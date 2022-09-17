ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists Reverse The Aging Of Skeletal Muscle In Longevity Breakthrough

Hallmarks of aging in muscle cells have been reversed by the overexpression of a specific protein called NANOG. The finding by scientists from University at Buffalo shows how NANOG can reverse cellular aging in muscle cells without having to reprogram the cells to a more stem cell-like state, which has been an approach in the past in the search to reverse cellular aging.
New tech innovations offer solutions for dangerous falls by older adults

Many Baby Boomers are enjoying longer lives through healthier lifestyle choices and better treatments for age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s and heart disease, but falling is a far-too-common but potentially life-threatening experience for adults over 65. According to the CDC, one in three people over 65 will fall—leading to more than 800,000 hospitalizations for head and hip injuries and nearly 3 million emergency department visits each year in the U.S.
New science uses MicroRNA to regrow 90% of hairloss

Researchers at North Carolina State University found a microRNA (miRNA) that promotes hair regeneration. The particular miRNA is called, miR-218-5p. The Norwood Scale shows a reference for where male pattern baldness generally occurs.Medical News Today.
