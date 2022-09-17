Many Baby Boomers are enjoying longer lives through healthier lifestyle choices and better treatments for age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s and heart disease, but falling is a far-too-common but potentially life-threatening experience for adults over 65. According to the CDC, one in three people over 65 will fall—leading to more than 800,000 hospitalizations for head and hip injuries and nearly 3 million emergency department visits each year in the U.S.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO