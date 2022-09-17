Read full article on original website
Related
IFLScience
Scientists Reverse The Aging Of Skeletal Muscle In Longevity Breakthrough
Hallmarks of aging in muscle cells have been reversed by the overexpression of a specific protein called NANOG. The finding by scientists from University at Buffalo shows how NANOG can reverse cellular aging in muscle cells without having to reprogram the cells to a more stem cell-like state, which has been an approach in the past in the search to reverse cellular aging.
WebMD
What if You Could Get the Benefits of Exercise Without Working Out?
Sept. 19, 2022 – We all know exercise is good for us. It helps you manage weight and lowers the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers. Yet nearly half of U.S. adults don’t get the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week.
msn.com
New tech innovations offer solutions for dangerous falls by older adults
Many Baby Boomers are enjoying longer lives through healthier lifestyle choices and better treatments for age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s and heart disease, but falling is a far-too-common but potentially life-threatening experience for adults over 65. According to the CDC, one in three people over 65 will fall—leading to more than 800,000 hospitalizations for head and hip injuries and nearly 3 million emergency department visits each year in the U.S.
New science uses MicroRNA to regrow 90% of hairloss
Researchers at North Carolina State University found a microRNA (miRNA) that promotes hair regeneration. The particular miRNA is called, miR-218-5p. The Norwood Scale shows a reference for where male pattern baldness generally occurs.Medical News Today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are Cigars Safer Than Cigarettes?
Cigars and cigarettes both contain toxic properties. But do cigars expose you to the same levels of toxins as cigarettes, making them a safer alternative?
Comments / 0