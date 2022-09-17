Read full article on original website
Putin's Troops Have Two Days to Attack or Face Defeat: Ex-Military Leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin's army has one or two days to launch counterattacks against Ukraine near the occupied city of Izium in the eastern Kharkiv region, or it could be forced to leave the area, according to a former Russian military leader. Igor Girkin, who also goes by Igor Strelkov,...
Russia's Forces 'Increasingly Divorced' From Realities in Ukraine: ISW
Russian forces are continuing to prioritize "meaningless" offensive operations in Ukraine's east instead of focusing on defending against Ukrainian's advancing counteroffensives in the eastern Kharkiv region, according to a leading think tank. Institute for the Study of War said Russian troops are attacking Bakhmut and villages near Donetsk City that...
‘They won’t invade, will they?’ Fears rise in Russian city that Ukraine war could cross border
The war has become impossible to ignore in Belgorod, southern Russia, just miles from the border with Ukraine. Russian soldiers retreating from the Ukrainian counterattack now roam the streets. Air defences boom out overhead several times a day. The city is once again filled with refugees. And, at the border, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers stand within sight of each other.
Russia no longer has full control of Luhansk region after Ukraine captures village
Small but symbolic victory in suburb of Lysychansk undermines one of Putin’s key war aims
BBC
Deadly Donetsk blasts hit separatist-run city in Ukraine
Thirteen people have been killed and others wounded in a series of explosions in the separatist-run city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, according to its Russian-backed mayor. Alexei Kulemzin blamed "punitive" Ukrainian shellfire for the deaths. There is no comment from Ukrainian officials. Donetsk has been controlled by Russia's proxy...
U.S. Preparing for Russia to Bring War to NATO Countries
Part of a proposed $2 billion aid package would go to of countries neighboring Ukraine that are "potentially at risk of future Russian aggression."
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Ukraine Trolls Russia on Gift of 'Thousands of Tons' of Ammo, Keeps Gaining
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is mocking the Russian military, saying Ukraine has seized massive troves of munitions that it promises to use against the invading armed forces. In a sarcastic Twitter post, the ministry said Friday that it had "received thousands of tons of ammunition as a gift" from Russia's...
Ukraine Artillery Attacks 5 Russian Strongholds, Damaging Ammo Warehouses
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a celebratory message on its Facebook page on Monday, telling citizens that Ukrainian forces damaged Russian strongholds and other key resources during attacks earlier in the day. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" on Ukraine on February...
Video shows a Russian missile striking less than 1,000 feet from a large Ukrainian nuclear plant, Ukraine's military says
Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear operator, blamed the strike on "Russian terrorists" and said the missile landed close to the plant's reactors.
Putin Forced to Move Submarines From Crimea After Ukrainian Attacks: U.K.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been forced to move his Black Sea Fleet from the annexed Crimean Peninsula to southern Russia after Ukrainian attacks, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Ukraine war, the U.K.'s defense ministry said after Ukrainian...
Putin 'Going All In' to Turn Ukraine War Into Conflict With NATO, Ally Says
Vladimir Putin is going "all in" to turn the Ukraine war into a conflict with NATO, an ally of the Russian president said ahead of referendums later this month on joining Russia in four occupied regions. Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT, the state-controlled Russian media organization, made the remarks on...
Defense One
Air Force Secretary: ‘China Would be Making an Enormous Mistake to Invade Taiwan’
One day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily, his Air Force secretary issued a stern warning to Beijing: Don’t do it. Frank Kendall said Chinese leaders should look no further than Russia’s botched attempt to take over Ukraine to see why an invasion of Taiwan would not be easy and would have severe consequences.
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
Russia Emptying Crucial Air Defense Base to Resupply War: Report
Russia is allegedly emptying a crucial air defense base to resupply forces in Ukraine amid mounting losses, according to satellite images reported by Finnish news agency Yleisradio Oy on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hoping for a quick victory against his Eastern...
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country’s vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it. “We aren’t in a rush,” the Russian leader said, adding that Moscow has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Some hard-line politicians and military bloggers have urged the Kremlin to follow Ukraine’s example and order a broad mobilization to beef up the ranks, lamenting Russia’s manpower shortage. Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine’s move to reclaim control of several Russian-occupied cities and villages marked the largest military setback for Moscow since its forces had to retreat from areas near the capital early in the war.
Retired U.S. General Outlines 3 'Consequences' of Ukraine Counteroffensive
Ukraine's counteroffensive in Kharkiv has forced Russian troops to withdraw from the region, and the impact of the victory is expected to reverberate across the globe, according to a retired U.S. general. U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, who served as the commander of U.S. Army Europe from 2014-2017, said that...
With Russia in crosshairs, US suddenly talks up UN reform
Few issues have been as constant at the United Nations as grievances about the structure of the world body itself, with both friends and foes of the United States pleading for reform of the powerful Security Council. China bitterly opposed a seat for fellow East Asian power Japan, one of the biggest contributors to the United Nations after the United States.
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi says he cannot trust Americans, calls sanctions "tyrannical"
The United States first placed financial sanctions on Iran back in 1979, during the hostage crisis. For nearly four decades the U.S. State Department has designated Iran one of the world's leading state sponsors of terrorism. But the Obama administration, along with five other countries, agreed to billions of dollars...
US News and World Report
Tajikistan Accuses Kyrgyzstan of Hiding Military Hardware Near Border
DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Tajikistan accused Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday of failing to withdraw military hardware from their mutual border after last week's deadly conflict and hiding it instead, a charge Bishkek denies. At least 100 people died and about 140,000 were evacuated when the two Central Asian nations, both of which...
