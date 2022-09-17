ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russia's Forces 'Increasingly Divorced' From Realities in Ukraine: ISW

Russian forces are continuing to prioritize "meaningless" offensive operations in Ukraine's east instead of focusing on defending against Ukrainian's advancing counteroffensives in the eastern Kharkiv region, according to a leading think tank. Institute for the Study of War said Russian troops are attacking Bakhmut and villages near Donetsk City that...
The Guardian

‘They won’t invade, will they?’ Fears rise in Russian city that Ukraine war could cross border

The war has become impossible to ignore in Belgorod, southern Russia, just miles from the border with Ukraine. Russian soldiers retreating from the Ukrainian counterattack now roam the streets. Air defences boom out overhead several times a day. The city is once again filled with refugees. And, at the border, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers stand within sight of each other.
BBC

Deadly Donetsk blasts hit separatist-run city in Ukraine

Thirteen people have been killed and others wounded in a series of explosions in the separatist-run city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, according to its Russian-backed mayor. Alexei Kulemzin blamed "punitive" Ukrainian shellfire for the deaths. There is no comment from Ukrainian officials. Donetsk has been controlled by Russia's proxy...
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Newsweek

Ukraine Artillery Attacks 5 Russian Strongholds, Damaging Ammo Warehouses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a celebratory message on its Facebook page on Monday, telling citizens that Ukrainian forces damaged Russian strongholds and other key resources during attacks earlier in the day. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" on Ukraine on February...
US News and World Report

Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
Newsweek

Russia Emptying Crucial Air Defense Base to Resupply War: Report

Russia is allegedly emptying a crucial air defense base to resupply forces in Ukraine amid mounting losses, according to satellite images reported by Finnish news agency Yleisradio Oy on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hoping for a quick victory against his Eastern...
The Associated Press

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country’s vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it. “We aren’t in a rush,” the Russian leader said, adding that Moscow has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Some hard-line politicians and military bloggers have urged the Kremlin to follow Ukraine’s example and order a broad mobilization to beef up the ranks, lamenting Russia’s manpower shortage. Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine’s move to reclaim control of several Russian-occupied cities and villages marked the largest military setback for Moscow since its forces had to retreat from areas near the capital early in the war.
AFP

With Russia in crosshairs, US suddenly talks up UN reform

Few issues have been as constant at the United Nations as grievances about the structure of the world body itself, with both friends and foes of the United States pleading for reform of the powerful Security Council. China bitterly opposed a seat for fellow East Asian power Japan, one of the biggest contributors to the United Nations after the United States.
US News and World Report

Tajikistan Accuses Kyrgyzstan of Hiding Military Hardware Near Border

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Tajikistan accused Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday of failing to withdraw military hardware from their mutual border after last week's deadly conflict and hiding it instead, a charge Bishkek denies. At least 100 people died and about 140,000 were evacuated when the two Central Asian nations, both of which...
