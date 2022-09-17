Read full article on original website
UK PM Truss to work with Japan's Kishida to tackle China threat
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has condemned provocations over Taiwan in a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Denmark becomes first to offer 'loss and damage' climate funding
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Denmark on Tuesday pledged over $13 million (100 million Danish crowns) to support developing nations that have experienced losses caused by climate disruptions, becoming the first country to offer "loss and damage" compensation to the most climate-vulnerable areas.
U.S. in talks with Cuba to restart visa program
WASHINGTON - During a press briefing Tuesday at the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is in talks with Cuba about restarting its visa program. During the briefing, both White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Sullivan were asked about southern governors sending migrants to more northern, Democratically run states and areas. Sullivan said the program would allow for those who wish to come to America can do so legally and through that channel, rather than make dangerous treks to Florida or Mexico. Jean-Pierre was also asked if sending migrants to other states is "border sharing" so the financial burden isn't on border states. She responded saying President Biden put forth ideas on his first day in office on how to reform the immigration system, but that those policy changes have not been reviewed or approved by Republicans. She also said the migrants who choose to make the dangerous trek usually choose to do so because they're fleeing communism, only to be used "as political pawns" once they arrive in the U.S.
Iran cracks down on protests after Mahsa Amini's death in 'morality police' custody
Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being arrested by Iran's "morality police" for not properly wearing a hijab, sparking protests across the country.
