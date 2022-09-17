ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolcott, CT

Register Citizen

Morina, Oxford blank Torrington

TORRINGTON — After an undefeated start on the road in its first three games, Torrington’s boys soccer team (2-1-1) came home to the Robert H. Frost Sports Complex Tuesday to host Oxford, quite possibly the best team in the NVL. “It was a learning experience,” said Raider coach...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Litchfield's Riley Cotton pursuing singing career, records first album

LITCHFIELD — Riley Cotton's debut album, "A House with Blue Siding," is a sweet and gentle collection of stories and love songs, accompanied by backup musicians and vocalists including her music producer, Tracy Walton. Walton, who runs On Deck Studios out of his home in the Northfield section of...
LITCHFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Windham High 'armed intruder' threat closes school early, disrupts classes at Eastern Connecticut State

WINDHAM — Windham High School students were dismissed early Wednesday after an "active threat" placed the school in lockdown, according to the Willimantic Police Department. Eastern Connecticut State University was also under a shelter-in-place order after "Windham High School received a credible threat concerning a firearm," the university said in a Facebook post. The university lifted the order and classes resumed Wednesday afternoon.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Register Citizen

Ex-New Haven chief was in running to helm Bridgeport police

BRIDGEPORT — Those advocating for an outsider to take over the city's police force got disappointing news this week when the three finalists, all insiders, were announced Wednesday: Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and just-retired Captain Roderick Porter. In recent days many in and outside of Mayor...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Veteran Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter dies

WESTPORT — Mark Blake, a veteran EMT crew chief who served the town for more than three decades, died Tuesday, Westport's emergency medical service confirmed. He was 61. The cause of death was not immediately released. "It’s a sad moment for Westport with the passing of Crew Chief Mark...
WESTON, CT
Register Citizen

Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'

HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport scrambles to hire dozens of new teachers amid shortage

BRIDGEPORT — School administrators are scrambling to hire dozens of new teachers and combine multiple classes amid a teacher shortage that has impacted several local schools. Superintendent Michael Testani announced at a recent Board of Education meeting that the school system is still short a little more than 80...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

4 cute towns around Connecticut's 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
WOODSTOCK, CT
Register Citizen

Geppetto's Osteria opens in Torrington after pandemic delay, fire

TORRINGTON – The long wait is over, and visitors to Geppetto's Osteria now can sample a variety of pastas, dry-aged steaks and other culinary creations at the East Main Street venue. It has been nearly two years since husband-and-wife team Carlo and Michelle Pulixi began renovating the site at...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk man, 23, killed in I-95 motorcycle crash in Stamford, police say

STAMFORD — A Norwalk man was killed early Monday after his motorcycle collided with a box truck on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police identified the man as 23-year-old Jose Coreas Ortiz. Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, troopers received multiple calls about a crash in the northbound lanes...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Redding, Ridgefield reach agreements in water pollution lawsuits

A pair lawsuits alleging violations of the U.S. Clean Water Act by the towns of Ridgefield and Redding will end next month after the towns reached separate agreements with an environmental advocacy group behind the legal action. The agreements are pending a review by federal regulators and acceptance by a federal district court judge.
REDDING, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington's Friendly Hands Food Bank distributes sneakers, shoes

TORRINGTON — Friendly Hands Food Bank held its first annual Kicks 4 Kids Sneaker giveaway Sept. 17 at the Torrington Elks Lodge on Litchfield Street, Torrington. More than 500 pairs of sneakers and other footwear were donated and given away to children from northwest Connecticut. The food bank, which...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

