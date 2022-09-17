Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Register Citizen
Morina, Oxford blank Torrington
TORRINGTON — After an undefeated start on the road in its first three games, Torrington’s boys soccer team (2-1-1) came home to the Robert H. Frost Sports Complex Tuesday to host Oxford, quite possibly the best team in the NVL. “It was a learning experience,” said Raider coach...
Register Citizen
Connecticut's city schools have struggled in football while the wealthy towns dominate
At a school like Harding, football coach Eddie Santiago says, there’s another layer to that for players whose families might be living in poverty in a place where, he says, surviving walking down the street is a challenge, where they have to be tough, be in “defense mode.”
Register Citizen
Litchfield's Riley Cotton pursuing singing career, records first album
LITCHFIELD — Riley Cotton's debut album, "A House with Blue Siding," is a sweet and gentle collection of stories and love songs, accompanied by backup musicians and vocalists including her music producer, Tracy Walton. Walton, who runs On Deck Studios out of his home in the Northfield section of...
Register Citizen
Windham High 'armed intruder' threat closes school early, disrupts classes at Eastern Connecticut State
WINDHAM — Windham High School students were dismissed early Wednesday after an "active threat" placed the school in lockdown, according to the Willimantic Police Department. Eastern Connecticut State University was also under a shelter-in-place order after "Windham High School received a credible threat concerning a firearm," the university said in a Facebook post. The university lifted the order and classes resumed Wednesday afternoon.
Register Citizen
Gym class won't affect future Hamden High GPAs in 'frustrating' answer to weighting inequity
HAMDEN — Starting this year, grades for gym class no longer will factor into Hamden High School students’ GPAs, a change expected to precede a broader review of the district’s GPA weighting policies. Approved Tuesday by the Board of Education, the new rule marks an attempt to...
Register Citizen
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
Register Citizen
Ex-New Haven chief was in running to helm Bridgeport police
BRIDGEPORT — Those advocating for an outsider to take over the city's police force got disappointing news this week when the three finalists, all insiders, were announced Wednesday: Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and just-retired Captain Roderick Porter. In recent days many in and outside of Mayor...
Register Citizen
Veteran Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter dies
WESTPORT — Mark Blake, a veteran EMT crew chief who served the town for more than three decades, died Tuesday, Westport's emergency medical service confirmed. He was 61. The cause of death was not immediately released. "It’s a sad moment for Westport with the passing of Crew Chief Mark...
Register Citizen
Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'
HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport scrambles to hire dozens of new teachers amid shortage
BRIDGEPORT — School administrators are scrambling to hire dozens of new teachers and combine multiple classes amid a teacher shortage that has impacted several local schools. Superintendent Michael Testani announced at a recent Board of Education meeting that the school system is still short a little more than 80...
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
Register Citizen
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
Register Citizen
Police ID Winsted man, 24, killed in Torrington motorcycle crash with school bus
TORRINGTON — Police have identified a Winsted man as the motorcyclist who was killed Wednesday morning after colliding with a school bus making a left turn in front of him. The rider was identified as 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin. The crash was reported to police around around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday...
Register Citizen
Police: Teen sent threatening message to Waterbury student that locked down school
WATERBURY — Police say a 17-year-old has been charged with sending a threatening message to a student at the Waterbury Arts Magnet School, prompting the school to shelter-in-place Thursday morning. Police did not identify the boy, but confirmed the was not a student at the school. He was charged...
Register Citizen
Geppetto’s Osteria opens in Torrington after pandemic delay, fire
TORRINGTON – The long wait is over, and visitors to Geppetto's Osteria now can sample a variety of pastas, dry-aged steaks and other culinary creations at the East Main Street venue. It has been nearly two years since husband-and-wife team Carlo and Michelle Pulixi began renovating the site at...
Register Citizen
Stamford time capsule reveal 'da bomb' for former Dolan students 25 years later
STAMFORD — When she was a seventh grade student at Dolan Middle School 25 years ago, Jenna Goldstein wrote a letter to a future student at the school and thoughtfully added a glossary of slang words from back in the day at the end. Among the entries were a...
Register Citizen
Norwalk man, 23, killed in I-95 motorcycle crash in Stamford, police say
STAMFORD — A Norwalk man was killed early Monday after his motorcycle collided with a box truck on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police identified the man as 23-year-old Jose Coreas Ortiz. Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, troopers received multiple calls about a crash in the northbound lanes...
Register Citizen
Redding, Ridgefield reach agreements in water pollution lawsuits
A pair lawsuits alleging violations of the U.S. Clean Water Act by the towns of Ridgefield and Redding will end next month after the towns reached separate agreements with an environmental advocacy group behind the legal action. The agreements are pending a review by federal regulators and acceptance by a federal district court judge.
Register Citizen
Torrington's Friendly Hands Food Bank distributes sneakers, shoes
TORRINGTON — Friendly Hands Food Bank held its first annual Kicks 4 Kids Sneaker giveaway Sept. 17 at the Torrington Elks Lodge on Litchfield Street, Torrington. More than 500 pairs of sneakers and other footwear were donated and given away to children from northwest Connecticut. The food bank, which...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
