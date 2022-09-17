Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
ESPN
Athletics start 3-game series against the Mariners
LINE: Mariners -213, Athletics +176; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics start a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Oakland has a 23-49 record in home games and a 53-94 record overall. The Athletics have a 13-23 record in games decided by one run.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
FOX Sports
Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1
PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday. Soto finished with three hits and two RBIs. He walked and scored on Manny Machado's 29th homer...
sfbayca.com
Sea of blue engulfs Oracle Park as Dodgers roll to win No. 100 over Giants
It’s been three months since the San Francisco Giants had any sort of success against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the struggle to match up well against them continues to be a glaring issue. At one point, the Giants (69-76) were leading the season series three games to two...
Yardbarker
Angels Defeat Mariners, Take Season Series 10-9
As the Los Angeles Angels begin to evaluate their roster ahead of what could be a turning point of an offseason, they can use their series against the Seattle Mariners as a potential springboard for winning baseball in 2023. Not only did the Angels take three of four from a...
numberfire.com
Cristian Pache sitting for Athletics Sunday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Pache is being replaced in center field by Seth Brown versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 239 plate appearances this season, Pache has a .157 batting average with a .431 OPS,...
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox prospect Jay Groome named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week; left-hander has posted 3.48 ERA since being traded to Padres
Former Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 12-18 on Monday. In his last start for Triple-A El Paso, Groome scattered three hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings in a 13-0 win over the Round Rock Express.
Santana homers twice, drives in 5; Mariners slam Angels 9-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Santana not only delivered a huge birthday present to his mother on Monday, he helped get the Seattle Mariners back on track in their bid to make the postseason for the first time since 2001. Santana homered twice, including his first grand slam in three years, and Ty France drove in four runs as the Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. “My wife told me, ‘Like, I think if you don’t get a home run you don’t love your mom.’ I said, ‘OK, I love my mom,’” Santana said after the 15th multihomer game and fourth this season. “That’s a lot of love right there.” The 13-year veteran — who helped Cleveland to four postseason appearances, including the 2016 World Series — has hit 15 of his 19 home runs this season since Seattle acquired him from Kansas City in late June.
theScore
Ohtani: 'I'm having a better season this year'
Even Shohei Ohtani can see how much he's improved as a player. The two-way superstar is pushing hard to repeat as American League MVP, battling neck and neck with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. The competition is especially stiff this time around, but Ohtani is feeling much better about his performance in 2022 compared to last year.
MLB・
