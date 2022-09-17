ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Santana not only delivered a huge birthday present to his mother on Monday, he helped get the Seattle Mariners back on track in their bid to make the postseason for the first time since 2001. Santana homered twice, including his first grand slam in three years, and Ty France drove in four runs as the Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. “My wife told me, ‘Like, I think if you don’t get a home run you don’t love your mom.’ I said, ‘OK, I love my mom,’” Santana said after the 15th multihomer game and fourth this season. “That’s a lot of love right there.” The 13-year veteran — who helped Cleveland to four postseason appearances, including the 2016 World Series — has hit 15 of his 19 home runs this season since Seattle acquired him from Kansas City in late June.

