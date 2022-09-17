Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies had a productive bye week
The last time the Aggies lost two games in a row on the gridiron, they bounced back with five straight victories a year ago and ultimately captured a Mountain West championship. That five-game winning streak took place following Utah State’s bye week and heading into a Mountain West contest against...
kslsports.com
Adding Injury To Insult, Utah State Loses Two Starters For Season
LOGAN, Utah – Quarterback Logan Bonner isn’t the only Aggie dealing with an injury as Utah State lost two starters for the year in the loss to Weber State. Recovering from offseason knee surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Aggies bowl win over Oregon State, Bonner has acknowledged hesitation in trusting his surgically repaired joint, even with an intact receiving core.
Herald-Journal
Oregon couple killed in plane crash east of Preston
A husband and wife from Oregon died last Wednesday when their plane went down in the mountains east of Preston. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the couple was on a flight from Boise, Idaho to Rock Springs, Wyoming and “were in the process of going on several cross country flights” when their aircraft crashed in a remote, mountainous area along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties.
footballscoop.com
Blake Anderson tells the story of his son's suicide
Utah State has dedicated this Saturday's home game with UNLV to promote mental health awareness, with staff members sharing their respective brushes with mental illness. That includes head coach Blake Anderson, who for the first time shared the story of his son Cason's suicide. I could re-tell Anderson's story, but...
Herald-Journal
Burke, Dan Eugene
The world has lost a gentle, compassionate and kind soul when on September 15, 2022, Dan Eugene Burke passed away after enduring many months of a debilitating illness without complaint and always grateful for the kindness of others. Dan was born on January 11, 1944, in Logan, Utah to Vern and Elsie Burke. He spent his early years in Logan and was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He received his Eagle Scout Award and participated in many musicals in high school. He served in the Army at Fort Ord, California in 1962, and after eight years of army reserves was honorably discharged. He served a mission in South Korea for the LDS Church, 1963-1966. Dan received his BA degree in English from Utah State University in 1970. While there he was involved in several activities, including Blue Key Honorary Fraternity and editor of the university yearbook. He received a MA degree in English in 1976, and a MA degree in Art History in 1986, both from the University of Utah. His professional experience included: Visual Arts and Museum Coordinator at the Utah Arts Council, 1979-1986; Director of the Salt Lake Art Center, 1986-1989; Administrative Assistant at the San Francisco Bureau of Architecture, 1989-1991; Administrative Assistant at the Utah Geological Survey, 1991-1993; and Director of Utah Office of Museum Services, 1993-2009. Following his retirement he served twelve years as a volunteer at the LDS Church Historical Library. He served in many positions in his church, including several years as a counselor in the bishopric of his beloved Douglas Ward. Dan is survived by his four brothers and their families: Larry (Jackie), Denver, Colorado; Lee (Diann), Logan, Utah; Steven (Joan), Glenwood, Utah; and Kevin (Marie), Philippines. He was proceeded in death by his parents. At his request, there will be a graveside ceremony at the Logan Utah Cemetery on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Memories may be shared with the family at whitepinefunerals.com The family expresses thanks to IHC Hospice and to an angelic neighbor and friend, Joy Waldron who provided constant care during Dan's illness.
kvnutalk
Changes in administration at Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – When Utah State University Executive Vice President (EVP) and Provost Frank Galey retired earlier this year, it set into motion several organizational changes at the school. In May, USU announced Robert Wagner — who has been with USU since 2007 — would become executive vice president and...
Intruder enters elementary school, wanders into classroom, takes backpack
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – On Sept. 7, a man entered E. G. King Elementary School, wandered into a classroom, stole a backpack and left the school. Police later found the man. The school maintenance team checked to make sure all doors were in working order, and the school district is positive this type of […]
Herald-Journal
King, Jay LaVere
Jay LaVere King, loving husband and father passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by family, after a 2.5 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Sailini, his sons; David and Michael, his daughters Julie, Heather and Michelle; his brothers Mike, Paul, Clair, and his sisters Janis and Kaye Anne. He was preceeded in death by his infant daughter; Rebecca. Jay was born on Dec 17, 1946 to Norman and Venda King and raised in Lewiston, UT. He graduated from Skyview High, served a Spanish speaking mission in southern CA, graduated from Utah State with a bachelor's degree and an MBA from the University of Utah. He married Gayle Chubbs in 1971 and they raised their family in Pleasant Hill, CA. He enjoyed being a fun father while working as a CPA and Director for PG&E in San Francisco. New employment brought him to Nevada in 1994 where he worked as CFO for several companies while finishing raising his younger children after being separated. In 2001 he met and married his eternal sweetheart, Sailini Chanboon. They remained and worked in the Las Vegas area while they enjoyed time with their 12 grandchildren. They "retired" in 2017 and moved to North Logan to be closer to his siblings, and where they welcomed two more grandchildren. Jay loved to have his children and grandchildren come visit. He had a quick wit and fun sense of humor. He loved his family and the Lord and sought to diligently serve them both. He was always generous with what he was given, loving snacks and good food and sharing what he had with others. He was a dutiful husband, father and son. He cherished his faith in God and Jesus to the end. A public viewing will be held on Fri, Sep 24 6pm-8pm, and Sat, Sep 25 9:30am-10:30am, after which funeral services will then be held at 11am in the chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1650 E 2600 N, North Logan, UT. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Jay at www.cvmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Chief Parker to burners: cool it, gents
Burn piles keep popping up around the valley, despite a burn ban in effect for Bear Lake County. On Saturday, fire units responded to a burn pile on Highway 89 north of Paris. “It’s been in effect for three months, and is still in effect,” said county fire chief Mark Parker. He said the ban will remain in place until things are significantly cooler and wetter.
kvnutalk
West Nile infections in horses is popping up in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
RICHMOND – West Nile Virus is back in the news after four horses in the state tested positive since Aug.16, 2022. Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) officials are urging horse owners to vaccinate their horses to protect them from the West Nile Virus (WNV). “The WNV is...
Who's feeling the pain in Utah as mortgage rates climb?
Mortgage rates climbed to more than 6% last week for the first time since 2008, a moment in time when the housing market crashed.
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden crash requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from a vehicle involved in crash Monday afternoon in South Ogden. Crews from several agencies responded about 3:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 4440 S....
Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston
Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
Herald-Journal
Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in Cache Valley mirrors national trend
Cache Valley has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan.
Two Utah elementary schools recognized for 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utah schools were recognized as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Thursday, Sept. 16. Adams Elementary School in Logan and Horizon Elementary School in Washington were both recognized for their exceptional academic performance. The two become the 20th and 21st Utah schools […]
ksl.com
Couple killed in plane crash had plans for cross-country trip
PRESTON, Idaho — A husband and wife were killed in a plane crash Wednesday. Their bodies were found by local law enforcement search and rescue crews. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday about a possible downed aircraft east of Preston near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County Line and found the aircraft later that day.
Herald-Journal
Kartchner, Margaret H.
Margaret H. Kartchner, 91, of Logan, passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2022 in Logan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8th at 12 pm in the Logan 5th Ward with a viewing from 10 - 11:30 am. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
