COVID-19 took serious toll on Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander mental and physical health

Long COVID Experts and Advocates Say the Government Is Ignoring 'the Greatest Mass-Disabling Event in Human History'
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel is used to feeling like the only person in the country who still cares about COVID-19. He ignores the side-eye he gets for wearing an N95 mask at parties—a self-imposed policy that makes him “look odd” but kept him safe after a recent work dinner turned into a superspreader event. The oncologist, bioethicist, and professor at the University of Pennsylvania provides each of his students with an N95 and runs four HEPA air filters during lectures. He rolls down the windows when he gets in an Uber and goes hungry on planes so he can wear his mask the whole time. He’s given up one of his favorite pastimes—dining at restaurants—even now that many people don’t think twice about eating indoors.
healio.com
Nearly 1 in 10 Americans reports having depressive episode
In 2020, a total of 9.2% of Americans aged 12 years and older reported experiencing a major depressive episode in the year prior, researchers reported in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Renee D. Goodwin, PhD, MPH, professor of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, and colleagues...
MedicalXpress
Nearly one tenth of the US population reports having depression
Increases in depression without commensurate increases in treatment are widespread, reports a study conducted at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and City University of New York. In 2020, past 12‒month depression was prevalent among nearly 1 in 10 Americans and almost 1 in 5 adolescents and young adults. The findings will be published online in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
FireRescue1
First responder physical health risks
Gordon Graham here with Today’s Tip from Lexipol. Today’s Tip is for all first responders and it’s about your physical health and wellness. Public safety jobs can take a toll on physical health. As a first responder, you are at elevated risk for hypertension, diabetes, and obesity. Your chances of having a heart attack – and having one when you’re young – are higher than the general population.
MedicalXpress
Researcher proposes national program to support individuals with long COVID
While the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, the U.S. continues to face a national health challenge—the effective and equitable care of individuals with Long COVID. While the federal government is responding to this condition, few of their undertakings directly address clinical care and the potential of disability compensation. To ensure the effective and equitable care for millions of affected individuals, a Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) researcher is urging the U.S. to commit to creating a National Long COVID Compensation Program (NLCCP).
Healthline
Cannabis During Pregnancy: Researchers Say Children May Display More Symptoms of Mental Health Issues
A new study has found that children exposed to cannabis while in the womb are more likely to continue displaying symptoms of mental health issues as they age. These symptoms can persist during adolescence, a critical time for brain development. Previous studies have indicated cannabis use during pregnancy may lead...
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
thefreshtoast.com
7 Best Marijuana Strains For Overall Good Health And Disease Prevention
While there’s no strain that will specifically boost your immune system, you can use these strains to lower stress levels that will then strengthen your immunity. The ongoing pandemic awoke an important discussion that people haven’t had for a while; how to boost the immune system. People are popping vitamins and eating citrus fruits in a bid to protect themselves from the virus, while some folks have been looking into marijuana as well.
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows. People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, according to a new study. "We were surprised by how strongly...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Do I have PTSD? Take our self assessment test to help recognize the major symptoms
You may have PTSD if you experienced trauma and have severe reactions when reminded of the event. People with PTSD have high levels of stress hormones long after the traumatic event is over. PTSD is usually treated with therapy, like cognitive behavioral therapy, and medication. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is...
Nearly 1 in 10 Americans suffer from depression, study says
Story at a glance Researchers found that more than 9 percent of Americans 12 and older experienced a major depressive episode in 2020. Depression, which is the most common mental disorder in the nation, was most prevalent among young adults ages 18 to 25 at more than 17 percent. Less than 17 percent of adolescents…
MedicalXpress
Facemask can detect viral exposure from a 10-minute conversation with an infected person
Scientists have created a face mask that can detect common respiratory viruses, including influenza and the coronavirus, in the air in droplets or aerosols. The highly sensitive mask, presented September 19 in the journal Matter, can alert the wearers via their mobile devices within 10 minutes if targeted pathogens are present in the surrounding air.
MedicalXpress
Women's mental well-being more sensitive to exercise than men's during different stages of pandemic
Women's mental health was more likely to be affected by physical exercise frequency during the COVID-19 pandemic than men's, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York. Lina Begdache, assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University, researches the impact of dietary and lifestyle...
MedicalXpress
Study finds significant increase in firearm assaults in states that relaxed conceal carry permit restrictions
A new study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that the average rate of assaults with firearms increased an average of 9.5% relative to forecasted trends in the first 10 years after 34 states relaxed restrictions on civilians carrying concealed firearms in public. The...
MedicalXpress
How can surveys inspire more women to report abortions?
Even before Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, many women taking surveys didn't report their abortion experiences, a phenomenon that has long compromised research on abortion and a range of related topics. A new study published in Culture, Health & Sexuality suggests several strategies that may reduce stigma, increase...
MedicalXpress
With polio's return, here's what back-to-schoolers need to know
Before polio vaccines became available in the 1950s, people wary of the disabling disease were afraid to allow their children outside, let alone go to school. As polio appears again decades after it was considered eliminated in the U.S., Americans unfamiliar with the dreaded disease need a primer on protecting themselves and their young children—many of whom are emerging from the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Bebtelovimab appears reliable for COVID-19 during Omicron epoch
For high-risk patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 during the Omicron epoch, bebtelovimab seems to be a reliable treatment option, according to a study published online Sept. 17 in the Journal of Infectious Diseases. Raymund R. Razonable, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study...
Opportunities to advance malnutrition care and health equity
This year marks our nation’s 10th observance of Malnutrition Awareness Week. We are a member of Congress and the national coordinator of the Defeat Malnutrition Today coalition. This year we are collaborating on a resolution acknowledging the importance of this week, with a special focus on nutrition as a patient right.
MedicalXpress
Relationship between HIV infection and heart disease examined
A literature review has examined the relationship between having HIV infection and disease of the heart muscle or arteries. The review of 45 studies by researchers from The School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Medicine & Sciences and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine is published today in JAMA. People with HIV are much more likely to die of other causes besides AIDS, and the leading cause of death is due to heart disease. However, it is not well understood why people with HIV are at greater risk of heart disease and whether HIV directly affects the heart muscle or the arteries that supply that muscle.
