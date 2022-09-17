Read full article on original website
Study: Too few kids with sickle cell get stroke screen, care
Too few U.S. kids with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a study released Tuesday. The study found fewer than half get the screening and only about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study, and called for more screening and treatment.
Stopping aspirin when on a blood thinner lowers risk of bleeding, study finds
If you're already taking one blood thinner, mounting research suggests you might not need to take a second one. In fact, when patients who are on a commonly prescribed blood thinner stop taking aspirin, their risk of bleeding complications drops significantly, a Michigan Medicine study finds. Researchers analyzed over 6,700...
Gel treats gum disease by fighting inflammation
A topical gel that blocks the receptor for a metabolic byproduct called succinate treats gum disease by suppressing inflammation and changing the makeup of bacteria in the mouth, according to a new study led by researchers at NYU College of Dentistry and published in Cell Reports. The research, conducted in...
Q&A: Botox for migraines
I have suffered with migraines on and off for about five years. Recently, the oral therapy I've used seems to be less effective. While I know newer medications are available, a friend suggested I try Botox injections. She swears it brought her chronic headaches under control. How safe are these injections, and how does Botox work? What is the treatment schedule, and would I also need to be on other headache medication, too?
Researchers discover dozens of genetic defects important for immune defense and relevant for patients with rare diseases
Researchers from the Institute of Biotechnology, University of Helsinki, pioneers in identifying the first patient mutations on the NFkB1-gene, cooperated with international clinicians to identify and characterize a plethora of unreported NFKB1 variants on patients with immune system related illnesses. In many cases, the identification of a genetic defect in...
Simple, inexpensive surgical procedure for diabetic foot ulcers greatly reduces healing time, amputation rates
Performing proactive surgery to adjust the mechanics of the foot, appears to be effective to treat diabetic foot ulcers, a common and debilitating complication of diabetes, without the potential complications and at significantly lower cost compared to conservative management. The preliminary study, being presented at the annual meeting of the...
Researchers may have noninvasive way to diagnose endometriosis
Women can suffer for years with the debilitating pain and medical complications of endometriosis without a diagnosis. Now, researchers believe they may be able to diagnose the condition using just menstrual blood, which has distinct characteristics in patients who have endometriosis. "Millions of adolescents and women suffer from endometriosis without...
New theory suggests Alzheimer's is an autoimmune condition, not primarily a brain disease
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
Relationship between HIV infection and heart disease examined
A literature review has examined the relationship between having HIV infection and disease of the heart muscle or arteries. The review of 45 studies by researchers from The School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Medicine & Sciences and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine is published today in JAMA. People with HIV are much more likely to die of other causes besides AIDS, and the leading cause of death is due to heart disease. However, it is not well understood why people with HIV are at greater risk of heart disease and whether HIV directly affects the heart muscle or the arteries that supply that muscle.
Genetic variants linked to congenital urinary tract obstruction in males
Genetic variation affecting developmental genes not previously linked to urethral development may contribute to a congenital condition that is the most common cause of kidney failure in young males, a study published today in eLife suggests. The discovery may help scientists better understand what causes a rare condition called posterior...
New review elucidates potential contributors to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
The prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), one of the most widespread disorders worldwide, is expected to rise by more than 50% by 2030. Non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL), the initial stage of NAFLD, is associated with fat accumulation and, sometimes, mild inflammation. In some cases, NAFL can progress into...
Group therapy for insomnia studied in rheumatoid arthritis patients
For patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and insomnia, nurse-led group-based cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) does not have an impact on sleep efficiency measured immediately after the intervention, but does improve patient-reported key secondary sleep and RA outcomes, according to a study published online Aug. 11 in Rheumatology. Kristine...
Why the flu vaccine is more important than ever this year
While social distancing and wearing masks kept the 2021–2022 flu season milder than pre-pandemic levels, experts who expect flu cases to rise this year as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted are urging people to get their flu vaccine to prevent the nation's health care system from being overwhelmed by influenza and the pandemic.
Nurturing developing neurons: How microglia contribute to brain development by interacting with newborn neurons
The Laboratory of Neuroimmunology of the Institute of Experimental Medicine, Budapest (IEM), Hungary, led by Ádám Dénes, describes the presence of a direct interaction site between microglial cells and the cell body of developing neurons, and reveals its role during brain development. The discovery may be of importance for developmental disorders affecting the nervous system.
How can surveys inspire more women to report abortions?
Even before Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, many women taking surveys didn't report their abortion experiences, a phenomenon that has long compromised research on abortion and a range of related topics. A new study published in Culture, Health & Sexuality suggests several strategies that may reduce stigma, increase...
Fit for work at over 50: A program to increase performance and well-being
Am I over the hill? This question comes up regularly among workers over 50. A common prejudice is that older people's efficiency and stress-tolerance are continuously decreasing. But mental performance, self-confidence, psychological resilience and well-being can be improved in the 50-plus generation. This is shown in a study by researchers from the Section of Developmental and Educational Psychology at the University of Bonn, which was published online in advance in the European Journal of Ageing. The print version is expected to be released in December.
How might eliminating race-based adjustments in estimates of kidney function affect kidney transplant waitlisting?
Recent efforts have been working to do away with race-based algorithms in medicine—such as an adjustment for Black race in equations that estimate individuals' kidney function. New research published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) examines the impact of using these new equations on kidney transplant waitlist access.
Facemask can detect viral exposure from a 10-minute conversation with an infected person
Scientists have created a face mask that can detect common respiratory viruses, including influenza and the coronavirus, in the air in droplets or aerosols. The highly sensitive mask, presented September 19 in the journal Matter, can alert the wearers via their mobile devices within 10 minutes if targeted pathogens are present in the surrounding air.
What is a subarachnoid hemorrhage?
Globally, 1 in 4 people over 25 will have a stroke of some form, according to the World Stroke Organization. Subarachnoid hemorrhages account for approximately 1.2 million cases of stroke each year, and nearly 40% of those cases are fatal. While not the most common type of stroke, a subarachnoid...
New clues into how the circadian clock helps the brain recover after injury
A type of brain cell that can renew itself is regulated by circadian rhythms, providing significant insights into how the body's internal clock may promote healing after traumatic brain injuries (TBI), according to new research from Children's National Hospital. Released in the latest issue of eNeuro, the findings open new...
