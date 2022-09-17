A literature review has examined the relationship between having HIV infection and disease of the heart muscle or arteries. The review of 45 studies by researchers from The School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Medicine & Sciences and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine is published today in JAMA. People with HIV are much more likely to die of other causes besides AIDS, and the leading cause of death is due to heart disease. However, it is not well understood why people with HIV are at greater risk of heart disease and whether HIV directly affects the heart muscle or the arteries that supply that muscle.

