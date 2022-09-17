Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLB
Will Urquidy's continued struggles cloud his postseason role?
HOUSTON -- The Astros are headed to their sixth straight postseason, but before the playoffs come around, they need to answer lingering questions, such as: Who will occupy that No. 4 spot in the rotation? José Urquidy seems to be the clear choice, but questions may arise after his tough outing in the Astros’ 8-5 loss to the A’s.
MLB
Rangers lack clutch hitting in loss to Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rangers were unable to find the two-out magic conjured in Friday’s win, falling 5-1 at Tropicana Field in Game 2 of the series on Saturday night. Texas had chances in the third and fifth innings to plate runners in scoring position but were unable to convert in a game scarce of chances. The most promising opportunity came in the fifth with the bases loaded and Jonah Heim at the dish.
MLB
Dodgers quickest to 100 wins in 21 years
SAN FRANCISCO -- Welcome back to the 100-win club, Dodgers. The NL West champs rolled to a 7-2 win over the rival Giants on Saturday to capture their 100th win in their 144th game of the season. In the process, the Dodgers became baseball’s fastest team to triple-digit wins since the 2001 Mariners accomplished the feat in 140 games.
MLB
Hot-hitting Kemp, Brown fueled by friendly competition
HOUSTON -- With three home runs in the first inning on Saturday, the Astros rapidly sent Minute Maid Park into a frenzy. But thanks to veteran hitters Seth Brown and Tony Kemp, the visiting A’s landed key counterpunches in an 8-5, come-from-behind victory. Leadoff hitter Kemp had three hits...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Rays show off depth in bullpen-game win
ST. PETERSBURG -- When the Rays are at their best, playing like they hope to be down the stretch and into October, they’re getting contributions from up and down the roster. They aren’t beating teams with superstar performances -- they’re wearing down opponents with depth. It’s a...
MLB
Greene hits 100 mph a record number of times in return
ST. LOUIS -- For a team that finds itself in the position in which the Reds are currently situated, baseball at the end of September offers an important opportunity for learning. Already eliminated from postseason play, they now find themselves evaluating a wide variety of players in a wide variety of ways -- some for performance, some for health and some to see whether seasons of journeying through the Minor Leagues might be at an unexpected end.
MLB
Nola battles, but Phils lose ground in WC race
ATLANTA -- In his 200th career start, Aaron Nola gave the Phillies everything he had, but a late comeback fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park. As the margin for error shrinks, every mistake becomes more magnified, and so far, the Philadelphia...
MLB
Musgrove returns to form with 6 scoreless innings
PHOENIX -- Joe Musgrove’s rare tough stretch in early September made him look less like the dominant right-hander who mostly cruised through much of the season. But those struggles may have actually made him -- better?. “The work that I had to put in with other pitches throughout the...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Ohtani does it all in scoreless 7-inning start
ANAHEIM – When the seventh inning rolled around Saturday night, the Angels’ bullpen had yet to make any movement to replace Shohei Ohtani on the mound. As the right-hander refused to give up a run to the Mariners, there was no reason to move. Ohtani made his presence...
MLB
Reinforcements on the way as Yanks try to hold 1st
MILWAUKEE -- The Yankees have endured their fair share of injuries this season, and some of those injuries have been hard to overcome. But reinforcements are on the way for New York, as they look to end the season strong. Despite a 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday at...
MLB
Baddoo is back to burning up the basepaths
DETROIT – The sight of Akil Baddoo’s batting helmet flying off his head, unable to keep up with his blistering speed, was a recurring theme of the Tigers’ 2021 season. It has been far less frequent this year, which made Saturday night -- even in a 4-3, 11-inning loss to the White Sox -- a sight for sore eyes.
MLB・
MLB
Twins find miracle vs. Guardians, but can't hang on
CLEVELAND -- For roughly eight hours on Saturday, the competitive portion of the Twins’ season appeared to be functionally over, a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the division-leading Guardians looming as an inevitability inching ever closer. The Twins found a way to dig deep. Really, really deep. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
After eight-hit day, Rosario walks it off -- on error
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians knew they needed to find a way to win Saturday night. The team had nine innings under its belt before the first pitch of what became a near five-and-a-half hour, 15-inning marathon in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Twins. Cleveland had a five-run lead heading into the eighth, before Minnesota rallied to tie it up and force extra innings. But thanks to a combined effort from Kirk McCarty, who kept the Guardians alive in the last three frames, and Amed Rosario, who pushed across the winning run, Cleveland came out on top, 7-6.
MLB
Acuña does it all in Braves' bittersweet win
ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr.'s surgically repaired right knee prevented him from producing MVP-caliber numbers this year. But as the regular season enters its most important stretch, it’s apparent he remains one of the game’s most exciting and influential players. Acuña created multiple jaw-dropping moments while helping...
MLB
Banged-up Mariners dominated by Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- When it rains, it pours. Even in Southern California. On a night when their top run-producer was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured finger and their best player was a last-minute scratch due to lower back tightness, a 2-1 loss to an Angels club going nowhere added insult to literal injury, even if Seattle was the victim of a spectacular start from Shohei Ohtani.
MLB
It hadn't happened since June: Gallen on the hook
PHOENIX -- In his short career, D-backs right-hander Zac Gallen has established himself as one of the better pitchers in the National League, someone who likely will be in the top five on some Cy Young Award ballots. It's why scoring two runs off him in a 2-0 win over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Marwin exits after being struck by throw to pitcher
MILWAUKEE -- The first and only pitch that Marwin Gonzalez saw in the Yankees' 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday was a third-inning Brandon Woodruff curveball snapping over home plate for a called strike. The Yankees' infielder kicked at the dirt, looked down at his cleats, and then -- pow.
MLB
Hjelle struggles in Giants' 14th loss to LA this season
SAN FRANCISCO -- Beloved outfielder Hunter Pence radiated positivity during his Wall of Fame induction ceremony at Oracle Park on Saturday, but by the end of the night, the good vibes had largely dissipated. The Giants endured yet another lopsided defeat to the Dodgers, falling, 7-2, in their penultimate game...
MLB
O's cause chaos with triple play, ninth-inning rally
TORONTO -- In a game with many twists and turns, the Orioles saved their best for last. In the top of the ninth inning of Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, pinch-hitter Kyle Stowers started the comeback by rapping an opposite-field single off Toronto closer Jordan Romano. Just like that, a rally was born.
MLB
Rangers still struggling, but Jung provides hope
ST. PETERSBURG -- A promising start to a three-game set vs. a likely playoff-bound club ended with yet another series loss for the Rangers. Texas dropped Sunday afternoon’s contest to Tampa Bay, 5-3, at Tropicana Field, marking the ninth consecutive series the Rangers have lost or tied (0-6-3). A one-run lead in the top of the second was quickly erased in the bottom of the frame, and the Rays never relinquished their edge. Texas struck out 13 times and didn’t draw a walk.
Comments / 0