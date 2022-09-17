Read full article on original website
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
goldcountrymedia.com
A win Friday would do wonders for Eagles
Vista del Lago’s football team has lost more games than they’ve won so far this season, as they enter Friday’s Homecoming game against Capital Christian with a 2-3 record at the midpoint of the regular season. A win Friday against the Cougars would assuredly wipe those losses...
goldcountrymedia.com
Our Town: Nick Ochoa leads Rhinos defense while playing with a heavy heart
Nick Ochoa is a junior lineman for the Twelve Bridges High School football team. He has had a solid season thus far for the Raging Rhinos. The fourth-leading tackler with 20 total tackles is currently leading in sacks with three while also causing a fumble. While those stats might not...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Journal Athlete of the Week: Del Oro's Pinnick has coming-out party in homecoming win
Del Oro High School junior Caden Pinnick had a homecoming to remember Friday night, passing for 249 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-13 thumping of Menlo-Atherton. Pinnick also had the ground game working, rushing for 46 and a score. Pinnick began the season splitting reps with Jake Hamilton but...
goldcountrymedia.com
Our Town: JT Willis now the backup quarterback at Lewis and Clark College
Lincoln High Zebras 2021 football alumnus JT Willis is now a Pioneer playing at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon and has gone from leading the Zebras for two seasons to serving as the main backup quarterback for the Pioneers. Willis is in his second year with the team...
Lodi, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Lodi. The Saint Mary's College High School volleyball team will have a game with Lodi High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The Saint Mary's College High School volleyball team will have a game with Lodi High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
goldcountrymedia.com
Foresthill football meets for the first time since Mosquito Fire evacuations
There were hugs, tears, laughs, and most importantly, normalcy Friday afternoon for the Foresthill High School football team. Players and coaches met after school at Placer’s LeFebvre Stadium for the first time since the Mosquito Fire began. “I wanted to get a feel for where everybody was at, and...
KCRA.com
Amador varsity football team suspended while school investigates group chat
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The Amador High School varsity football team is off the field as the school district investigates a chat thread associated with the 30-player football team. Three staff members have also been placed on administrative leave until further notice. In a letter to parents, school district...
Amador High School parents, students speak out after varsity football team suspended indefinitely
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — The Amador High School varsity football team remains off the field indefinitely following word that the school district is investigating a "chat thread." "It's concerning. That's a huge step for a supervisor or superintendent to take," said Sutter Creek resident Dennis Daniels. In an email...
Amador High varsity football team suspended due to chat thread
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The varsity football team at Amador High School has been suspended until "further notice" after officials became aware of a chat thread. In a message to parents, the Amador County Unified School District (ACUSD) said three staff members were also put on administrative leave pending an investigation. The circumstances and details surrounding the chat thread and suspensions aren't clear and weren't detailed in the message to parents.
goldcountrymedia.com
Dorothy S. Fujii 10/10/1921 – 5/18/2022
Dorothy S. Fujii, who lived in Auburn for nearly all of the past century, peacefully died at home May 18 surrounded by her family following a short illness. She died with gratitude in her heart for the many gifts of life and will long be remembered for her beauty, sunny disposition and boundless energy.
goldcountrymedia.com
Laura Nicole Larson McBride
Laura Nicole McBride passed away on August 25th, 2022 while in the arms of her husband and mother. She is the loving daughter of Maureen and Steve Larson, mother of Jordan Tucker, Jake Tucker, Deagan Tucker, sister of Dave Larson (Dori), and wife of the greatest love of her life, Bobby McBride.
Nearly 11K SMUD customers in Elk Grove without power
ELK GROVE, Calif. — About 10,800 SMUD customers in Elk Grove are without power Monday. According to an outage map from SMUD, the outage started around 12:03 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 1:05 p.m.
Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
Sacramento braces for stormy weather, winds and rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is bracing for an early storm system that could bring widespread rain through the valley. Southerly winds and cooler temperatures are a stark contrast to the record-breaking heat wave that swept the area just weeks before. Light showers hit the area Sunday, fluctuating on and off, but heavier rain is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday.
KCRA.com
Northern Californians prepare for first rain of the season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain in the mid-September forecast had many Californians preparing for the change of the seasons. The last time Sacramento saw significant rainfall was Dec 13, 2021, and the last recordable rain in Sacramento was June 5, with .15 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
From Tupac to Mariah Carey, here are songs that reference Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are many songs that mention California, especially some of the state’s bigger cities such as Los Angeles or San Francisco. But there’s no shortage of Sacramento being mentioned in songs. If you want to add some songs to your playlist, here are songs that reference Sacramento. Note: Some of these […]
KCRA.com
Power mostly restored in downtown Sacramento, Rio Linda after weather-related outages
RIO LINDA, Calif. — Several weather-related power outages impacted tens of thousands of people across Sacramento County on Sunday as winds picked up across Northern California. The first one impacted about 10,490 customers in Rio Linda at the height of the outage, according to SMUD’s outage map. The outage...
abc10.com
Northern California Storm: Flooding, crashes, thunderstorms hit Sacramento area
Northern California is getting slammed with heavy rain in the Sacramento area. Weather conditions have resulted in crashes, flooding and even some lightning.
Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
Kevin Hart adds Sacramento show for his “Reality Check Tour”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Kevin Hart is making a tour stop at the Golden 1 Center this winter. The comedian and actor will be making a Sacramento stop on Dec. 11 as part of the second leg of his “Reality Check Tour.” The Sacramento show is one of added tour stops Hart announced on Monday. […]
