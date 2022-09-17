ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

A win Friday would do wonders for Eagles

Vista del Lago’s football team has lost more games than they’ve won so far this season, as they enter Friday’s Homecoming game against Capital Christian with a 2-3 record at the midpoint of the regular season. A win Friday against the Cougars would assuredly wipe those losses...
VISTA, CA
ABC10

Amador High varsity football team suspended due to chat thread

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The varsity football team at Amador High School has been suspended until "further notice" after officials became aware of a chat thread. In a message to parents, the Amador County Unified School District (ACUSD) said three staff members were also put on administrative leave pending an investigation. The circumstances and details surrounding the chat thread and suspensions aren't clear and weren't detailed in the message to parents.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Dorothy S. Fujii 10/10/1921 – 5/18/2022

Dorothy S. Fujii, who lived in Auburn for nearly all of the past century, peacefully died at home May 18 surrounded by her family following a short illness. She died with gratitude in her heart for the many gifts of life and will long be remembered for her beauty, sunny disposition and boundless energy.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Laura Nicole Larson McBride

Laura Nicole McBride passed away on August 25th, 2022 while in the arms of her husband and mother. She is the loving daughter of Maureen and Steve Larson, mother of Jordan Tucker, Jake Tucker, Deagan Tucker, sister of Dave Larson (Dori), and wife of the greatest love of her life, Bobby McBride.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento braces for stormy weather, winds and rain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is bracing for an early storm system that could bring widespread rain through the valley. Southerly winds and cooler temperatures are a stark contrast to the record-breaking heat wave that swept the area just weeks before. Light showers hit the area Sunday, fluctuating on and off, but heavier rain is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Northern Californians prepare for first rain of the season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain in the mid-September forecast had many Californians preparing for the change of the seasons. The last time Sacramento saw significant rainfall was Dec 13, 2021, and the last recordable rain in Sacramento was June 5, with .15 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

From Tupac to Mariah Carey, here are songs that reference Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are many songs that mention California, especially some of the state’s bigger cities such as Los Angeles or San Francisco.  But there’s no shortage of Sacramento being mentioned in songs. If you want to add some songs to your playlist, here are songs that reference Sacramento.  Note: Some of these […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
SACRAMENTO, CA

