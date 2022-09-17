Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in OhioTravel Maven
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
Fremont, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Fremont. The Perkins volleyball team will have a game with Fremont Ross High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The Perkins volleyball team will have a game with Fremont Ross High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bradley A. Artrip
Bradley A. Artrip, 60, of Bucyrus passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. He was born November 2, 1961, in Bucyrus, to Kenneth W. and Wilma M. (Fritz) Artrip. Brad drove truck for many years. He enjoyed working in his gardens and on cars in his spare time. He also enjoyed the company of his two dogs Kate and Zore. They were his whole life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
247Sports
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 19
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
cleveland19.com
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
wktn.com
Domestic Situation Resolved, KHS Off Lock Down
The domestic situation on West Columbus Street in Kenton has been resolved. The Kenton High School was placed on lock down starting around 11 this morning out of an abundance of caution due to the situation. The lock down was put in place to prevent students from leaving without a...
Lima News
John Grindrod: Moeller, Lynch, White: Saying goodbye to more than just summer
With fall’s commencement, for me, there’s always an urge to take some inventory of what transpired over the summer. There were the positives, such as warmer weather that comes as a welcome relief to all who call Ohio home. However, in assessing any season that slips away despite...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 4 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s blowout of Toledo had almost no effect on the Buckeyes’ support in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Ohio State remained No. 3, behind No. 1 Georgia an No. 2 Alabama. The Buckeyes retained their lone No. 1 vote but lost four points in the vote total.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
What to do this weekend in Columbus, central Ohio: Sept. 16-18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16 The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb. Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m. Joe Rogan: Sept. 16 The […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County
Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
13abc.com
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
'It can happen to anyone': Family of Stone Foltz speak with Denison University athletes about dangers of hazing
GRANVILLE, Ohio — It’s been more than a year and a half since the death of Stone Foltz. Since then, his family has been fighting for hazing to end on college campuses. On Sunday, the family visited Denison University in Granville. "Hazing's abusive and senseless. It's very dangerous...
Comments / 0