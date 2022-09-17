ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Bradley A. Artrip

Bradley A. Artrip, 60, of Bucyrus passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. He was born November 2, 1961, in Bucyrus, to Kenneth W. and Wilma M. (Fritz) Artrip. Brad drove truck for many years. He enjoyed working in his gardens and on cars in his spare time. He also enjoyed the company of his two dogs Kate and Zore. They were his whole life.
BUCYRUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Bellevue, OH
City
Upper Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Margaretta Township, OH
Bucyrus, OH
Sports
City
Bucyrus, OH
City
Danville, OH
City
Monroeville, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
City
Loudonville, OH
City
Wooster, OH
City
Cardington, OH
City
Lexington, OH
City
Crestline, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Kansas, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Fredericktown, OH
City
Galion, OH
Bucyrus, OH
Education
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
NORTHWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court

BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
BELLVILLE, OH
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 19

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
MANSFIELD, OH
wktn.com

Domestic Situation Resolved, KHS Off Lock Down

The domestic situation on West Columbus Street in Kenton has been resolved. The Kenton High School was placed on lock down starting around 11 this morning out of an abundance of caution due to the situation. The lock down was put in place to prevent students from leaving without a...
KENTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .

Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to do this weekend in Columbus, central Ohio: Sept. 16-18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16 The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb. Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m.  Joe Rogan: Sept. 16 The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County

Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
GIBSONBURG, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy