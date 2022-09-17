Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels End Skid With 10-0 Win Over McLean (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County Lady Colonels put an end to their six-match losing streak Thursday evening. The Lady Colonels more than doubled their offensive output of the season in picking up a mercy-rule 10-0 win over the McLean County Cougars at the Stadium of Champions. On senior night, the Lady Colonel...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Rally for 6-6 Draw with Fort Campbell (w/PHOTOS)
With eight minutes left to go in their match with the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons Thursday night, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats looked to be in deep trouble. Behind five goals from Anna Allen, the Lady Falcons had a 6-3 lead and all of the momentum to close out the match was flowing in their direction.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell’s Collin Whittington Qualifies for State First Round
Caldwell County’s Collin Whittington is moving on to the State First Round in Owensboro after carding a 6-over-par 77 in the 1st Region golf tournament on Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah. Golfers battled dry and windy conditions on a day when temperatures hit triple digits. Whittington was the...
yoursportsedge.com
Hunter Reynolds Takes 2nd at Region with Even-Par 71
Trigg County senior Hunter Reynolds made a run at a regional golf championship on Wednesday. At 2-under par, Reynolds held a one-shot lead with three holes to go at the 1st Region tournament at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah. However, a late double bogey saw Reynolds finish at even-par...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Trey Wall Rides Hot Start to Region Championship
Marshall County senior Trey Wall was the only golfer to finish in the red at Wednesday’s 1st Region golf tournament at Paxton Park in Paducah. A 1-under-par 70 allowed Wall to claim medalist honors by one shot over Trigg County’s Hunter Reynolds. It also helped the Marshals win...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Volleyball Extends Win Streak Against Hoptown
Caldwell County extended its volleyball winning streak against Hopkinsville to 24 matches by sweeping three sets Tuesday night at the CAB gym in Princeton. Caldwell, now 8-4, ran out to an 11-2 lead out of the gate while taking the first set 25-10. The second set was the most competitive,...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County and North Laurel to Face Off in January
You will want to mark this date down on your calendars. The attention this game will get across the state, and possibly across the country will be pretty significant, as one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2023 will square off against one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2024.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Pick Up Big District Win at Fort Campbell
The Christian County Lady Colonels took a big step towards locking up the #2 seed in the 8th District tournament Tuesday night. The Colonels traveled to Fort Campbell and came away with a 3-1 win over the Lady Falcons. The Lady Colonels took the opening set in a fairly tight...
yoursportsedge.com
Landon Hunt Claims Region Golf Title, Falco Qualifies for State
Last year, Landon Hunt crashed the region golf tournament leaderboard with a third-place finish as an eighth grader. On Monday, the Christian County High School freshman hosted the party. Hunt made a 15-foot par putt on his final hole that assured him the region title by one shot over Daviess...
yoursportsedge.com
Storm Swamps Colonels at Mortons Gap
The Hopkins Central Storm picked up their third straight win Monday evening in Mortons Gap. The Storm got three goals from Colton Browning as they thundered past the Christian County Colonels 5-1. Ryley Vincent and Jax Mitchell also scored for Central, whose offense has scored 14 goals over the last...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Rebels’ Hampton Caps Region Round With Clutch Putt
With a spot in the top ten and a trip to the state golf tournament in the balance, Todd County Central’s Jase Paul Hampton drained a putt on the 18th hole at the Region 3 tournament at Indian Hills Country Club on Monday to claim a 9th-place finish. Watch...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell’s Girls Blank Tilghman for 9th Win
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers picked up their ninth win of the season — and edged ahead in the all-time series — by claiming a 4-0 decision at Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday. Caldwell’s girls got four goals from four different players. Keegan Miller gave the Lady Tigers...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Logan County Murder
A Hopkinsville man wanted in connection to a murder in Logan County turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Office took 21-year-old Jaquavon Poindexter into custody after he turned himself in to law enforcement. Poindexter was allegedly wanted in connection to the shooting death of...
whvoradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
whopam.com
Two hurt in West 18th Street wreck
A Crofton resident was injured in a wreck on West 18th Street Tuesday morning. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department collision report, a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Betty Dixon of Crofton was heading southbound on High Street, when they reportedly lost consciousness behind the wheel. The vehicle continued onto West 18th and 54-year-old Jerome Taylor of Hopkinsville, who was operating a vehicle east on West 18th, was unable to avoid a collision.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Ridgewood Drive in Trigg County was severely damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon. Trigg County Emergency Manager David Bryant says the fire started with the stove and quickly spread to the rest of the single wide mobile home. The owner was able to get out of the...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In South Main Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Marion man that was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 63-year-old Michael McDowell was southbound when he lost control of his van and hit a trailer on the side of the road.
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway County man who shot and killed Murray State student sentenced to 40 years
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The man who pleaded guilty to murder in the 2021 shooting death of 21-year-old Murray State University student Sarah Townsend has been sentenced to serve four decades behind bars. Julius Sotomayor pleaded guilty in July to Townsend's murder. Her body was found on Fox Road...
