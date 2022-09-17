Read full article on original website
Metro News
Morgantown-Musselman headlines Week 5 slate in Class AAA
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato discuss the significant results in Class AAA football in Week 4 and take a look at the best matchups on the scoreboard for Friday.
Metro News
West Virginia pounds Towson 65-7 to notch first win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is winless no more. The Mountaineers ran for 316 yards and passed for another 308 against Towson, and the much-maligned defense prevented the Tigers from scoring in a 65-7 victory at Milan Puskar Stadium. “Defensively, a good bounce back game,” WVU head coach Neal...
Metro News
Dazzling start to college career continues for CJ Donaldson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over the opening month of the season, there’s been no better — or bigger — surprise to West Virginia’s football team than the emergence of true freshman CJ Donaldson. Considering the Mountaineers essentially brought in Donaldson without a defined position, his success...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – West Virginia Mountaineers vs Virginia Tech Preview (Episode 402)
It’s trophy time for West Virginia and Virginia Tech. The two teams will collide Thursday night in Blacksburg. The winner claims the Black Diamond Trophy, which has resided in Morgantown since last season’s 27-21 victory by the Mountaineers. In this episode, the “Guys” offer final thoughts on Saturday’s...
Metro News
WVU battles retention problems post-pandemic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —West Virginia University officials have ongoing concerns about student retention. The university is still working on the latest numbers, but Provost Maryanne Reed said Monday that retention levels for all students have dropped post-pandemic. Reed, during an appearance on “MetroNews Talkline,” said the drop after several years...
Metro News
Randolph CVB highlights niches this fall including popular railroad excursions
ELKINS, W.Va. — Railroad excursions are becoming so popular in Randolph County that spaces are already filling up for the fall season. The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad offers scenic train rides through the Monongahela National Forest. Samantha Peet, director of marketing with the Elkins-Randoph County Tourism, Convention and...
Metro News
New High Street policy for events in Morgantown has officials excited
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown now has an agreement in place with the state Division of Highways to provide more flexibility for the closure of High Street for special events. Morgantown Director of Engineering & Public Works, Damien Davis said prior to this agreement closure requests for...
Metro News
Mountaintop Beverage plans full operations by late ’22 in Morgantown Industrial Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After three years of working with Mountaintop Beverage, West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt officially welcomed them to the Morgantown Industrial Park Friday. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. “We’re...
Metro News
Mon Health gets approval for small format hospital in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Health Care Authority has approved the Certificate of Need submitted by Mon Health System, part of Vandalia Health, for a small format hospital in Harrison County. Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg said this facility will cost about $23 million and...
Metro News
Morgantown detectives look for tips in downtown homicide
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Detectives in Morgantown are still piecing together the hours leading up to an early Sunday morning downtown shooting death. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town” Monday, Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell made it clear this was not a random act but did not elaborate on the details.
Metro News
Man charged following Preston County hammer attack
TUNNELTON, W.Va. — A Preston County man is facing charges following a hammer attack on Monday. According to the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, Bobby Tasker struck the victim in the head multiple times with a hammer. Deputies noted someone applying pressure to the victim’s head when they arrived at the scene as well as a blood-soaked hammer at the scene.
Metro News
Murder charges filed in downtown Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have a man in custody following a shooting death in downtown Morgantown murder early Sunday morning. According to Morgantown police, Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, approached the rear of a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Walnut Street just after 3 a.m. and began firing a pistol into the rear passenger area.
Metro News
Wheeling Police remind citizens of rules and safety info as motorized scooters are available to drive on city streets
WHEELING, W.Va. — Motorized scooters are now being driven in the streets of Wheeling and the city police department wants citizens to know the traffic rules and safety information. The City of Wheeling has recently introduced Bird scooters to its transportation routes. Bird scooters part of an app-based scooter...
