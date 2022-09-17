ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

West Virginia pounds Towson 65-7 to notch first win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is winless no more. The Mountaineers ran for 316 yards and passed for another 308 against Towson, and the much-maligned defense prevented the Tigers from scoring in a 65-7 victory at Milan Puskar Stadium. “Defensively, a good bounce back game,” WVU head coach Neal...
Metro News

Dazzling start to college career continues for CJ Donaldson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over the opening month of the season, there’s been no better — or bigger — surprise to West Virginia’s football team than the emergence of true freshman CJ Donaldson. Considering the Mountaineers essentially brought in Donaldson without a defined position, his success...
Metro News

WVU battles retention problems post-pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —West Virginia University officials have ongoing concerns about student retention. The university is still working on the latest numbers, but Provost Maryanne Reed said Monday that retention levels for all students have dropped post-pandemic. Reed, during an appearance on “MetroNews Talkline,” said the drop after several years...
Metro News

New High Street policy for events in Morgantown has officials excited

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown now has an agreement in place with the state Division of Highways to provide more flexibility for the closure of High Street for special events. Morgantown Director of Engineering & Public Works, Damien Davis said prior to this agreement closure requests for...
Metro News

Morgantown detectives look for tips in downtown homicide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Detectives in Morgantown are still piecing together the hours leading up to an early Sunday morning downtown shooting death. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town” Monday, Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell made it clear this was not a random act but did not elaborate on the details.
Metro News

Man charged following Preston County hammer attack

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — A Preston County man is facing charges following a hammer attack on Monday. According to the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, Bobby Tasker struck the victim in the head multiple times with a hammer. Deputies noted someone applying pressure to the victim’s head when they arrived at the scene as well as a blood-soaked hammer at the scene.
Metro News

Murder charges filed in downtown Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have a man in custody following a shooting death in downtown Morgantown murder early Sunday morning. According to Morgantown police, Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, approached the rear of a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Walnut Street just after 3 a.m. and began firing a pistol into the rear passenger area.
