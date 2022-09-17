ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
Daily Mail

Tragedy as the Duchess of Cornwall's cousin - who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest divorce battles - 'is found dead after taking his own life in a London hotel room'

A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest-running divorce battles is thought to have taken his own life in a London hotel room. Charles Villiers and estranged wife Emma Villiers hit headlines after becoming involved in a dispute over whether their divorce should be settled in Scottish or English courts.
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Daily Mail

King Charles heads to Balmoral to 'quietly grieve' Queen as family release unseen image of monarch hiking in Scotland, the 'place she loved most' - as palace source reveals how royals shed tears for Her Majesty at private burial

King Charles has landed in Scotland to privately mourn his mother on the Balmoral estate where the Queen died 12 days ago with him by her side, MailOnline can reveal today. The monarch left RAF Northolt on the private jet he used during his tour of the UK following Her Majesty's death and touched down in Aberdeen this lunchtime. The Queen Consort, Camilla, is with him.
Daily Mail

Queen Letizia of Spain left the Queen's funeral after Westminster Abbey to 'fly to New York for the UN General Assembly' - leaving her husband King Felipe to attend the committal with his mother Queen Sofia, reports claim

Queen Letizia of Spain left Queen Elizabeth II's funeral after the Westminster Abbey service to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly, local reports have claimed. The mother-of-two, 50, did not attend Her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor - leaving her husband King Felipe, 54, to attend with his 83-year-old mother Queen Sofia.
The Associated Press

Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers

LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.
Daily Mail

World's royals arrive in London: King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and among monarchs paying their respects to Her late Majesty as she lies in state at Westminster Hall

Foreign royals have arrived in London to pay their respects to the Queen. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, were among the first monarchs to view the monarch lying-in-state at Westminster Hall. Hundreds of emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime...
Daily Mail

'Flawless under pressure with the world watching on - you've done your village proud': Family and friends heap praise on pallbearers who carried the Queen's coffin - as Brits petition to set up a 'drinks fund' for the young soldiers

The friends and families of the 'hero' pallbearers who carried the Queen's coffin yesterday have praised the young soldiers for making their country proud. With the eyes of the world on them, the eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards raised and put down the Queen's 500lb lead-lined coffin no less than 10 times on her journey from Westminster Hall to St George's Chapel in Windsor.
The Independent

Margrethe II: Who is the chain-smoking, fashion-forward Queen of Denmark?

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II now finds herself the world’s only queen regnant, Europe’s longest-serving current head of state and the longest-reigning monarch on the international stage bar the Sultan of Brunei.Queen Margrethe, 82, attended the state funeral of her British counterpart in London on Monday alongside her son, Crown Prince Frederik – whose wife Princess Mary was seemingly “uninvited” after an embarrassing diplomatic blunder – and was seen to shed a tear at the spectacle of the coffin draped in the royal standard as it lay in Westminster...
AOL Corp

Britain bids farewell to its queen with a ceremony steeped in history and royal ritual

LONDON — Monday marked the end of the second Elizabethan age. After 10 days of very public official mourning was capped by a majestic farewell for Britain’s longest-serving monarch, the coffin bearing Queen Elizabeth II’s body was lowered into the royal vault Monday after a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
WashingtonExaminer

SEE IT: King Charles III wipes away tears during emotional farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

The funeral of England's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Monday consisted of many memorable and heartfelt moments as the world mourned the loss. Held at Westminster Abbey in London, here is a list of eight memorable moments, including an emotional moment of the queen's eldest son, King Charles III, a reading from new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, a sermon from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, and two minutes of silence held in honor of Elizabeth.
The Associated Press

What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: Monday, Sept. 12 — King Charles II and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
