MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Mooresville High School is dismissing early due to a threat to the building. The district sent two messages to parents. The first says,. This morning MHS received an automated call communicating a threat to the school building. Mooresville Police Department was immediately notified and all students were immediately evacuated. Out of an abundance of caution, all other schools have been placed on a lock-in status while the MPD investigates the high school. We appreciate you refraining from calling the high school directly as we will keep you updated as more information comes available. Thank you.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO