ACC headquarters moving to Charlotte in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC headquarters will move to Charlotte in 2023. The ACC made the announcement Tuesday. The ACC said it was a unanimous decision to move the headquarters. “The Board of Directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite...
PHOTOS: North Lincoln comes up short against Statesville on new turf
PUMPKIN CENTER – North Lincoln finally played its first home game of the season with its new artificial surface but fell to Statesville 15-9 Friday, Sept. 16., in the Western Foothills 3A conference opener. The Knights (0-4) only mustered 107 yards of offense, led by running backs Liam Sutton and Connor Carson. Immanuel Mayner scored North's lone touchdown. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
Fan was angry about food order at West Cabarrus HS football game: Officials
The superintendent says the person who got mad about their food order was not a student, but the district and school administrators are looking into whether students were involved in all of the chaos.
Professional tennis could be coming to Charlotte soon
CHARLOTTE — Councilman Malcolm Graham wants professional tennis to be offered in Charlotte. “Tennis is the only sport, the only professional sport we don’t offer in Charlotte,” Graham said. He said met with the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation director and the director of the community partnerships, and...
Several schools in Cabarrus, Iredell counties evacuate after threats Tuesday, districts say
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Cabarrus County Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District said they evacuated students and staff from five different campuses because of threats made Tuesday. The decision comes just a day after one of those schools, Northwest Cabarrus High School, evacuated for the same reason.
September 19, 2022
Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat
MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Mooresville High School is dismissing early due to a threat to the building. The district sent two messages to parents. The first says,. This morning MHS received an automated call communicating a threat to the school building. Mooresville Police Department was immediately notified and all students were immediately evacuated. Out of an abundance of caution, all other schools have been placed on a lock-in status while the MPD investigates the high school. We appreciate you refraining from calling the high school directly as we will keep you updated as more information comes available. Thank you.
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
Charlotte curbside recycling delayed over staff shortages
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte’s curbside recycling services will be delayed due to staff shortages, the City of Charlotte announced Monday. The bi-weekly services are provided by a local vendor that is going through staffing shortages at the moment, causing the delay in residential recycling. BE...
I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte
Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people. Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 8 a.m. Monday. Dump truck hits power lines in north Charlotte, leaving over 1,700 without power. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT. No...
Mooresville High School releases students early
MOORESVILLE – Mooresville High School has dismissed students early on Tuesday morning following a report of a threat made on social media. Emergency responders arrived to campus and students have been sent home for the day. Parents were already lining up to pick up students; who were seen leaving the high school grounds in a calm and orderly dismissal.
Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT
Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
High School In Concord Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85
North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014. Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and...
The 49th Acre opening in summer 2023
The 49th Acre, delayed by four months due to permits, is set to be completed by summer 2023. Chancellor Sharon Gaber announced the beginning of the construction of the new tailgating lot in February 2022. The new tailgating location was supposed to open before the start of the fall 2022 football season, but it has since been pushed back.
Oversized transport to cause traffic delays in eastern Lincoln County
There will be a heavy-haul transport of oversized equipment coming through eastern Lincoln County Tuesday. The Lincoln County Emergency Management has been alerted that Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. This move will travel from the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road to Timken Company on N.C. 27 East.
Local restaurants bring flavor to upcoming Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow
CHARLOTTE — Anyone who goes hungry or thirsty at the Presidents Cup must not be trying. From hometown beer and local restaurant vendors to VIP catering and familiar national brands, the menus and dining spots scattered across the Quail Hollow Club course are many and varied. And, because the...
New Goodwill opening in Denver this week
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will open a store in Denver Friday, Sept. 23. The grand opening of this new retail store at the intersection of N.C. 73 and N.C. 16 Business will be organization’s sixth to occur in the region this year. The nonprofit is expanding throughout its region to provide more opportunity for local residents to reuse and repurpose items that help to create equitable access to career opportunities for people in our region.
Curtain closing on Charlotte theatre company after 3 decades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The curtain will close after a three-decade run on a theatre production company in the Myers Park community, the production company announced Monday. The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte says a combination of COVID-19, disappointing ticket sales and subscription sales, and the ATC’s decision to find another performance venue at […]
