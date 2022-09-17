Jack Wagner throws for 4 touchdowns as Tualatin routs Wilsonville 44-7 in non-league matchup

Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Photos: Tillamook rolls up 327 yards rushing in Week 3 win at Woodburn
Tillamook scored touchdowns on four of six possessions and penetrated the Woodburn 10-yard line on the other two in a 28-7 victory Friday at Woodburn High School. Tyler Moncrief had an interception for the Cheesemakers (1-2), who got two rushing touchdowns from Tanner Hoskins and one from ...
Subscriber football pick ‘em: Who will win the Week 4 matchups in Class 5A?
It’s time for Week 4 of Oregon high school football, and this week comes with a potential Class 5A championship game preview on Saturday. Vote below in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s football polls with your thoughts on who is going to win every football game this week. Check back on Thursday for a full list of the results.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State
The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave out for USC, not expected back ‘any time soon’
Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave, the team’s leading receiver through two games, will not play Saturday against USC at Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-6 fourth-year junior was injured against Fresno State on Sept. 10 during the Beavers’ final drive. Musgrave didn’t play last Saturday against Montana State.
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Historic start for Northwest schools, Oregon State braces for USC madness: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 68-28 rout of Montana State
Oregon State wrapped up nonconference play Saturday night with a 68-28 win over Montana State at Providence Park. Here are 10 takeaways from the Beavers’ romp over the Bobcats:. 1. A Northwest uprising. Oregon State, Oregon, Washington State and Washington are a combined 11-1 through three games. The lone...
5 musts for the Trail Blazers to contend: 1 - Damian Lillard must play like an MVP
--- The Portland Trail Blazers will be coming off of their worst season since 2005-06 when they open training camp. That team went 21-61 (.256 winning percentage) before starting a three-year climb toward a winning season, which came again during the 2008-09 season (54-28). The Blazers finished 27-55 (.329) last...
Is Oregon State worthy? Beavers state their case for Pac-12 readiness with 68-28 blasting of Montana State
As Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith stood on the Providence Park field, watching his team joyously leave after Saturday night’s 68-28 pasting of Montana State, he was greeted by school mascot Benny the Beaver. Benny got down on two knees and bowed in reverence. Smith looked at Benny with...
kezi.com
Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
Portland Thorns surrender stoppage time equalizer, draw Kansas City Current 1-1
The Portland Thorns appeared to be back on top of the National Women’s Soccer League standings, controlling their own destiny for a second consecutive NWSL shield. But then Hailie Mace scored a stoppage time stunner for Kansas City, leaving Portland with just a point to show for its efforts after a 1-1 road draw.
Local amateur golfer gets her shot at the AmazingCre Portland Classic
PORTLAND, Ore. — The butterflies were heavier than usual at Columbia Edgewater Country Club's tenth tee box on Thursday. “Oh, she's ready. She's most definitely ready,” said Mary Jo McCloskey. “She's playing with the best women in the world.”. McCloskey, better known as MJ, is the director...
In wake of Herm Edwards’ firing, Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith on dwindling list of coaches hired in 2018
Hired to be fired? Look no further than the FBS coaching class of 2018, a group of 19 that includes Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith. With the firings of Arizona State’s Herm Edwards and Nebraska’s Scott Frost within the past two weeks, nine of the 19 coaches hired prior to the 2018 season have been relieved of their duties.
Oregon State inches closer to Top 25, as votes increase after win over Montana State
Oregon State’s 3-0 start to the 2022 season has the attention of some national voters, but not enough to crack the Top 25 for the first time since 2013. Coming off Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State, the Beavers were among those receiving votes in the writers AP Top 25 and coaches polls.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Remembering longtime Portland Tribune sports editor Steve Brandon
The man who ran the Tribune sports department from its inception into 2020 touched countless lives.The text message could come at any time: "QC?" It meant Steve Brandon wanted to have a "quick call" to discuss a story idea, ask how an interview went, or just make sure we were on the same page about what I was working on for the next edition of the Portland Tribune. As I type these words, in fact, I can hear Steve suggesting in his friendly, gentle voice that I get to the heart of whatever subject I was writing about. Sitting at...
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
Explore Portland’s westside suburbs by bike
The Portland area is rife with beautiful paved trails for bikes, strollers and people on foot. In Washington County, the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District has a network of multi-use trails that combined can take you miles and miles through woods, open fields, past parks and over bridges. The...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic
At one point during the final round AmazingCre Portland Classic, you could safely say it was anyone’s tournament to win. And by anyone, we’re only exaggerating slightly. Early on the back nine at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore., there were five golfers tied for the lead and six other players within two shots.
idesignarch.com
The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake
This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
Portland Tuesday weather: Another pleasant, sunny day; chance of rain arrives Wednesday
Portland will see another pleasant, late-summer day Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the skies will be sunny and clear, with little to no wind. The high will reach 83 degrees Fahrenheit. The air quality at 6 a.m. is good in most of the city, sensors indicate; a few areas...
