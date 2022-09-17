Read full article on original website
Five Orange County teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF boys water polo polls
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls announced Monday. In Division 1, JSerra is first and Mater Dei second. San Clemente is first and Dana Hills second in Division 2, Irvine first and Portola second in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park top ranked in Division 5.
UCLA Receives a Gameday “BOOM!"
On Saturday after UCLA's win over South Alabama, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. The last “BOOM!” UCLA received was in July. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
16 Bowling Alleys in Orange County
Located in the Downtown Disney District, this two-story establishment has 20 luxury bowling lanes and a large dining area that seats a total of 600 people. Splitsville accepts dining reservations as well as advanced bookings for lanes. Walk-in rates start at $17 per person. The menu offers a variety of sushi rolls, including a California roll, veggie roll, volcano roll with tempura shrimp, and a Fantasy roll made with soy paper. Chicken alfredo, ahi tuna, and a poke bowl also set this place apart. splitsvillelanes.com.
Troy Aikman, former UCLA QB, embarrassed with lack of fans at Rose Bowl
One of the reasons that makes college sports so great are the atmospheres and the fans who pack their cathedral each Saturday to watch their team play for 7 or so Saturdays every fall… except if you are a UCLA fan. Former star quarterback Troy Aikman was disgusted with...
Lack of Attendance: It's Not on UCLA Fans, It's on the Losing Program
This article was originally published August 9th, but we've updated it here since it is now amazingly appropriate and timely. The new portions are in italics. We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE).
What Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Fresno State
Lincoln Riley is 3-0 as USC's head football coach and already has the Trojans ranked among the elite college football teams in the country. The Trojans are ranked No. 7 in both the Coaches and AP polls. It's the highest USC has been ranked in the AP poll since October 2017 - when Caleb Williams was ...
Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in US and best for veterans
The ranking is considered an honor for the school's veteran's resource center, which offers services for vets interested in attending UCLA as well as current student veterans and alumni.
Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1
Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
New Brunch Spot Con Huevos Debuting with Two Locations in LA
The restaurant will open in Montebello and Long Beach
Cooler conditions, afternoon sunshine expected Tuesday in SoCal
Southern California will see another day of cooler temperatures amid afternoon sunshine on Tuesday.
Laguna Beach Hikes: Best Hiking Trails in Laguna Beach
Listen up, outdoor lovers! Here are specific details about the best Laguna Beach hikes. Get ready since this city has some of the most beautiful views in Southern California. You are reading: Laguna beach cliff hike photos | Laguna Beach Hikes: Best Hiking Trails in Laguna Beach. With its incredible...
Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California
Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multi-specialty medical centers and a new patient care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow...
New Coastal Home with Traditional Elements and Curb Appeal
This newly-built urban cottage in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California makes the most of a narrow lot. The East-coast-inspired house features a front patio, side courtyard and rooftop deck with views of the ocean and hillside beyond. The 3,353 sq. ft. home was designed by Brandon Architects. The exterior...
Best Fried Chicken in Buena Park California
The taste of a crispy fried exterior with that juicy, tender center is a marriage of flavor that keeps people coming back for more. This list of the top 10 best fried chicken in Buena Park CA will truly delight your taste buds. Pelicana Chicken. With over 50 variations of...
Bristol St. Blockbuster
A 460,000-square-foot retail center across the street from South Coast Plaza is being reimagined as a “new gateway into Santa Ana,” in an ambitious mixed-use redevelopment project that could add thousands of apartments, expansive commercial uses, a hotel and a large amount of community gathering space to the South Coast Metro area.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
Orange County Yacht Clubs and Why They’re Great
One of the best ways to experience Orange County is by water, and the coastal cities that line the county are filled with boating enthusiasts and their favorite yacht club homes. Here are a few yacht clubs for boaters looking for a home to house their vessel or a community to join.
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
