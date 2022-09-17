ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

ocsportszone.com

Five Orange County teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF boys water polo polls

Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls announced Monday. In Division 1, JSerra is first and Mater Dei second. San Clemente is first and Dana Hills second in Division 2, Irvine first and Portola second in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park top ranked in Division 5.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Gameday “BOOM!"

On Saturday after UCLA's win over South Alabama, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. The last “BOOM!” UCLA received was in July. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecoast.com

16 Bowling Alleys in Orange County

Located in the Downtown Disney District, this two-story establishment has 20 luxury bowling lanes and a large dining area that seats a total of 600 people. Splitsville accepts dining reservations as well as advanced bookings for lanes. Walk-in rates start at $17 per person. The menu offers a variety of sushi rolls, including a California roll, veggie roll, volcano roll with tempura shrimp, and a Fantasy roll made with soy paper. Chicken alfredo, ahi tuna, and a poke bowl also set this place apart. splitsvillelanes.com.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Surfline

Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lbbusinessjournal.com

Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1

Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
LONG BEACH, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Laguna Beach Hikes: Best Hiking Trails in Laguna Beach

Listen up, outdoor lovers! Here are specific details about the best Laguna Beach hikes. Get ready since this city has some of the most beautiful views in Southern California. You are reading: Laguna beach cliff hike photos | Laguna Beach Hikes: Best Hiking Trails in Laguna Beach. With its incredible...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California

Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multi-specialty medical centers and a new patient care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
idesignarch.com

New Coastal Home with Traditional Elements and Curb Appeal

This newly-built urban cottage in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California makes the most of a narrow lot. The East-coast-inspired house features a front patio, side courtyard and rooftop deck with views of the ocean and hillside beyond. The 3,353 sq. ft. home was designed by Brandon Architects. The exterior...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foodgressing.com

Best Fried Chicken in Buena Park California

The taste of a crispy fried exterior with that juicy, tender center is a marriage of flavor that keeps people coming back for more. This list of the top 10 best fried chicken in Buena Park CA will truly delight your taste buds. Pelicana Chicken. With over 50 variations of...
BUENA PARK, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Bristol St. Blockbuster

A 460,000-square-foot retail center across the street from South Coast Plaza is being reimagined as a “new gateway into Santa Ana,” in an ambitious mixed-use redevelopment project that could add thousands of apartments, expansive commercial uses, a hotel and a large amount of community gathering space to the South Coast Metro area.
SANTA ANA, CA
thelog.com

Orange County Yacht Clubs and Why They’re Great

One of the best ways to experience Orange County is by water, and the coastal cities that line the county are filled with boating enthusiasts and their favorite yacht club homes. Here are a few yacht clubs for boaters looking for a home to house their vessel or a community to join.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA

