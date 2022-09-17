Read full article on original website
Mayor Of Kingstown - Season 2 - Gratiela Brancusi & Lane Garrison Join Cast
Gratiela Brancusi (1883) and Lane Garrison (Yellowstone) have joined the Season 2 cast of Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles. Brancusi will play Tatiana, a hostess at the Cheetah Nightclub. Garrison will play Carney, one of the higher-ranking prison guards at Kingstown and an associate of Mike’s (Jeremy...
Bob's Burgers - Episode 13.03 - What About Job? - Press Release
LOUISE PLANS FOR HER FUTURE ON AN ALL-NEW "BOB'S BURGERS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. A school assignment about careers sends Louise (Kristen Schaal) spiraling, trying to imagine what her future might hold in the all-new "What About Job?" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct 9 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1202) (TV-PG L,V)
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.02 - Blackout - Press Release
FLATCH IS IN A BLACKOUT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. A major heatwave passes through Flatch and gender-reveal cakes, lizards and chickens are melting when the town has a blackout! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, wild antics and chaos erupt in the all-new "Blackout" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-202) (TV-14 D,L,S)
Big Sky - Episode 3.02 - Woods Are Lovely, Dark And Deep - Press Release
“The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep” – Helena is turning into a real family town. When disgruntled “reformed” realtor Tonya calls the police on a squatter living in one of her homes, Jenny arrives only to discover a shocking connection to her past tied to the case. Across town, Cassie and Beau work to track the still-missing backpacker and Sunny works to protect a secret of her own hidden in the woods. Meanwhile, Beau’s daughter Emily takes a campground investigation dangerously into her own hands, but has she stumbled upon a story far more nefarious than she could have imagined? Find out on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Monarch - Episode 1.04 - Not Our First Rodeo - Press Release
NICKY FEELS THE PRESSURE ON AN ALL-NEW "MONARCH" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, ON FOX. Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo. Meanwhile, Albie is signed by a new manager, Jamie Burke (guest star Damon Dayoub), angering Luke on the all-new "Not Our First Rodeo" episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Oct. 4 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-104) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
Untitled Drama Pilot - Based on French Series High Intellectual Potential Ordered To Pilot by ABC
ABC has given a pilot order to a character-based procedural drama from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard (Daredevil, The Martian) and ABC Signature, where Goddard and his Goddard Textiles are based. As Deadline reported exclusively last week, the project, based on TF1’s popular detective series HIP (High Intellectual...
The Walk-in - Ordered to Series by ITV starring Stephen Graham
Trina McGee, Angela From "Boy Meets World", Was Told Cast "Didn't Want Her In Series Finale," And Was Asked To "Turn Down Her Black Meter"
“This is some ground we have not covered." Trina McGee reveals more to her former Boy Meets World castmates about the racism she experienced while on the show.
17 "Do Revenge" Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Amazing Soundtrack That Are Just So Cool
Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrote a lot of the songs she wanted to use into the script, then it was up to music supervisor Rob Lowry to try and get them.
Loki - Season 2 - Eugene Cordero Upped to Series Regular
Eugene Cordero is being upped to series regular for Season 2 of the Disney+ series Loki, Deadline has learned. Cordero plays the Time Variance Authority employee “Casey” in Season 1 of the Tom Hiddleston-led series. His TVA character broke out because of his genuine confusion over what is a fish and how he uses infinity stones as paperweights. He’s in the Season 1 finale credits as “Hunter K-5E” instead of Casey.
Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.08 - I Get a Kick Out of You - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Secrets are exposed to reveal the past can’t be escaped. A DNA test reveals a location for Evan’s father. Jess hosts a historical reenactment. A Hollywood star comes to offer Bree a movie deal.
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.02 - Call Me Skeeter Juice - Press Release
SHEILA FACES THE STRUGGLES OF AGING ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. It's time for Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) to renew her driver's license, but she refuses to go take the test and Kat (Mayim Bialik) tries to figure out why. Meanwhile, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama's moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song to be used in a national commercial, but it ends up becoming a big joke online in the all-new "Call Me Skeeter Juice" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-302) (TV-14 D,L)
The Simpsons - Episode 34.03 - Lisa The Boy Scout - Press Release
LISA JOINS THE BOY EXPLORER GROUP AND COMPETES WITH BART ON AN ALL-NEW "THE SIMPSONS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. When the Boy Explorers become co-ed, Bart and Lisa vow to "out scout" each other at the annual jamboree in the all-new "Lisa the Boy Scout" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3321) (TV-PG L,V)
Ghosts - Season 4 Promo - BBC
BOO! 👻 A new series of Ghosts is creeping up behind you... 👀. The critically acclaimed and much-loved sitcom Ghosts will be back for a fourth series. When we return for Series 4, Button House is open for business, well, the gatehouse is. Can Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) make a success of the humble B&B or will the interfering ghosts once again scupper their plans? A grown-up comedy from the Horrible Histories team.
Tales of the Walking Dead - La Doña - Review
Tales of the Walking Dead comes to an end with "La Doña" written by Lindsey Villarreal (Resident Evil, The Purge) and directed by Deborah Kampmeier, whose other credits include Star Trek: Discovery, FBI: International, and Clarice. There’s no news on a second season renewal, and I have to say that while I give them credit for doing something different, I’m in no hurry for another season of this. This would have been better as a simple horror anthology – there was absolutely no reason to tie it to The Walking Dead.
911 - Episode 6.03 - The Devil You Know - Press Release
ATHENA INVESTIGATES A MYSTERY FROM HER PAST ON AN ALL-NEW "9-1-1" MONDAY, OCTOBER 3, ON FOX. While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend from 45 years ago in the all-new "The Devil You Know" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 3 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-604) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.02 - The Painted Man - BTS and Promotional Photos + Press Release
“The Painted Man” – As Halloween descends on Sin City, the CSIs investigate when a creepy mannequin prop inside a popular haunted house turns out to be a real dead body. Also, Catherine enlists the help of Folsom to search for her friend who disappeared, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
MOVIES: I Came By - Review
I Came By is a laboured, meandering thriller that feels its length – it comes in close to two hours when the reality is a tight 90 minutes would have helped this one so much. It’s set in London and is the latest film from Under the Shadow director Babak Anvari, his third feature, on the back of the less than successful Wounds which was also largely buried on Netflix with little to no promotion, much like I Came By, which arrives in the top 10 chart and not much fanfare and in this case it's easy to see why.
Quantum Leap - July 13th, 1985 - Advance Preview: An Ensemble Leap
A new team assembles to restart the Quantum Leap project. Lead physicist Ben Song takes an unauthorized leap into 1985 as the team scrambles to figure out what happened and how to get him back. Quantum Leap (2022) doesn't waste much time letting audiences know that this new, rebooted (revived?)...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Adar & The Great Wave - Review
I’ll be playing a bit of catch up with this review of The Rings of Power, looking at episodes 3 and 4. “Adar” was written by the team of Jason Cahill (Halt and Catch Fire, Fringe, The Sopranos) and Justin Doble (Stranger Things, The Path, Into the Badlands), and “The Great Wave” was written by Stephany Folsom (Paper Girls, Toy Story 4, Star Wars Resistance), J.D. Payne, and Patrick McKay. You can’t say they don’t have talented writers! Both episodes were directed by Wayne Che Yip, whose other credits include The Wheel of Time, Doctor Who, and Preacher.
