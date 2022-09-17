ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuelan migrants arrive in Sacramento unannounced as volunteers scramble to help

SACRAMENTO — Migrants from Venezuela were unexpectedly dropped off around the country, including Sacramento.

"They've been sleeping outside, like tired, falling asleep standing up today. Just really sad," said NorCal Resist Volunteer Autumn Gonzalez.

NorCal Resist is a migrant support organization. Since 2016, they have been helping migrants find resources.

When asked how the migrants were doing and what they were saying she said, "They were at the border of Texas in Laredo, they got released from detention."

"They didn't have names. They just knew we got out of detention, we ended up at the shelter and then we ended up on a plane to Sacramento."

Gonzalez says the detention papers they came with don't even look like the immigration papers she's used to seeing.

CBS13 reached out to Sacramento city council member Katie Valenzuela, who was unable to speak but sent a statement.

"The stories from across our country today break my heart, but I continue to be impressed by the way Sacramento steps up to welcome immigrants and refugees who arrive in our community. Our office and our city stands by to help the community groups on the ground however we can."

Hannah Blazewick
3d ago

This is all plot by big business and the democrats to destroy the American working class keep wages down. You notice when president Donald Trump closed the border wages went up. for all blue collar workers this will keep them down

Danny Gossett
3d ago

Are they suppose to make a reservation or something. The sock puppet idiot president has opened the borders. Come on in. Sit anywhere. I hear Martha’s Vineyard would love to have you.

Paula Pudiak
3d ago

unannounced like when they cross the border? You mean like that? BIDEN LEAVES THE BORDER OPEN So yeah that will happen

