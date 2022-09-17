Read full article on original website
WSAW
Two Portage County businesses compete in “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Voting is now open for Wisconsin residents to vote for their favorite “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”. Two businesses in Stevens Point are eyeing the prize. Bringing forward their best products to compete in the seventh annual contest. Sunset Point Winery entered with their...
WJFW-TV
UWSP celebrating the inauguration of Dr. Thomas Gibson
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - University of Wisconsin Stevens Point (UWSP) will celebrate the inauguration of Dr. Thomas Gibson becoming the 15th chancellor of UWSP on Fri, Sept. 23. Dr. Gibson became the chancellor back in Jan., 2021, though the ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic. It will include all the pomp of Commencement and feature several UW leaders plus a memorable talk by Dr. Gibson.
WJFW-TV
Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.
(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point holds anaphylaxis training course to help raise awareness
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction requires immediate medical attention. At the Stevens Point Fire Department, they held an hour class to inform people of the danger. "It happens very quickly a lot of time patients do not know what’s going to happen you can be allergic to anything at any time," said Dr. Lenard Markman.
Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher
Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
WSAW
‘Kelly Castle’ draws thousands to Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The gates to ‘Kelley Castle’ in Tomahawk open one weekend a year to the public. Sunday the 18th, the last day open in 2022, drew in thousands of visitors. “Probably had two thousand visitors by noon yesterday,” said Pete Kelley, the owner and builder...
onfocus.news
UTV Crash Reported in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
cwbradio.com
ATV Crash in Wood County
The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Z and Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved in the accident. The Wood County Sheriff's Department was...
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: More coffee competition; adaptive reuse on Court Street; Can Winnebago supervisors shut (themselves) up?
Welcome to the Sept. 19 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 35th issue of 2022. Can Winnebago County supervisors shut (themselves) up?. More coffee competition coming to town. Scooter’s Coffee, a Nebraska-based chain that...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
WJFW-TV
Judge moves forward on cold case 1985
WOOD COUNTY (WJFW) - A judge has agreed to move forward with a cold case in Wood County. Donald Maier, 60, is charged with first degree murder for the murder of Benny Scruggs from 1985. Maier appeared by video Monday from the Racine Correctional Institution. Maier is currently serving a...
Wausau man wanted after crash, allegedly suicidal statements, captured
A 20-year-old Wausau man who was the subject of a weekend manhunt after allegedly acting in a suicidal manner and fleeing from the scene of a crash on Hwy. 29 was captured and is in custody in Marathon County. Chad Myszka was initially transported to a local hospital, according to...
WSAW
Wausau School District, police investigating fight between student and teacher captured by cellphone video
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District and Wausau Police Department are both investigating a physical fight involving a student and teacher. The fight happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 during school hours. Wausau Police said the incident was reported to police and school administration that day. Meanwhile, the Wausau...
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
WSAW
1 dead, 1 arrested after crash on Hwy 17 near Merrill
TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - An 8-year-old boy is dead and a 41-year-old Merrill man is in custody after a crash on Hwy 17 in the Town of Merrill Saturday night. The crash happened near Sunrise Road just before 7:30 p.m. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and...
WJFW-TV
Project North returns to Rhinelander after two year delay
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In 2020, COVID-19 caused many events across the county to stop but finally after two years, Project North is back for the second time in their short history. Project North is a music, art, and sustainability festival bringing out people from all over the state including some who are showing off their skills. Sara Hanson, an artist all the way from Minneapolis says she and other artists are excited to share their work with the Rhinelander community.
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
