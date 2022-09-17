Read full article on original website
North Las Vegas to have 380 new rental units from 'North Park Living'
The new community is called "North Park Living," and it is going to be located at 4100 Scott Robinson Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
New coffee shop opening in downtown Las Vegas employs individuals with disabilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new coffee shop opening in downtown Las Vegas says it hires individuals with disabilities to promote inclusivity and equity. According to a news release, Dig it! Coffee Co. “is a social enterprise coffee company that promotes inclusivity by providing competitive wage job opportunities to help close the unemployment gap for people with disabilities while serving high-quality, locally roasted coffee.”
Fox5 KVVU
Shaving heads for childhood cancer research at Las Vegas Irish pub
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This year, 350 men, women, and children have shaved their heads to raise funds for childhood cancer research. On Saturday, McMullan’s Irish Pub located off Tropicana hosted the 16h Annual St. Baldricks Shave event. The gesture of shaving your head shows kids who lost...
Aerosmith Energizes Las Vegas Crowd with 'Simple and Classic' Deuces Are Wild Residency
Fans of Aerosmith are in for a real treat with the band's energetic Las Vegas Deuces Are Wild residency at the new Dolby Live theater inside the Park MGM Hotel. After having to postpone their original start date in June due to the group's frontman, Steven Tyler, seeking treatment for substance abuse, the show kicked off about 45 minutes later than the 8 p.m. start time.
75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 weeks after disappearance
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a 75-year-old hiker previously reported missing last month has been found. Rock Stanley’s body was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, according to a Facebook post by his family and by Red Rock Search and Rescue. “We are waiting on a formal identification and examination for […]
Fox5 KVVU
Date announced for Formula 1 race in Las Vegas in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The highly-anticipated Formula 1 race next year in Las Vegas officially has a date. According to F1′s 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The race will take place with a “historic 10 p.m. ‘lights out’ start.”
House party shooting leaves neighbors rattled in northeast Las Vegas valley
On Sunday morning, as many as five people were sent to the hospital after being shot at a birthday party.
knpr
Festivals and huge Strip shows mark music-packed weekend in Las Vegas
This is a big weekend for live music in Las Vegas. Besides the normal complement of concerts and residencies in town, there are two festivals happening. And then we have the likes of Alejandro Fernandez. Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules, Banda MS. Those performers are huge to Mexicans and other Spanish-speaking residents in Nevada.
Boulder City Business gets creative to cash in on Life is Beautiful
Characters Unlimited, best known for creating the Zoltar fortune teller machine, created NFTs for distribution to the crowd at the annual Life is Beautiful music festival.
Fox5 KVVU
Slain journalist to be inducted into Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas reporter who was allegedly killed by a public official will be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this weekend. The Nevada Press Association announced that Jeff German will be inducted posthumously during the Nevada Press Annual Convention on Saturday, Sept. 24. The group’s Board of Trustees approved the entry last week.
lasvegas360.com
The Most Exciting Things to Do in Las Vegas Away From the Gaming Floor
When you think of Las Vegas, you think of casinos. It’s no wonder, as the city practically invented the modern integrated resort with its towering hotels, giant gaming floors, and an assortment of amenities like shops, restaurants, cinemas and nightclubs But the city no longer holds a monopoly over casino gaming since players can now go online to enjoy their favorite games and even take advantage of the myriad of online casino bonuses offered by leading operators right across the United States to get deals to rival anything they’d find on the strip.
Las Vegas thrift store to close citing high rent prices, lack of support
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Arts District staple is closing its doors, for reasons you may not think. Martin’s Mart thrift shop on Main Street, near Charleston has been a part of the Las Vegas community since the 80s. The volunteer-based thrift store will close in November, due to high rent prices and […]
vegas24seven.com
ASYLUM and HOTEL FEAR’s HALLOWEEN SEASON RETURN TO THE MEADOWS MALL!
ASYLUM and HOTEL FEAR’s HALLOWEEN SEASON RETURN TO THE MEADOWS MALL!. Las Vegas Haunts presents 24 Years of FEAR, Opens Sept. 29. ASYLUM & HOTEL FEAR are Nevada’s LARGEST attractions and opens on September 29. This season we have continued to upgrade the totally new ASYLUM, adding a new room and a bunch of new animations and effects. HOTEL FEAR has also added several new rooms and added new animations and scares. Our attractions are always changing, upgrading, adapting. Our audience is always changing, and we change right along with them.
‘It won’t happen again,’ Mother of woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend discusses domestic abuse
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Las Vegas apartment while leaving her daughter alive had threatened to kill her before, according to her family. Makayla Adams, 20, was stabbed to death by 24-year-old Michael Ricks on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in her home near Martin Luther King Boulevard and […]
8newsnow.com
Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
Fox5 KVVU
Court date postponed in Nye County animal cruelty case
Girls basketball players in Las Vegas inspired by Aces championship, discuss influence on future generations. After the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in Connecticut on Sunday, young women on a high school basketball team in Las Vegas shared with FOX5 what it means to them to watch their hometown team win the WNBA championship.
