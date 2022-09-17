ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

‘Knight Time’ hockey-themed bar to open at Las Vegas-area hotel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new hockey-themed bar will open at a Henderson hotel in early October. M Resort, a partner with the Henderson Silver Knights, will open the new Knight Time Hockey Bar on Oct. 5. The bar will honor the local teams. It takes over the previous 32° Draft Bar space.
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Brunch Spots to Try This Week

Las Vegas has a world-famous reputation for being the ultimate adult playground. The lavish casinos and bars aren’t just open all night, but they deliberately lack clocks so that the party will continue till the sun comes up. In fact, the party never stops. You can continue to enjoy...
Fox5 KVVU

Opportunity Village to again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this Halloween season. According to a news release, as part of this year’s family-friendly Halloween event, kids of all ages can enjoy a 20-foot-tall pumpkin house, cornfields, scarecrows, giant pumpkin displays and hundreds of spooky jack-o-lanterns spread along the forest path.
fb101.com

The Dolly Llama, The Waffle Master, opens in Las Vegas

The innovative waffle and ice cream dessert brand, The Dolly Llama, is debuting its first Nevada location in Las Vegas. Guests can indulge in sinfully sweet waffle recipes, hand-crafted from around the world, with unique ice cream flavors and irresistible toppings. The Dolly Llama is also known for its loaded shakes, ice cream sandwiches, and build-your-own-waffle kits.
Fox5 KVVU

New coffee shop opening in downtown Las Vegas employs individuals with disabilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new coffee shop opening in downtown Las Vegas says it hires individuals with disabilities to promote inclusivity and equity. According to a news release, Dig it! Coffee Co. “is a social enterprise coffee company that promotes inclusivity by providing competitive wage job opportunities to help close the unemployment gap for people with disabilities while serving high-quality, locally roasted coffee.”
Fox5 KVVU

Shaving heads for childhood cancer research at Las Vegas Irish pub

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This year, 350 men, women, and children have shaved their heads to raise funds for childhood cancer research. On Saturday, McMullan’s Irish Pub located off Tropicana hosted the 16h Annual St. Baldricks Shave event. The gesture of shaving your head shows kids who lost...
Fox5 KVVU

Date announced for Formula 1 race in Las Vegas in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The highly-anticipated Formula 1 race next year in Las Vegas officially has a date. According to F1′s 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The race will take place with a “historic 10 p.m. ‘lights out’ start.”
knpr

Festivals and huge Strip shows mark music-packed weekend in Las Vegas

This is a big weekend for live music in Las Vegas. Besides the normal complement of concerts and residencies in town, there are two festivals happening. And then we have the likes of Alejandro Fernandez. Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules, Banda MS. Those performers are huge to Mexicans and other Spanish-speaking residents in Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU

Slain journalist to be inducted into Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas reporter who was allegedly killed by a public official will be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this weekend. The Nevada Press Association announced that Jeff German will be inducted posthumously during the Nevada Press Annual Convention on Saturday, Sept. 24. The group’s Board of Trustees approved the entry last week.
lasvegas360.com

The Most Exciting Things to Do in Las Vegas Away From the Gaming Floor

When you think of Las Vegas, you think of casinos. It’s no wonder, as the city practically invented the modern integrated resort with its towering hotels, giant gaming floors, and an assortment of amenities like shops, restaurants, cinemas and nightclubs But the city no longer holds a monopoly over casino gaming since players can now go online to enjoy their favorite games and even take advantage of the myriad of online casino bonuses offered by leading operators right across the United States to get deals to rival anything they’d find on the strip.
vegas24seven.com

ASYLUM and HOTEL FEAR’s HALLOWEEN SEASON RETURN TO THE MEADOWS MALL!

ASYLUM and HOTEL FEAR’s HALLOWEEN SEASON RETURN TO THE MEADOWS MALL!. Las Vegas Haunts presents 24 Years of FEAR, Opens Sept. 29. ASYLUM & HOTEL FEAR are Nevada’s LARGEST attractions and opens on September 29. This season we have continued to upgrade the totally new ASYLUM, adding a new room and a bunch of new animations and effects. HOTEL FEAR has also added several new rooms and added new animations and scares. Our attractions are always changing, upgrading, adapting. Our audience is always changing, and we change right along with them.
8newsnow.com

Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
Fox5 KVVU

Court date postponed in Nye County animal cruelty case

Girls basketball players in Las Vegas inspired by Aces championship, discuss influence on future generations. After the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in Connecticut on Sunday, young women on a high school basketball team in Las Vegas shared with FOX5 what it means to them to watch their hometown team win the WNBA championship.
