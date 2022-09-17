Read full article on original website
Photos: Tillamook rolls up 327 yards rushing in Week 3 win at Woodburn
Tillamook scored touchdowns on four of six possessions and penetrated the Woodburn 10-yard line on the other two in a 28-7 victory Friday at Woodburn High School. Tyler Moncrief had an interception for the Cheesemakers (1-2), who got two rushing touchdowns from Tanner Hoskins and one from ...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State
The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Lincoln runs wild in win over Camas
(Tacoma, WA) The Lincoln Abes came out firing with QB Gabarri Johnson hitting Derek Granberry for 56 yards on the 1st play from scrimmage. Little did we know the opposite would be true for the Abes as they eventually got their ground game rolling and it never stopped. The Abes...
Local amateur golfer gets her shot at the AmazingCre Portland Classic
PORTLAND, Ore. — The butterflies were heavier than usual at Columbia Edgewater Country Club's tenth tee box on Thursday. “Oh, she's ready. She's most definitely ready,” said Mary Jo McCloskey. “She's playing with the best women in the world.”. McCloskey, better known as MJ, is the director...
kezi.com
Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
Oregon State inches closer to Top 25, as votes increase after win over Montana State
Oregon State’s 3-0 start to the 2022 season has the attention of some national voters, but not enough to crack the Top 25 for the first time since 2013. Coming off Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State, the Beavers were among those receiving votes in the writers AP Top 25 and coaches polls.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Remembering longtime Portland Tribune sports editor Steve Brandon
The man who ran the Tribune sports department from its inception into 2020 touched countless lives.The text message could come at any time: "QC?" It meant Steve Brandon wanted to have a "quick call" to discuss a story idea, ask how an interview went, or just make sure we were on the same page about what I was working on for the next edition of the Portland Tribune. As I type these words, in fact, I can hear Steve suggesting in his friendly, gentle voice that I get to the heart of whatever subject I was writing about. Sitting at...
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic
At one point during the final round AmazingCre Portland Classic, you could safely say it was anyone’s tournament to win. And by anyone, we’re only exaggerating slightly. Early on the back nine at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore., there were five golfers tied for the lead and six other players within two shots.
Driver hits pole, KOs power in Gresham
A driver hit a power pole in Gresham, knocking out two transformers and causing some power outages in the area Sunday night.
idesignarch.com
The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake
This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
Hiker Found Dead Following Fall Near Oregon Waterfall
Officials have now said that a woman who died while hiking Oregon’s Multnomah Falls in August fell after she lost her footing. Officials found the Minnesota woman, 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, dead near Wiesendanger Falls on Aug. 19. The waterfall is about 1.3 miles upstream from Multnomah Falls. Hiker veered-off...
Zombies needed for Portland’s annual ‘Thriller’ dance
Calling all zombies – or anyone who would like to travel to Portland and dress like a zombie – the city will once again perform "Thriller" before Halloween and is looking for dancers.
Gonzalez picks up major endorsements in city council race
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez picked up two notable endorsements this week, the union representing Portland firefighters, and the Portland Police Association.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 8:27 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 31. Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as William Morrison (59) of Woodburn, was crossing Hwy 99E when he was struck by a white GMC Sierra, operated by Daniel Sharabin (20) of Woodburn. Morrison sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Sharabin was uninjured. Investigation into this crash is on-going. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Police Department, Woodburn Police Department and ODOT.
kptv.com
Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes, 87 cats from two separate cases
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases. The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
