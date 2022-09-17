ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores

Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach

One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
Newark Will Lose Its NYC Airport Status & It Could Affect Your Next Flight

Newark Liberty International Airport will soon lose its designation as an NYC-area airport, and it could affect the price of your next flight. Effective October 3, Newark Airport will get its own International Air Transport Association (IATA) city code. The New Jersey airport previously shared the same code as the Big Apple's other two main airports, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia International, which is a common practice when it comes to multi-airport cities.
BRICK: UNCONSCIOUS MALE AT WAWA

Emergency personnel are reporting to the Wawa on Route 88 for a report of an unconscious male. Caller advised his eyes were rolling behind his head.
Suntex Marinas acquires Channel Club Marina

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today the acquisition of Channel Club Marina located in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey. "Channel Club Marina is an amazing location, offering a host of amenities in the very popular Jersey Shore area," said David Filler,...
Santiago is Murphy’s choice as new Monmouth County Prosecutor

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to nominate Raymond Santiago as the new Monmouth County Prosecutor, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. He will replace Lori Linskey, who has served as acting prosecutor sine June 2021 and had been a top contender for the post. “The governor’s office has informed me...
N.J. doctors testing omega-3 supplements to treat long COVID

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- It's estimated that one in five adults who have COVID-19 suffer from long COVID for months, or even years, after being infected. Researchers in New Jersey are testing a treatment that could help those suffering with the often debilitating symptoms. Nurse Debbie Turner has spent three decades caring for patients. But when the pandemic hit, this frontline worker was the patient. "There are a couple days that I just don't remember at all," said Turner, a nurse at the Center for Ambulatory Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center. More than two years after her infection, Turner is still battling symptoms of...
Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M

Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

