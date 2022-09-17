Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Temple Commit Tyler Douglas Erupts For 473 Yards, 7 TDs to Lead Ocean Past Brick Memorial
Senior quarterback Tyler Douglas accounted for 473 yards of offense and seven total touchdowns to lead Ocean to a 49-33 Shore Conference Freedom Division victory over Brick Memorial on Friday night at Albert F. Carelli Field. Douglas, who is verbally committed to Temple University, completed 16 of 21 passes for...
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
South Jersey Pizzeria Gets Two Scores From Barstool's Portnoy In One-Bite Review (VIDEO)
A South Jersey pizzeria got double the ratings from Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy. The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur stopped by Palermo's in Bordentown to sample the cheese pizza, and subsequently the tomato pie — the specialty item at the Route 206 pizzeria. He gave the cheese pizza an 8.2 and...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Beloved Jackson NJ skating rink shutting down after 44 years
If you grew up in or around Jackson Township, New Jersey, you probably attended a birthday party at some point at Jackson Skating Center on County Line Road / Route 526. Heck, if you lived anywhere around northern Ocean or southern Monmouth counties, you probably visited at some point. Since...
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores
Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES
Emergency responders were at the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle at Rt 37 and Garfield. One person was injured and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Anticipate residual delays in the area.
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
Newark Will Lose Its NYC Airport Status & It Could Affect Your Next Flight
Newark Liberty International Airport will soon lose its designation as an NYC-area airport, and it could affect the price of your next flight. Effective October 3, Newark Airport will get its own International Air Transport Association (IATA) city code. The New Jersey airport previously shared the same code as the Big Apple's other two main airports, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia International, which is a common practice when it comes to multi-airport cities.
BRICK: UNCONSCIOUS MALE AT WAWA
Emergency personnel are reporting to the Wawa on Route 88 for a report of an unconscious male. Caller advised his eyes were rolling behind his head.
Suntex Marinas acquires Channel Club Marina
Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today the acquisition of Channel Club Marina located in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey. "Channel Club Marina is an amazing location, offering a host of amenities in the very popular Jersey Shore area," said David Filler,...
Santiago is Murphy’s choice as new Monmouth County Prosecutor
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to nominate Raymond Santiago as the new Monmouth County Prosecutor, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. He will replace Lori Linskey, who has served as acting prosecutor sine June 2021 and had been a top contender for the post. “The governor’s office has informed me...
Petition launched to abolish Toms River MCCUO, which puts a hefty price tag on home sellers
Toms River residents this evening launched a petition that would abolish an ordinance which is putting a hefty price tag on homeowners looking to sell their homes. There’s a famous saying repeated in Ronald Reagn’s name. When the Government says, “we are here to help you”- then you know you’re in trouble.
N.J. doctors testing omega-3 supplements to treat long COVID
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- It's estimated that one in five adults who have COVID-19 suffer from long COVID for months, or even years, after being infected. Researchers in New Jersey are testing a treatment that could help those suffering with the often debilitating symptoms. Nurse Debbie Turner has spent three decades caring for patients. But when the pandemic hit, this frontline worker was the patient. "There are a couple days that I just don't remember at all," said Turner, a nurse at the Center for Ambulatory Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center. More than two years after her infection, Turner is still battling symptoms of...
Crews working to resolve scattered NJ power outages after Monday downpours
Several hundred New Jersey residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon following a Monday storm.
Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M
Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
