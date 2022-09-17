ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadow Bridge, WV

Prep Football: James Monroe stymies Meadow Bridge offense

By Tyler Jackson
 3 days ago
James Monroe's Eli Allen (13) throws a pass to during the first quarter of their football game against Nicholas County in Summersville on Oct. 29, 2021 (Photo by Chris Jackson)

Meadow Bridge – Layton Dowdy tossed three touchdowns and ran for two more Friday as James Monroe blanked Meadow Bridge 41-0 at Meadow Bridge.

In his first game since deciding to come out late in August, James Monroe’s Eli Allen caught three passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns while Cooper Ridgeway added a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Conner Mullins led the Wildcats with two catches for 57 yards in the loss.

James Monroe improves to 3-0 and will host Covington, Va. next week while Meadow Bridge (1-3) will travel to Greenbrier West.

Individual Statistics

Rushing – JM: Cooper Ridgeway 6-69-1, Layton Dowdy 8-94-2, Chazz Boggs 3-32, Braydie Carr 7-73, Ethan Ganoe 2-1; MB: Kaiden Simms 19-(minus-11), Seaton Mullins 9-8, Conner Mullins 5-8, Brycen Sawyers 3-(minus 66).

Passing – JM: Dowdy 5-9-146-3 TD-1 INT; MB: Seaton Mullins 5-9-61-0 TD-1 INT

Receiving – JM: Eli Allen 3-82-2, Cooper Ridgeway 1-2-1, Chazz Boggs 1-62; MB: Conner Mullins 2-57, Braydon Thomas 1-1, Brycen Sawyers 1-3

Lootpress

Prep Football: Indy’s Price earns Player of the Week honors

Coal City – Judah Price hoped to establish a new single-game rushing record when his Patriots traveled to Shady Spring on Friday. His predecessor Atticus Goodson set the program mark against the Tigers last season with 318 yards rushing but Price fell short of that mark. So he instead made history in a different way.
Lootpress

Prep Football: Week 4 Statistical Leaders

Attached is a list of the area statistical leaders through Week 4 of the prep football season. In order to be on the list, coaches must submit their players’ individual stats to tylerjackson@lootpress.com by Monday afternoon. For stats not made available by a team’s coach, we used the stats submitted by the opposing team. Meadow Bridge and Montcalm did not report stats from Week 4, thus their stats reflect their totals through the first three weeks of the season.
WVNS

WVDOH allows Shady Spring High School to have Homecoming Parade

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–One local high school’s homecoming parade was in jeopardy, but not anymore. On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the school posted on its Facebook page that they were forced to cancel their parade due to not being able to meet guidelines provided by the Division of Highways. Then on Monday, September 19, 2022, […]
DC News Now

6 unique trails to enjoy in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
Lootpress

Christie Kay Stover

Christie Kay Stover, age 67, of Beckley, WV passed away at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Born on April 27, 1955, in Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late Roy Nelson Stover and Wanda Mae Scherer Stover. Christie was a graduate of Woodrow...
WOWK 13 News

3-year-old struck by car in Dunbar

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dunbar. Kanawha Metro says that a 3-year-old girl was struck on the 400 block of 16th St. at around 7 a.m. They say the girl’s parents took them to the hospital. There is no word on the girl’s […]
Metro News

Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
WVNS

Kirk’s Diner in Hinton closes for good today

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Kirk’s Diner, a staple in the area of Hinton, is closing its doors for good. Kirk’s Restaurant was a beloved restaurant serving the area where the New and Greenbrier rivers meet for years. Today, September 16, 2022 is the last day of operation for the business. Wayne and Kathy Rice have […]
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In to close for the season

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One of Fayette County’s most exciting recent additions, the Starlite Drive-In, has announced that it will be closing its doors for the season. The Lochgelly Road venue has been making waves since its arrival on the scene in early summer, consistently attracting business each week for the delightfully throwback drive-in movie experience.
Lootpress

Lootpress

