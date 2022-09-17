Prep Football: James Monroe stymies Meadow Bridge offense

James Monroe's Eli Allen (13) throws a pass to during the first quarter of their football game against Nicholas County in Summersville on Oct. 29, 2021 (Photo by Chris Jackson)

Meadow Bridge – Layton Dowdy tossed three touchdowns and ran for two more Friday as James Monroe blanked Meadow Bridge 41-0 at Meadow Bridge.

In his first game since deciding to come out late in August, James Monroe’s Eli Allen caught three passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns while Cooper Ridgeway added a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Conner Mullins led the Wildcats with two catches for 57 yards in the loss.

James Monroe improves to 3-0 and will host Covington, Va. next week while Meadow Bridge (1-3) will travel to Greenbrier West.

Individual Statistics

Rushing – JM: Cooper Ridgeway 6-69-1, Layton Dowdy 8-94-2, Chazz Boggs 3-32, Braydie Carr 7-73, Ethan Ganoe 2-1; MB: Kaiden Simms 19-(minus-11), Seaton Mullins 9-8, Conner Mullins 5-8, Brycen Sawyers 3-(minus 66).

Passing – JM: Dowdy 5-9-146-3 TD-1 INT; MB: Seaton Mullins 5-9-61-0 TD-1 INT

Receiving – JM: Eli Allen 3-82-2, Cooper Ridgeway 1-2-1, Chazz Boggs 1-62; MB: Conner Mullins 2-57, Braydon Thomas 1-1, Brycen Sawyers 1-3