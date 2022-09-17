Apple's MacBook Air M1 is back on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon. Although it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M2, it remains one of the best laptops to buy. Amazon currently offers the MacBook Air M1 for $849 (opens in new tab). Normally, it retails for $999, so you're saving $150. Just $50 shy of its all-time low price, this is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen in a while.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO