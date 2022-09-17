Read full article on original website
Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 6: What does the extra $150 get you?
Choosing between Google’s mid-range phone, the Pixel 6a, and its flagship model, the Pixel 6, isn’t easy. There’s a trivial $150 price difference, they also look similar, house an identical chip and software, and even share the same ultra-wide and selfie cameras. However, when I used them back to back as my daily drivers, I came across a host of differences that can help you make the best decision.
iOS 16: How to turn on personalized spatial audio on iPhone
"How do I turn on personalized spatial audio?" is a question many music lovers are asking — and I don't blame 'em! Who doesn't want to experience sweet symphonies, powerful podcasts, and rapturous R&B with sounds that are customized just for your ears?. The unveiling of the iPhone 14...
Pixel Watch price and color options all but confirmed — and it looks expensive
The Pixel Watch release date is looming closer, with the wearable set to arrive alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google's October event. We already know how it will look, but its price and color options are still a mystery — until now. A retailer source...
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
Hurry! AirPods Pro 2 see first price drop ahead of release date
The all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are in preorder stage — due to release on September 23. Pricing for the AirPods Pro 2 is set at $249, however, there's already a price drop. Amazon offers the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $239 (opens in new tab) which is $10 below retail. Of course, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these newly announced headphones. It's one of the headphone deals you can get today.
MacBook Air M1 deal knocks $150 off Apple's previous-gen ultrabook
Apple's MacBook Air M1 is back on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon. Although it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M2, it remains one of the best laptops to buy. Amazon currently offers the MacBook Air M1 for $849 (opens in new tab). Normally, it retails for $999, so you're saving $150. Just $50 shy of its all-time low price, this is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen in a while.
