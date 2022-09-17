ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Sophomore quarterback workhorse for Howell in win over Plymouth

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 3 days ago

HOWELL — Sophomore Justin Jones took a page out of Nolan Petru’s playbook to win his first start as Howell’s quarterback.

Jones ran 28 times for 145 yards and the game’s only touchdown Friday night in a 9-0 victory over Plymouth.

It was the kind of workhorse performance the Highlanders got out of Petru last season when injuries made him the best option in the run game. Petru ran 26 times for 93 yards and five touchdowns in a triple-overtime playoff victory over Hartland. He ran 23 times in a playoff loss to Grand Blanc.

With starting running back Cole Quattlander unavailable, Jones became the focal point of the running game. The Highlanders had only nine other carries for a total of one yard.

“He will grow into that,” Howell coach Brian Lewis said of the comparison to Petru. “But when you’ve got a guy as tough as they are and as competitive as they are, it’s really hard to take the ball out of their hands in critical situations.”

Jones is the third quarterback to start a game for Howell this season. Dru Taylor started the first two games before getting injured. Levi Curtin was injured in his first start the following week. Jones saw his first action as a varsity quarterback in relief of Curtin.

“It’s nice to have a quarterback stay for a whole game,” Lewis said.

The score was 0-0 until Jones scored on a 7-yard run with 1:23 left in the third quarter, ending a streak of six consecutive scoreless quarters for the Highlanders. Howell got a safety with 7:53 left in the game.

Logan Porter had his second interception of the season for Howell, which evened its record at 2-2 with its second shutout of the season.

“Bobby Kanka was unbelievable tonight,” Lewis said. “He played his best game of the year, for sure. He was all over the field making plays and being disruptive. We had good linebacker play. Brady Robison played really well at the mike linebacker spot; he’s a sophomore. Ethan Loebig as a linebacker showed up. Carter Kraft as a senior leader showed up and made some good plays for us. The secondary did their job; Porter had a pick. Up front, Kanka and Preston Goff played really well tonight.”

Howell will visit winless Salem at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com.  Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Sophomore quarterback workhorse for Howell in win over Plymouth

IN THIS ARTICLE
