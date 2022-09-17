Friday prep report: Houston hands Whitehaven third straight loss

How the Power 15 fared

1. Munford (5-0) defeated Overton, 61-14.

2. Collierville (5-0) defeated Cordova, 50-15.

3. Germantown (5-0) defeated No. 5 Bartlett, 17-16.

4. Covington (4-1) defeated Ripley, 42-7.

5. Bartlett (3-2) lost to No. 3 Germantown, 17-16.

6. Lausanne (3-1) defeated Greenville (Miss.) Christian, 40-0.

7. MASE (4-0) defeated Booker T. Washington, 34-0, on Thursday.

8. Houston (4-1) defeated No. 14 Whitehaven, 42-7.

9. MUS (3-2) lost to Nashville Ensworth, 27-17.

10. Melrose (4-0) defeated Fayette-Ware, 18-14.

11. Fairley (5-0) defeated KIPP, 34-0, on Thursday.

12. CBHS (3-2) defeated No. 13 Briarcrest, 16-12.

13. Briarcrest (2-3) lost to No. 12 CBHS, 16-12.

14. Whitehaven (2-3) lost to No. 8 Houston, 42-7.

15. Central (3-2) defeated Brighton, 43-7.

Friday’s scores

Arlington 14, White Station 13

Brentwood Academy 44, St. Benedict 7

CBHS 16, Briarcrest 12

Central 43, Brighton 7

Collierville 50, Cordova 15

Covington 42, Ripley 7

Fayette Academy 37, Tipton-Rosemark 13

Germantown 17, Bartlett 16

Grenada (Miss.) 12, DeSoto Central 7

Houston 42, Whitehaven 7

Jackson Christian 63, Harding 0

Jonesboro (Ark.) 31, Center Hill 17

Lausanne 40, Greenville (Miss.) Christian 0

Lonoke (Ark.) 52, Memphis Business Academy 12

Melrose 18, Fayette-Ware 14

Millington 14, Bolton 6

Mitchell 30, Jackson Central-Merry 18

Munford 61, Overton 14

Nashville Ensworth 27, MUS 17

Olive Branch 27, ECS 13

Southaven 34, Lake Cormorant 7

Southwind 31, Dyer County 27

St. George’s 21, Freedom Prep 6

University School of Jackson 46, FACS 0

Thursday’s scores

Craigmont 38, Ridgeway 20

East 26, Hamilton 20

Fairley 34, KIPP 0

MASE 34, Booker T. Washington 0

Middle College 44, Westwood 6

MLK Prep 28, Hillcrest 12

Oakhaven 70, Manassas 8

Sheffield 21, Trezevant 18

Saturday’s schedule

Wooddale (0-4, 0-0 Region 8-4A) at Kirby (0-4, 0-0), 6 p.m.

Douglass (1-3, 0-0 Region 8-3A) at Raleigh-Egypt (3-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.

Houston hands Whitehaven third straight loss

Houston has one of the more unique weapons in Tennessee high school football. And lately, they have been making good use of his talents.

Brock Vice, a 6-10, 220-pound senior who has committed to play college basketball at Saint Louis, caught three touchdown passes for the second straight game as the Mustangs (4-1, 2-0 Region 8-6A) handed visiting Whitehaven its third straight loss, 42-7.

It’s the first time since 2005 that the Tigers (2-3, 0-2) have lost three in a row.

Vice ended with seven catches for 124 yards and is emerging as the prime pass-catching target for sophomore quarterback Chandler Day. Day went 14 of 20 for 266 yards and also ran for 67 on 11 carries.

Damon Sisa added 96 yards and a rushing touchdown for Houston, which visits undefeated Germantown on Thursday.

Summaries

(2) Collierville 50, Cordova 15: Aidan Glover had another big game as the Dragons (5-0, 2-0 Region 8-6A) celebrated Homecoming with their 15th straight regular-season victory.

Glover, a junior, went 8 of 10 for 120 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 87 and two more, including a 59-yard scamper. Demikah Gregory, Noah Flaskamp and Eli Sisson caught the scoring passes, Logan Davis had a TD run and Kameron Herring chipped in with a pick-six.

Cordova is 1-4 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Nashville Ensworth 27, (9) MUS 17: The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 Division 2-AAA) improved to 8-0 all-time against MUS (3-2, 1-1) with a hard-fought victory.

Brady Hughes (12 yards) and Tee Perry (8) had touchdown runs for MUS, which trailed 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter. The Owls will attempt to put coach Bobby Alston in the 200 win club next week as Ridgeway visits Stokes Stadium for Homecoming.

(10) Melrose 18, Fayette-Ware 14: Rookie head coach Derrick Bobo’s Golden Wildcats scored late to win on Homecoming. Melrose (4-0, 1-0 Region 8-4A) is 4-0 for the first time since 2013.

(12) CBHS 16, (13) Briarcrest 12: Jack McLaughlin threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Hall and Tristian Taylor scored on a 27-yard run as the Brothers (3-2, 1-1 Division 2-AAA) picked up an important region victory.

The Saints have lost three straight after a 2-0 start and are 0-2 in league play.

(15) Central 43, Brighton 7: The Warriors (3-2, 2-0) remained unbeaten in Region 8-5A as senior quarterback Law Wright threw four touchdown passes.

Playing just the first half, Wright had scoring passes of 45 yards to Yasir Muhammad, 18 and 8 to Khmari Johnson and 23 to Ricky Isom. He ended up 8 of 11 for 152 yards.

Johnson also scored on a pick-six and Kirby Jackson added a 39-yard touchdown run. Central also recorded a safety and the defense was outstanding overall, holding Brighton (1-4, 0-2) to just 52 yards and six first downs.

Brentwood Academy 44, St. Benedict 7: Standout quarterback George McIntyre went 10 of 16 for 303 yards and three touchdowns as BA (4-1, 2-0 Division 2-AAA) handed St. Benedict (0-5, 0-2) its 21st straight defeat.

Craigmont 38, Ridgeway 20 (Thursday): Tarquincio Phillips connected with Daveon McKay on two long scoring passes in the first quarter to get the Chiefs (5-0, 2-0 Region 8-4A) off to a fast start against the Roadrunners (0-5, 0-1).

Craigmont is off to its first 5-0 start since 2014 while Ridgeway is winless in its first five for the first time since 1984.

East 26, Hamilton 20 (Thursday): The Mustangs (2-3, 2-0 Region 8-3A) picked up the victory in improbable fashion.

With the score tied, Hamilton attempted a Hail Mary into the end zone with the clocking ticking down to zeroes. East’s DeMarcio Gary intercepted it and went 100 yards the other way for the walk-off pick-six.

The Wildcats fall to 1-4 and 0-2.

Fairley 34, KIPP 0 (Thursday): Standout freshman running back Quinterion Hollins scored four more touchdowns, taking his area-leading total to 18, as the Bulldogs improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in region play.

Daquan Davis led another strong defensive effort with eight tackles. The Bulldogs, who are ranked eighth in this week’s Class 2A state poll, have yet to allow a point this season.

Fayette Academy 37, Tipton-Rosemark 13: After finishing 2-8 last season, the Vikings improved to 3-2 with a victory over their arch-rivals thanks to a big game from Eason Wells.

Wells threw a 58-yard touchdown to Jay Brady on a trick play and caught a 30-yard scoring pass from Corbin Bowling that put his team ahead 21-7. Later, he added a 34-yard touchdown run.

Corbin Bowling opened the scoring for Fayette Academy on a 5-yard run. Konner Mains had a 1-yard TD and also recorded a safety.

MASE 34, Booker T. Washington 0 (Thursday): The state’s third-ranked Class 1A team improved to 4-0 while posting its fourth straight shutout.

Millington 14, Bolton 6: Quarterback McCoy Pugh had both touchdown runs and Millington (3-2) stopped the Wildcats (1-4) inside the 20 on three separate occasions to gain the victory in the Region 7-3A opener for each team.

MLK Prep 28, Hillcrest 12 (Thursday): In addition to picking up their first victory of the year and the first under head coach Michael LaFrance, the Rams (1-4, 1-1) ended a 30-game losing streak dating back to the 2018 season.

Deonta Jones had a good game for the Vikings (0-5, 0-3), running for 124 yards on 10 carries and scoring both touchdowns.

Oakhaven 70, Manassas 8 (Thursday): Markevion Sanders put on a show as the Hawks ran their record to 2-2 and 2-0 in Region 8-2A.

The senior completed 12 of 19 passes for 469 yards and seven touchdowns as Oakhaven built a 50-8 halftime lead over the Tigers (0-5, 0-3). The yardage total is the most for an area player this season and the seven touchdowns equal the total established by Freedom Prep’s E.J. Gilliam against Manassas earlier in the season.

Greg Martin finished with five receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns while Mark Travis had four for 173 and the other three scores.

Olive Branch 27, ECS 13: Raheem Vance completed 9 of 12 passes for 181 yards and also scored on a 6-yard run for the Quistors (3-1).

For ECS, Xander Carroll returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a score and Wilson Thetford later threw an 11-yard TD to Jamison Smith that pulled the Eagles to within 19-13.

Jerry Wall then sealed it for Olive Branch with his second touchdown of the game, a 47-yard run. OB outgained ECS, 376-137.

Sheffield 21, Trezevant 18 (Thursday): Kenyon Spearman ran for 163 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown as the Knights (3-2, 2-0) held off the Bears (1-4, 0-2) in Region 8-3A.

Quarterback Mark Joseph ran for 75 yards and a touchdown and also threw a TD pass to Radarious Jackson as Sheffield rolled up 359 yards of offense.

Leterrance Branigan led Trezevant with 141 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Marvin Warren led the defense with nine tackles and intercepted a pass.

Southwind 31, Dyer County 27: After finishing 1-7 in 2021, the Jaguars improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 8-5A under first-year coach Jerome Griffin.

St. George’s 21, Freedom Prep 6: Parker McClain recorded 4.5 sacks, one short of the school record, and led a strong defensive effort as the Gryphons (2-3) handed the state’s sixth-ranked Class 2A team its first loss in five games.

Chase Sutton completed 12 of 19 passes for 205 yards to lead the Gryphons’ offense. Jake Seward, Jamez Jordan and Amir Wilson all caught TDs from Sutton.

Box scores

Nashville Ensworth 27, (9) MUS 17

ENS -Mason Curtis 51 interception return (Paulos Estifanios kick)

ENS -Martez Cooksey 17 run (Estifanios kick)

MUS -Andrew Tancredi 42 FG

MUS -Brady Hughes 12 run (Tancredi kick)

ENS -Drew Bonner 3 pass from Levi Moore (Estifanios kick)

MUS -Tee Perry 8 run (Tancredi kick)

ENS -Estifanios 30 FG

First downs: Ensworth 15; MUS 16.

Rushing: Ensworth 38-221; MUS 38-199.

Passing: Ensworth 14-26-0-134; MUS 8-24-2-93.

Ensworth rushing: Martez Cooksey 15-131; Mark Smith 15-55; Levi Moore 4-25; Hayden Caldwell 4-10.

MUS rushing: Tee Perry 16-121; Brady Hughes 13-62; Makhi Shaw 9-16.

Ensworth passing: Levi Moore 14-26-0-134.

MUS passing: Brady Hughes 3-10-0-58; Wilson LeMay 3-7-1-26; Liam Shepherd 2-6-1-9; team 0-1-0-0.

Ensworth receiving: Drew Bonner 7-87; DuJuan Sharp 2-17; Wil Garner 2-13; Sean Johnson 2-13; Shamar Porter 1-4.

MUS receiving: William Tayloe 4-40; Kyle Sneed 2-36; Max Painter 2-17.

Records: Nashville Ensworth 4-1 (2-0 Division 2-AAA); MUS 3-2 (1-1).

Brentwood Academy 44, St. Benedict 7

BA -Jorden Barnes 40 pass from George McIntyre (Deuce Scott run)

BA -Scott 1 run (Scott run)

BA -Ian Scott 82 pass from McIntyre (George Plaster kick)

BA -Richard Griffin 2 run (Plaster kick)

BA -Isiah Cane 52 pass from McIntyre (Plaster kick)

BA -Foster McConnell 9 run (London Bironas kick)

SBA -Jordan Ward 72 pass from Jordan Irvin (Tyler Westphall kick)

First downs: Brentwood Academy 18; St. Benedict 14.

Rushing: Brentwood Academy 17-127; St. Benedict 16-(-11).

Passing: Brentwood Academy 11-17-0-312; St. Benedict 24-45-2-312.

Brentwood Academy rushing: Foster McConnell 6-47; Bo Donnelly 5-39; Deuce Scott 3-23; Richard Griffin 2-14; George McIntyre 1-4.

St. Benedict rushing: Antonio Adams 11-27; Alex McAlpin 5-(-38).

Brentwood Academy passing: George McIntyre 10-16-0-303; Luke Robison 1-1-0-9.

St. Benedict passing: Alex McAlpin 22-42-2-232; Jordan Irvin 2-3-0-80.

Brentwood Academy receiving: Ian Scott 4-125; Isaiah Cane 2-68; Jorden Barnes 1-40; Meyer Pereira 1-39; Deuce Scott 1-23; Luke Wells 1-9; Kolbe Harmon 1-8.

St. Benedict receiving: Dewayne Moseley 8-49; Jordan Ward 7-157; Cayden Willis 6-75; Antonio Adams 3-31.

Records: Brentwood Academy 4-1 (2-0 Division 2-AAA); St. Benedict 0-5 (0-2).

Olive Branch 27, ECS 13

ECS -Xander Carroll 93 kickoff return (Olin Giles kick)

OB -Austin Taylor 31 FG

OB -Raheem Vance 6 run (kick blocked)

OB -Austin Taylor 27 FG

OB -Jerry Wall 5 run (Logan Schultz kick)

ECS -Jamison Smith 11 pass from Carroll (kick failed)

OB -Wall 47 run (Flip Sanders run)

First downs: Olive Branch 13; ECS 7.

Rushing: Olive Branch 25-195; ECS 33-43.

Passing: Olive Branch 9-12-0-181; ECS 7-11-0-94.

Olive Branch rushing: Kevin Jamison 13-72; Jerry Wall 5-69; Raheem Vance 4-41; Damian Anthony 2-11; Kylan Rhodes 1-2.

ECS rushing: Clayton Garrison 15-33; Jaeden Thomas 6-24; Xander Carroll 3-13; Jamison Smith 1-(-4); team 2-(-9); Wilson Thetford 6-(-14).

Olive Branch passing: Raheem Vance 9-12-0-181.

ECS passing: Wilson Thetford 7-11-0-94.

Olive Branch receiving: Damian Anthony 5-109; Flip Sanders 2-58; Britten Taylor 1-10; Jerry Wall 1-4.

ECS receiving: Clayton Garrison 2-40; Jamison Smith 2-35; William Cheairs 1-14; Noah Wilder 1-10; John Vargo 1-5.

Records: Olive Branch 3-1; ECS 2-3.