Read full article on original website
Related
Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)
Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
‘Thank you for everything’ – Canelo Alvarez squashes beef with Gennady Golovkin after 36 rounds shared in epic trilogy
CANELO ALVAREZ and Gennady Golovkin squashed their beef after 36 rounds shared in their epic trilogy bout. GGG held a grudge for almost half a decade having been unfortunate to walk away with only a draw and a loss in their first two thrillers. And while the trilogy fight -...
‘Everybody knows’ – Canelo Alvarez reveals what opponent he wants to fight next after Gennady Golovkin trilogy win
CANELO ALVAREZ only has one man on his mind after settling the score with Gennady Golovkin once and for all. The Mexican scored the most convincing win of his trilogy series with GGG, beating the Kazakh by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. It followed after a contentious draw in 2017...
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Soccer Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent female athletes over the years. Few athletes, if any, have garnered more attention with their photoshoots than Alex Morgan. The legendary United States women's national team star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times. In fact, Morgan was...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia has no chance against Tank Davis says Jeff Mayweather
By Chris Williams: Ryan Garcia doesn’t stand any chance at all of beating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, says Jeff Mayweather. Jeff says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will get caught in between punches and will be knocked out by Tank (27-0, 25 KOs), and there won’t be no count.
Nate Diaz shares new footage of the backstage scuffle from the UFC 279 press conference
Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.
Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Facing Former World Champion For The First Time In Over Six Years
They are in for a treat. Roman Reigns has dominated the last two years in WWE and there is nothing to suggest that anything will be changing in the near future. Reigns has run through almost everyone there is to face and that leaves him lacking in serious competition. There are still some big names left out there though and WWE may be moving him in the direction of one of them.
WWE・
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and result from fight tonight
Over the course of 12 rounds on Saturday night, “GGG” took on an unfortunate new meaning for Gennady Golovkin, as his chances of securing ‘justice’ in his trilogy with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez were rapidly going, going, and then gone at last.Judging controversies marred the rivals’ first two encounters, in 2017 and 2018, denying Golovkin one if not two victories over Canelo, and the irony on this occasion was that the Kazakh might have finally been on the ‘right’ end of one, had he not left it too late to start firing. But leaving it late was the theme of...
UFC Fight Night 210 video: Bloodied Gregory Rodrigues rallies to TKO Chidi Njokuani in Round 2
“That’s inspirational stuff right there, man.”. That was cageside announcer Paul Felder’s assessment of Gregory Rodrigues’ performance in the immediate aftermath of his UFC Fight Night 210 bout with Chidi Njokuani, and he couldn’t be more right about the second-round TKO win for “Robocop” in their middleweight bout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Canelo Alvarez blows out Gennadiy Golovkin, even though judges blow it yet again
LAS VEGAS — Thankfully, Saturday was the end of the rivalry between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, because the judges just can’t seem to get it right when those two are in the ring. Alvarez cruised to a one-sided victory over Golovkin in their rubber match at T-Mobile...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star’s AEW Debut Announced
You never know who might show up in All Elite Wrestling and recently Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE, taped a match for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has officially announced that Mascara Dorada’s debut match with the company will air tonight on Dark: Elevation. During the show fans will see Mascara Dorada go one on one with Serpentico.
WWE・
Boxing Scene
Golovkin On Making 168 Instead Of 160: I Feel Less Annoyed By People; Don’t Have To Suffer
LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin arrived for fight week Sunday in a better mood than usual. Golovkin’s sunnier disposition directly correlated to his 168-pound debut because for the first time in 16 years as a pro, the IBF/IBO/WBA middleweight champion hasn’t had to squeeze himself down toward the 160-pound limit. At 40 years old, that was a welcomed change for the Kazakhstan native.
Boxing Scene
Warren on Fury-Joshua Network Dilemma: Everybody Is Going To Have a Grownup Conversation, Make It Work
Promoter Frank Warren is confident that one of the biggest hurdles in modern-day boxing business negotiations will be surmounted as it concerns the negotiations for a British super fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Barely a week after Joshua’s team told Warren’s Queensberry Promotions that their charge had agreed...
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Coach Does Not Rule Out Joshua Shocking Fury, Explains Why
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, is not overlooking Anthony Joshua's chances in the potential title clash with Tyson Fury. Fury, who currently holds the WBC title, fought Wilder three times. In their third encounter, which took place last October, saw Fury overcome two...
NBC Sports
Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight
The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
mmanews.com
UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine
UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
Comments / 0