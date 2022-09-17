Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Vote for $18/hour minimum wage in California fails to make ballot
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — According to Cal Matters Californians won't get to vote on a ballot initiative for minimum wage in California to go up to as much as $18/hour in 2025. The "California Living Wage Act" was a ballot initiative by many state labor organizations that proposed increasing the minimum wage in California to $16/hour in 2023, $17/hour in 2024, and $18/hour in 2025.
Bakersfield Now
Gas relief tax coming to some Californians in October
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The gas tax relief payments coming to Californians will range from $200 to $1,050 and be sent out between October and January. The checks are tax refunds and come from California's record-setting $97 billion budget surplus. Richard Gearhart, Associate Economics Professor at CSUB says it...
Bakersfield Now
Teacher shortage impacts Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The entire state of California is feeling the impacts of a teacher shortage. "There is still a lot of openings and scrambling to find teachers at the end. There is definitely still a teachers shortage," said Tania Schalbug, the coordinator of the Teacher Development Program for the Kern County Superintendent of School's Office.
Bakersfield Now
Shooting in McFarland leaves man dead
McFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — McFarland Police said one man was killed in a shooting at the intersection of East Perkins Avenue and Industrial Street Sunday night. At around 7:38 p.m., officers were called out to a report of a shooting at the intersection just east of Highway 99. When first responders arrived, they found man, identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office as 38-year-old Jose Louis Garcia, suffering from several gunshot injuries. Officers tried saving Garcia, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.
