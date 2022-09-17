McFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — McFarland Police said one man was killed in a shooting at the intersection of East Perkins Avenue and Industrial Street Sunday night. At around 7:38 p.m., officers were called out to a report of a shooting at the intersection just east of Highway 99. When first responders arrived, they found man, identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office as 38-year-old Jose Louis Garcia, suffering from several gunshot injuries. Officers tried saving Garcia, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

MCFARLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO