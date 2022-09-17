Shelby Cribbs plays two demanding sports at a high level and that’s truly impressive. To know the backstory and how she’s managed to do both is amazing and also inspiring. “I was born with a congenital heart defect. Every year I do have to go to a cardiologist to make sure every part of my body (especially my heart) is working and functioning properly,” said Cribbs, who is the catcher on the Burbank High softball team and a small forward on the basketball squad. “But in all honesty, my heart defect hasn’t slowed me down at all. I am a multisport athlete who is getting ready for the next chapter of my life, college. I truly am doing amazing and pushing myself to get better. (Knowing how far my body can go).”

