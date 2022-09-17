ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

myburbank.com

Burbank High’s Shelby Cribbs, Tough As Nails

Shelby Cribbs plays two demanding sports at a high level and that’s truly impressive. To know the backstory and how she’s managed to do both is amazing and also inspiring. “I was born with a congenital heart defect. Every year I do have to go to a cardiologist to make sure every part of my body (especially my heart) is working and functioning properly,” said Cribbs, who is the catcher on the Burbank High softball team and a small forward on the basketball squad. “But in all honesty, my heart defect hasn’t slowed me down at all. I am a multisport athlete who is getting ready for the next chapter of my life, college. I truly am doing amazing and pushing myself to get better. (Knowing how far my body can go).”
BURBANK, CA
247Sports

UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Monday at 11:30 PT

Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Unified School District Board of Education Candidate: James L. Morrison

James L. Morrison is a local artist who has resided in Burbank for over a decade. The Burbank School Board candidate is a self-proclaimed “geek” who enjoys fun locations in the city like Round 1 Bowling and Entertainment. Morrison, who is a Burbank Unified School District parent of color, feels motivated “to serve those who feel marginalized, unheard, and ultimately unloved” in the district. He shares this, as well as other insightful personal information, in his myBurbank candidate Q&A.
BURBANK, CA
KGET

Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Debate Over the Removal of Peafowls

Peafowls have long been residents of Arcadia, and they remain to be one of the most special aspects of the city. However, Arcadia is not the first home of the peafowls; they were brought over from India in the late 19th century by Elias J. (Lucky) Baldwin, the man who founded the city. After purchasing Rancho Santa Anita for $200,000 in 1875, Baldwin brought in the peafowls to enhance the area, which is now known as the Los Angeles (LA) County Arboretum. However, the peafowl population gradually expanded out of the Arboretum into nearby cities, such as Pasadena.
ARCADIA, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
ALHAMBRA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Mexican Independence Day Parade returns to East LA￼

Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela will be the Grand Marshall at Sunday’s Mexican Independence Day Parade, which returns to East Los Angeles after a two-year COVID hiatus. The parade will retake its traditional route on César Chávez Ave. –Westbound from Mednick to Gage– starting at 10 am. Following the parade, a Grand Festival with performances, food and games will be held at Belvedere Park, on 1st and Mednick, through 5 pm.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Black bear takes an afternoon stroll in Monrovia (video)

A bold bear in Monrovia was captured on video as it enjoyed some pampering on Saturday. Not only did the black bear enjoy a snack from a trash can, but it also sunned itself in a driveway and checked out a hummingbird feeder. Eventually, the bruin moseyed on down the...
MONROVIA, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA

