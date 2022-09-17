Read full article on original website
This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really goodCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Top Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
myburbank.com
Burbank High’s Shelby Cribbs, Tough As Nails
Shelby Cribbs plays two demanding sports at a high level and that’s truly impressive. To know the backstory and how she’s managed to do both is amazing and also inspiring. “I was born with a congenital heart defect. Every year I do have to go to a cardiologist to make sure every part of my body (especially my heart) is working and functioning properly,” said Cribbs, who is the catcher on the Burbank High softball team and a small forward on the basketball squad. “But in all honesty, my heart defect hasn’t slowed me down at all. I am a multisport athlete who is getting ready for the next chapter of my life, college. I truly am doing amazing and pushing myself to get better. (Knowing how far my body can go).”
UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Monday at 11:30 PT
Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
Lack of Attendance: It's Not on UCLA Fans, It's on the Losing Program
This article was originally published August 9th, but we've updated it here since it is now amazingly appropriate and timely. The new portions are in italics. We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE).
theeastsiderla.com
Former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela is a hit at East LA parade
East Los Angeles -- Former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela waves to the crowd gathered Sunday morning for the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade. The legendary pitcher served as grand marshal of the parade, which returned following a two-year pandemic hiatus.
saturdaytradition.com
Troy Aikman, former UCLA QB, embarrassed with lack of fans at Rose Bowl
One of the reasons that makes college sports so great are the atmospheres and the fans who pack their cathedral each Saturday to watch their team play for 7 or so Saturdays every fall… except if you are a UCLA fan. Former star quarterback Troy Aikman was disgusted with...
College Football World Reacts To The UCLA Locker Room Video
The UCLA locker room was going wild this Saturday afternoon following the Bruins' close win over... South Alabama. UCLA needed a field goal at the buzzer to beat South Alabama at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. It was a pretty pathetic performance from the Pac-12 program. To make matters worse,...
247Sports
USC football moves inside Top 5 of ESPN's latest college football power rankings
USC football might've had limited movement in the college football Top 25 polls, but it made a notable jump in the latest ESPN power rankings on Sunday, moving into the Top 5 at No. 4, up two spots from last week. The Trojans were moved ahead of No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Oklahoma.
myburbank.com
Burbank Unified School District Board of Education Candidate: James L. Morrison
James L. Morrison is a local artist who has resided in Burbank for over a decade. The Burbank School Board candidate is a self-proclaimed “geek” who enjoys fun locations in the city like Round 1 Bowling and Entertainment. Morrison, who is a Burbank Unified School District parent of color, feels motivated “to serve those who feel marginalized, unheard, and ultimately unloved” in the district. He shares this, as well as other insightful personal information, in his myBurbank candidate Q&A.
Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
arcadiaquill.com
Debate Over the Removal of Peafowls
Peafowls have long been residents of Arcadia, and they remain to be one of the most special aspects of the city. However, Arcadia is not the first home of the peafowls; they were brought over from India in the late 19th century by Elias J. (Lucky) Baldwin, the man who founded the city. After purchasing Rancho Santa Anita for $200,000 in 1875, Baldwin brought in the peafowls to enhance the area, which is now known as the Los Angeles (LA) County Arboretum. However, the peafowl population gradually expanded out of the Arboretum into nearby cities, such as Pasadena.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave
On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
New Brunch Spot Con Huevos Debuting with Two Locations in LA
The restaurant will open in Montebello and Long Beach
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
Mexican Independence Day Parade returns to East LA￼
Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela will be the Grand Marshall at Sunday’s Mexican Independence Day Parade, which returns to East Los Angeles after a two-year COVID hiatus. The parade will retake its traditional route on César Chávez Ave. –Westbound from Mednick to Gage– starting at 10 am. Following the parade, a Grand Festival with performances, food and games will be held at Belvedere Park, on 1st and Mednick, through 5 pm.
Watering Ban Lifted Early As Crews Finish Repairing Pipeline
The ban was expected to last until Tuesday, but was lifted Monday.
Cooler conditions, afternoon sunshine expected Tuesday in SoCal
Southern California will see another day of cooler temperatures amid afternoon sunshine on Tuesday.
KTLA.com
Black bear takes an afternoon stroll in Monrovia (video)
A bold bear in Monrovia was captured on video as it enjoyed some pampering on Saturday. Not only did the black bear enjoy a snack from a trash can, but it also sunned itself in a driveway and checked out a hummingbird feeder. Eventually, the bruin moseyed on down the...
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
