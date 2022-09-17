Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Final Draft Housing Element on track for approval
At long last, Santa Monica’s housing element is set to reach final approval. The latest update on the months-long saga came out earlier this month, after the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), wrote a letter to Santa Monica’s planning manager on Sept. 6 stating that the revised draft would be in compliance with state regulations.
theavtimes.com
Barger allocates $2.3M to increase homeless outreach services in 5th District
LANCASTER – Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has allocated $2.3 million from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services in the Fifth Supervisorial District, which includes the Antelope Valley. Barger said the services will be provided by the Sheriff’s Department’s Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) and Homeless...
Santa Monica Daily Press
City council formally requests LA County move needle exchange program
Mayor Sue Himmelrich signed a letter last week requesting LA County leadership halt a needle exchange program at Reed Park and “immediately [move] this program to a service rich environment (preferably indoors) where individuals in need of substance abuse, mental health, and other services can coordinate and work directly with service providers.”
Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional
The Institute for Justice sent a letter to city officials Monday warning that the direction given by the City Council in August to “strike a balance” between physical restaurants and food trucks in the city could be seen as “protectionism,” which the firm said has been upheld in federal courts as unconstitutional. The post Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
South LA church breaks ground on homeless senior housing
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — It’s no secret that building housing in Los Angeles takes a long time, but the Serenity supportive housing development for homeless and independent-living seniors in South LA has been decades in the making. Located in the Manchester Square neighborhood, the $35 million building will be constructed in the former parking lot for the Southside Church of Christ.
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
2urbangirls.com
Greystar Property Management neglecting DTLA properties, City deems SB Main uninhabitable
Residents living in SB Buildings located in Downtown Los Angeles have taken to social media to document the horrors of living in a building being neglected by its owner/management company, Greystar. SB Main, located across the street from the Cecil Hotel, was deemed uninhabitable by the City Sept. 1. Residents...
Port of Long Beach continues Community Grants Program with $2.7M awarded last year
More than a decade after it first launched, the Port of Long Beach’s Community Grants Program continues to combat the port’s environmental impacts. The post Port of Long Beach continues Community Grants Program with $2.7M awarded last year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Supervisor Joins Call to Court to Stop Sheriff Search
Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl took legal action Monday to stop the Sheriff’s Department from examining items seized by deputies last week and return the items, and in a new motion argued the search warrant Sheriff deputies used to enter her home and office was likely unlawful. “It...
citywatchla.com
Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again
On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
Santa Monica Daily Press
County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026
Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
foxla.com
2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022
LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
Watering Ban Lifted Early As Crews Finish Repairing Pipeline
The ban was expected to last until Tuesday, but was lifted Monday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Fire destroys 11 tiny homes that housed homeless vets at West L.A. Veterans Affairs campus
A fire early Friday destroyed 11 tiny shelter homes and damaged four others that housed homeless veterans at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire likely was caused by lithium batteries that overheated while charging in one of the shelters, LAFD...
Whistleblower suit targets L.A. County, Villanueva, Sheriff's ally
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee sued Los Angeles County, alleging she suffered a backlash for speaking out against alleged misconduct by an ally of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, causing the plaintiff to be wrongfully relieved of duty.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Stuttering institute opens location in Santa Monica
The American Institute for Stuttering (AIS) is opening the doors of a new location in Santa Monica this week. The non-profit, which has been around for 25 years, offers therapy and other support services to people of all ages who struggle with stuttering. The Santa Monica office will be the organization’s first location on the West coast.
spectrumnews1.com
LADWP's new Level Pay system will give customers the same bill every month
LOS ANGELES — Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, who fear their electricity bills from this month’s heat wave, will have a new option to pay them. Starting Monday, LADWP is launching a new Level Pay system available to all customers that takes a year’s worth of utility bills and spreads them out evenly over a 12-month period.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood offering employees vaccination incentive of $1000 each
The Inglewood city manager’s office is requesting the council set aside $674,000 in America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide one-time vaccination incentives during the Sept. 20 regular city council meeting. Based on the proposed $674,000 figure, they anticipate paying 674 employees which also includes part-time staff.. Inglewood...
New LADWP program offers $225 rebate on energy-efficient AC units for low-income residents
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power introduced a new program called Cool LA, which increases rebates from $75 to $225 for energy-efficient AC units for low-income customers.
