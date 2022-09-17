ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Final Draft Housing Element on track for approval

At long last, Santa Monica’s housing element is set to reach final approval. The latest update on the months-long saga came out earlier this month, after the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), wrote a letter to Santa Monica’s planning manager on Sept. 6 stating that the revised draft would be in compliance with state regulations.
SANTA MONICA, CA
theavtimes.com

Barger allocates $2.3M to increase homeless outreach services in 5th District

LANCASTER – Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has allocated $2.3 million from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services in the Fifth Supervisorial District, which includes the Antelope Valley. Barger said the services will be provided by the Sheriff’s Department’s Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) and Homeless...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

City council formally requests LA County move needle exchange program

Mayor Sue Himmelrich signed a letter last week requesting LA County leadership halt a needle exchange program at Reed Park and “immediately [move] this program to a service rich environment (preferably indoors) where individuals in need of substance abuse, mental health, and other services can coordinate and work directly with service providers.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional

The Institute for Justice sent a letter to city officials Monday warning that the direction given by the City Council in August to “strike a balance” between physical restaurants and food trucks in the city could be seen as “protectionism,” which the firm said has been upheld in federal courts as unconstitutional. The post Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
spectrumnews1.com

South LA church breaks ground on homeless senior housing

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — It’s no secret that building housing in Los Angeles takes a long time, but the Serenity supportive housing development for homeless and independent-living seniors in South LA has been decades in the making. Located in the Manchester Square neighborhood, the $35 million building will be constructed in the former parking lot for the Southside Church of Christ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Public Housing#Hud#Housing Act#Resident Advisory Board#Rab
citywatchla.com

Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again

On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026

Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022

LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
Santa Monica Daily Press

Stuttering institute opens location in Santa Monica

The American Institute for Stuttering (AIS) is opening the doors of a new location in Santa Monica this week. The non-profit, which has been around for 25 years, offers therapy and other support services to people of all ages who struggle with stuttering. The Santa Monica office will be the organization’s first location on the West coast.
SANTA MONICA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LADWP's new Level Pay system will give customers the same bill every month

LOS ANGELES — Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, who fear their electricity bills from this month’s heat wave, will have a new option to pay them. Starting Monday, LADWP is launching a new Level Pay system available to all customers that takes a year’s worth of utility bills and spreads them out evenly over a 12-month period.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood offering employees vaccination incentive of $1000 each

The Inglewood city manager’s office is requesting the council set aside $674,000 in America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide one-time vaccination incentives during the Sept. 20 regular city council meeting. Based on the proposed $674,000 figure, they anticipate paying 674 employees which also includes part-time staff.. Inglewood...
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy