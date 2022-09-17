ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Angelenos gather to rename street after Vicente Fernández, celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgaKC_0hz9KcWf00

Angelenos pay tribute to Vicente Fernandez, renaming a street after the icon 02:57

Hundreds of Angelenos gathered in Boyle Heights Friday evening to celebrate both Hispanic Heritage Month, as well as the renaming of a street after the Latin music icon Vicente Fernández.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtJAE_0hz9KcWf00

The ceremony began at around 5 p.m. in Mariachi Plaza, where the street formerly known was Bailey Street, between 1st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, was renamed to Vicente "Chente" Fernández Street to pay honor after the musician died in Dec. 2021 at the age of 81.

"Fernández was a cultural legend known as El Rey, the King of Ranchera," said a press release from Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León announcing the ceremony. "His music is loved throughout the world, particularly among immigrant communities in the United States. The street to be named in his honor is appropriately adjacent to Los Angeles' historic Mariachi Plaza in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles."

Following Fernández's death, Angelenos gathered to pay their respects in a number of ways, gathering at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, singing some of his most iconic songs and in a number of instances, renaming streets.

In August, a street in the Pico Rivera neighborhood was renamed Avenida Vicente Fernández.

"This is pretty much what we grew up with in our house whenever it was Saturday cleaning, my mom would put on his music," said Eduardo Jimenez, one of the many on hand Friday night. "It just means something big for us. This is part of our background, our heritage."

He brought his grandchildren so they would know the roots of that heritage.

"I hope they feel proud of where they come from, their language, their color," he said.

That sentiment was echoed by pretty much every person in attendance, where live music and entertainment could be heard throughout the neighborhood.

"He's pretty much a god to the Mexican community, so, we're very excited to be out here celebrating this really big moment," said another woman celebrating the moment. "It's very important for equity, community, inclusion. That's why we're out here representing."

Amongst those in attendance at the ceremony was Fernández's wife and their grandson, Vicente Fernández IV.

"It's a great honor just being here with my grandma," he said. "I got a little bit emotional, but all the people received us, remembering all the times I came with my grandfather to all the concerts here. ... It's a great honor."

Councilman de León spoke at the ceremony, noting that Fernández's legacy has continued even past his death, and not only nationally but worldwide.

"People sometimes ask, 'Who was this man? Who is Vicente Fernández?,' and the way I would say it is, think Frank Sinatra. We think Frank Sinatra, and what he meant for so many Americans, is what Vicente Fernández meant for so many Mexicans, so many Central Americans, so many Latinos," he said.

Upon his retirement in 2016, Fernández had accumulated a number of honors including nine Latin Grammys and 14 Lo Nuestro Awards.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Benedict Canyon residents oppose proposed Bulgari Hotel

 A group of Benedict Canyon residents and local leaders are publicly announcing their opposition to a proposed hotel project in their neighborhood. The neighbors say they're not on board with the proposed LVMH Bulgari Hotel project, which would build a multi-million dollar hotel in the Benedict Canyon area. On Monday, dozens gathered to call on the Los Angeles Planning and Land Use Management Committee to halt the project.One arguing point is that the targeted property is not actually zoned for commercial use. "The proposed Bulgari hotel does not belong in Benedict Canyon," said Mark Levin, the president of Save Our Canyon. "It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Santa Monica residents, city leaders call for end of needle exchange program

With plenty of stuff for his kids to do, Reed Park is Dannon Smith's go-to place to take his daughters. However, it's also a weekly spot for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's needles exchange program. The county, which partners with the Venice Family Clinic, encounters around 500 people and distributes around 1000 doses of Narcan and tens of thousands of clean needles every month."The needle exchange program is good, you know?" Smith said. "Here at the park? Maybe in retrospect with all the children, a different spot. I would [move it] maybe down at the city building or...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Pico Rivera, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Here's a look at the planned Nickelodeon hotel coming to Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — SpongeBob SquarePants, meet Mickey Mouse. Nickelodeon is coming to Garden Grove. Last week, the Garden Grove City Council finalized the approval of the building of a new Nickelodeon-themed hotel and resort on 3.7-acres along Harbor Boulevard. The council voted 6-0 with one council member, John O'Neill, absent.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
ALHAMBRA, CA
CBS LA

Man charged with arson in fire that destroyed the historic Victory Baptist Church in South LA

Arson charges have been filed in connection with the fire that destroyed the historic Victory Baptist Church in South Los Angeles last week.Carlos Francisco Diaz, 23, was arrested Sunday by the Los Angeles School Police Department and charged Tuesday with three counts of arson. He is being held on $225,000 bail.Diaz is suspected of "willfully, unlawfully and maliciously" setting fire to the church on South McKinley Avenue, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón."A church is a sanctuary, a place of worship, a place to heal and most of all a place to come together for the betterment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Pumpkin Palooza at Discovery Cube Orange County

Calling All Ghosts and Goblins! The Discovery Cube Orange County is hosting their First-Ever Pumpkin Palooza Festival this Halloween!. Beginning October 6th through October 31, 2022, Discovery Cube's Orange County's location will celebrate a month of Scientific Thrills and Chills with the opening of their newest spooky exhibit, Pumpkin Palooza!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Only on CBSLA: Rep. and LA mayoral candidate Karen Bass opens up about home burglary

Like any residents who have unfortunately had their home burglarized, Rep. Karen Bass was shocked when arriving home last weekend and learning that her Baldwin Hills home was burglarized.Two men were arrested on Friday on suspicion of breaking into Bass' home and stealing two firearms. The Los Angeles Police Department said the firearms were locked inside a lockbox. It's unclear what kind of guns were stolen.The mayoral candidate for the city of Los Angeles spoke to CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone Saturday at her labor rally in the Westlake District about the burglary and the effect its had on her. "I got home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg-Themed Funko Store Coming To Los Angeles

Inglewood, CA – Snoop Dogg has hands in everything from film to music, clothing and cannabis. Now, the West Coast legend will have his own figures sold at a brick-and-mortar location in Inglewood, California. According to AllHipHop, Funko is partnering with Snoop for a themed-store in honor of the...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Palm trees catch fire near Hollywood Bowl

A small fire broke out right across the street from the Hollywood Bowl Saturday night just after 11 p.m.. Patrons leaving the "Sound of Music" sing-along event were met with burning palm trees located on Highland Avenue, right next to the 101 Freeway overpass. There were several posts on Twitter sharing images and video of the fire. Here is a video shared to us by CBSLA President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay. Fortunately, the fire was all vegetation and did not require the Los Angeles Fire Department to issue an alert. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation  
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Latin Music#Lo Nuestro Awards#Boyle Heights#El Rey
CBS LA

Overdose investigation launched after Montebello man dies while attending Nocturnal Wonderland music festival

Authorities have launched an overdose investigation in San Bernardino after a Montebello man attending a music festival died over the weekend. Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez, 27, attended the Nocturnal Wonderland music festival, held at Glen Helen Regional Park from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, when at some point he died.The circumstances leading up to the death are still unclear and friends and family are desperately searching for answers, calling upon local law enforcement to assist them in finding closure. The man's mother, Marcellina Rodriguez, is now hopeful that no other mother will have to feel the pain she feels after her son's death. "I don't...
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

Affordable rental housing development breaks ground in South Los Angeles

A housing project that has been planned for decades finally broke ground Monday in South Los Angeles.A mixed-use, 50-unit affordable rental housing development called Serenity will be built on the Southside Church of Christ's former parking lot on Manchester Avenue. The five-story development will include units for the homeless and seniors."We hope, trust and pray that it'll be a blessing to the community. Our young people have looked forward to this, and we're going to serve them in this community," said Dr. Carl C. Baccus, pastor of Southside Church of Christ.The Los Angeles City Department of Housing pitched in more than $9 million to help the project come to fruition, along with nearly $20 million in tax exempt and taxable bonds. Theres no word yet on when the development is set to be completed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

TX Lt. Gov. Suggests Hollywood Is Next To Receive Illegal Immigrants

Texas is busing illegal immigrants to New York City, Washington, DC, and Chicago. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says Hollywood, California, should be next. The relocation of illegal immigrants is facing some backlash. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on the Justice Department to examine the legalities of the situation.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
sdvoice.info

California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs

Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents

TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
TORRANCE, CA
foxla.com

4 arrested after downtown LA shooting leaves valet parking attendant wounded

COMPTON, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested after a suspected gang-related shooting led to a police chase from downtown Los Angeles to Compton overnight, officials said. The first incident began near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway in downtown LA where patrol officers with the Los Angeles Police Department drove by and observed a shooting in progress.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
25K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy