Washington County, OR

'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
PORTLAND, OR
Washington County, OR
Washington County, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

1 dead in shooting near Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed Monday night in the Portsmouth neighborhood, Portland police said. Police were called at about 7:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire near Northgate Park. Officers found evidence of gunfire. About 10 minutes before 8 p.m., police said a hospital call...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police find 7-year-old safe after she is taken by car thief in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone stole a car in Southeast Portland while a 7-year-old girl was asleep in the vehicle, prompting an AMBER Alert on Sunday evening. The child was found "safe and sound" still inside the vehicle near Laurelhurst Park, Portland Police said at about 11:30 p.m., over four hours after the girl was reported as missing.
PORTLAND, OR
#Violent Crime
KATU.com

Portland's Gun Violence: A Public Safety Crisis Town Hall

Facing a continued rise in gun violence across Portland, KATU is holding a second Town Hall on Tuesday to see whether the city's efforts have helped. Since our last town hall back in November 2021, city leaders have spent millions on gun violence prevention. Portland Police launched a team dedicated to gun violence, replacing the one the city shut down in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Washington County man killed in early morning ATV accident

PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an ATV accident near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park. Officials say when deputies arrived just after 2:30 a.m., they found 46-year-old Matthew Brown of Cornelius dead. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon Humane Society campuses rescue nearly 90 cats and 40 dogs in a week

PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past week, the Portland and Salem campuses of the Oregon Humane Society rescued nearly 100 cats and 40 dogs in two separate rescue missions. Authorities say there was a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder that led authorities to rescue 38 Alaskan Malamutes. They were taken to the Portland campus.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland police bring entertainment detail back to Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is bringing the entertainment detail back to Old Town. This is a unit focused on nightlife that PPB disbanded during the pandemic. Capt. James Crooker said his team wants to improve pedestrian access, monitor a busy neighborhood, and build relationships with business...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Semi, cement truck crash partially blocks Highway 47 near Forest Grove

A cement truck collided with a semi-trailer on Monday along Highway 47, Forest Grove Fire said. The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. near the Martin Road intersection. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash. Forest Grove Fire said the intersection is partially blocked, however, Forest...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KATU.com

Big turn out for 2022 Salem Walk to End Alzheimer

SALEM, Ore. — Hundreds of people participated in this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's event in Salem. The groups met at Walker Village to raise money for research. Organizers say their goal is $100,000 and are already eager to raise more money and awareness for Alzheimer's disease. We continue...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Ridgefield teachers union, district set to meet Sunday as strike continues

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Negotiations are scheduled to continue Sunday between the Ridgefield School District and the teachers union after a week-long strike cancels school for students. The teachers say they want better pay and working conditions. Ridgefield School District released a statement Friday evening saying it offered a financial...
RIDGEFIELD, WA

