Granville, OH

Roundup: Granville football sprints past Northridge to 5-0

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

Tyler Ernsberger threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score Friday, powering the Granville football team to a 48-6 victory against visiting Northridge.

Ernsberger threw a pair of TD passes to Dante Varrasso for 7 and 17 yards and also to Cal Schnaidt for 4 yards and Mikey Chaykowski 55 yards. Chaykowski added a 9-yard TD run and Matt Chaykowski an 11-yard TD run, which came after a fumble recovery for Bradley Schilling as the Blue Aces (5-0), ranked No. 5 in this week's Division III state poll, led 41-0 at halftime.

Lane Hess threw a 5-yard TD pass to Ben Aamodt for the Vikings (0-5).

Watkins wins at home

Jace Henry caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Carney and blocked a field goal, leading Watkins Memorial to a 28-8 victory against visiting Johnstown.

Brody Lee also caught a 38-yard TD pass from Carney and added a 4-yard TD run for the Warriors (4-1), who won their fourth consecutive game. Carney finished 14-for-17 for 171 yards passing, and DaaVion Long added 91 yards and a score on 12 carries. Colten Middendorf and Ethan Pollock made 5 1/2 tackles apiece.

Spencer Thomson scored on a 50-yard run with Nathan Sheets adding the 2-point conversion for the Johnnies (0-5), who were held to 136 total yards. Jacob Myers made five tackles and an interception, and Garrett Grinstead and Levi Osborne each made a sack.

Newark falls at home

Steele Meister's 5-yard touchdown run got Newark on the board early in the second quarter, but the Wildcats could not overcome a 22-point first quarter for visiting Olentangy Orange in a 43-7 loss.

Meister and Durbin ran for 51 yards apiece for the Wildcats (2-3), who were unable to get their passing game going. Malaki Allen and Alex Irvin made 4 1/2 tackles apiece with Allen also grabbing an interception, and Preston Lunsford recorded a sack.

Bobby Ogles and Jakivion Calip each ran for two touchdowns for the Pioneers (3-2).

BOYS SOCCER

Onabanjo leads Liberty

Josh Onabanjo's hat trick fueled Liberty Christian in a 3-0 victory against visiting Delaware Christian in Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League play.

Kaden Minier had two assists and Aaron Schindler one for the Eagles (3-2-1, 1-0).

GCA falls on road

Madison Christian erupted in the second half for all of its goals, sending visiting Granville Christian to a 5-1 defeat in MOCAL play.

Landen Pound scored for the Lions (5-3-1, 0-1), and Jayden Leija made 15 saves.

BOYS GOLF

Geiger sets mark

Aiden Geiger fired a school-record 42 at Raccoon Valley for Liberty Christian in a victory against Grove City Christian.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate:

247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Video Of Tommy Rees Chewing Out Notre Dame Quarterback Going Viral

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in danger of starting the 2022 season 0-3. At halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Cal Golden Bears, the struggling squad trail 10-7. A great deal of the Irish's issues can be traced back to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was forced to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after last Saturday's massive upset loss to Marshall — opening the door for sophomore QB Drew Pyne.
SOUTH BEND, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Mayor Mason Provides Construction Project Updates

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Mayor Mason discussed several upcoming road improvement projects today. These include several roads throughout Zanesville. In total, 2.7 miles of streets and roads in the city, around $666,700 worth of improvements. Mayor Mason says there are several areas to be milled and repaved. “We’re doing Fourth...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .

Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
COLUMBUS, OH
