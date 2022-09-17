Roundup: Granville football sprints past Northridge to 5-0

Tyler Ernsberger threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score Friday, powering the Granville football team to a 48-6 victory against visiting Northridge.

Ernsberger threw a pair of TD passes to Dante Varrasso for 7 and 17 yards and also to Cal Schnaidt for 4 yards and Mikey Chaykowski 55 yards. Chaykowski added a 9-yard TD run and Matt Chaykowski an 11-yard TD run, which came after a fumble recovery for Bradley Schilling as the Blue Aces (5-0), ranked No. 5 in this week's Division III state poll, led 41-0 at halftime.

Lane Hess threw a 5-yard TD pass to Ben Aamodt for the Vikings (0-5).

Watkins wins at home

Jace Henry caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Carney and blocked a field goal, leading Watkins Memorial to a 28-8 victory against visiting Johnstown.

Brody Lee also caught a 38-yard TD pass from Carney and added a 4-yard TD run for the Warriors (4-1), who won their fourth consecutive game. Carney finished 14-for-17 for 171 yards passing, and DaaVion Long added 91 yards and a score on 12 carries. Colten Middendorf and Ethan Pollock made 5 1/2 tackles apiece.

Spencer Thomson scored on a 50-yard run with Nathan Sheets adding the 2-point conversion for the Johnnies (0-5), who were held to 136 total yards. Jacob Myers made five tackles and an interception, and Garrett Grinstead and Levi Osborne each made a sack.

Newark falls at home

Steele Meister's 5-yard touchdown run got Newark on the board early in the second quarter, but the Wildcats could not overcome a 22-point first quarter for visiting Olentangy Orange in a 43-7 loss.

Meister and Durbin ran for 51 yards apiece for the Wildcats (2-3), who were unable to get their passing game going. Malaki Allen and Alex Irvin made 4 1/2 tackles apiece with Allen also grabbing an interception, and Preston Lunsford recorded a sack.

Bobby Ogles and Jakivion Calip each ran for two touchdowns for the Pioneers (3-2).

BOYS SOCCER

Onabanjo leads Liberty

Josh Onabanjo's hat trick fueled Liberty Christian in a 3-0 victory against visiting Delaware Christian in Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League play.

Kaden Minier had two assists and Aaron Schindler one for the Eagles (3-2-1, 1-0).

GCA falls on road

Madison Christian erupted in the second half for all of its goals, sending visiting Granville Christian to a 5-1 defeat in MOCAL play.

Landen Pound scored for the Lions (5-3-1, 0-1), and Jayden Leija made 15 saves.

BOYS GOLF

Geiger sets mark

Aiden Geiger fired a school-record 42 at Raccoon Valley for Liberty Christian in a victory against Grove City Christian.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Granville football sprints past Northridge to 5-0