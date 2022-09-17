ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California: No. 12 Folsom gets defensive, uses special teams to knock off No. 10 Pittsburg

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive
Pittsburg, Calif. — This one had it all: Top recruits. Big-time quarterbacks. A nationally-acclaimed marching band. And college coaches roaming the sideline.

With all the offensive weapons and fireworks early, it had the earmarks of a high-scoring affair.

Instead, old school black and blue traits, defense and special teams keyed No. 12 Folsom's 23-15 win Friday at No. 10 Pittsburg in a battle of SBLive Top 25 California squads.

The Bulldogs (3-1), who lost a tough 17-12 home game to Serra in Week 2, were the tougher bunch on this night, intercepting four Jaden Rashada passes by four different players, blocking a punt and kick that led directly two two touchdowns.

Jake Tremain added a 40-yard field goal. Despite being outgained 392-245, Folsom survived a brawl that had a championship feel to it.

"It was a fight," said Folsom wide receiver and safety Rico Flores, a Notre Dame commit. "I wouldn't say it was easy. They gave us all they got. We gave them all we had.

"I feel like we made a lot of mistakes. But they did too. We just capitalized."

Donovan Maxey-Parker, who scored on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 7-7, turned it in Folsom's favor with a blocked punt in the third quarter. Elijah Benford recovered at the Pittsburg 12.

Folsom's Donovan Maxey-Parler (24) running hard but brought down by Pittsburg sophomore Jadyn Hudson. Photo: Dennis Lee.

On the next play, Austin Mack fired a 12-yard touchdown to Mason Norberg and the Bulldogs were up for good, 13-7 midway through the third.

A 40-yard field goal by Tremain made it 16-7 with 11:40 in the fourth and then the Bulldogs looked like they sealed it on a partially blocked field goal by Joseph Chavez that was picked up by Ayreon Smith, who sprinted 75 yards down the Folsom sideline for a score to go up 23-7 with 9:17 left.

It was the biggest play of Smith's career. He said he didn't play much as a junior. He's just kept working.

"We beat a real good team and prepped really hard all week," Smith said. "I saw the block happened. I really wasn't sure if I could return it. I picked it up, heard no whistles and I just kept running."

Folsom’s Ayreon Smith, Rico Flores after 23-15 win at Pitt (; 1:49)

Folsom coach Paul Doherty said he's a stickler for special teams and though they haven't won many games because of them — the Bulldogs are known to boat race teams with their high powered offense — he had confidence those details would pay off.

"The kids hate me for it but I'm a big guy for blocking kicks," he said. "We rep it every Monday all season long. ... We haven't blocked very many. We blocked one in the state game and came up short. Good to see we blocked two tonight and came up with a win."

Considering Pittsburg hadn't scored for about 30 minutes of game time, this one seemed over.

However it took just one play and a spectacular two-point conversion catch to make it a one-score game.

Rashada, a Miami commit, fired an 80-yard TD bomb to track star and Oregon State-bound Zach Card (seven catches, 172 yards) to make it 23-13. Rashid Williams' brilliant catch in the back of the end zone on the two-point try made it 23-15 with 9:07 left.

Pittsburg had two more chances to tie it up but interceptions by Greco Carrillo, and in the final seconds, by Mason Kelly off a tip, sealed it for Folsom. Earlier Slade Wilson and Diallo Washington had interceptions.

Folsom coach Paul Doherty after 23-15 win at Pittsburg 9-16-22 (; 1:51)

The one by Washington, an impressive 6-3, 220-pound defensive end, was especially key. The Bulldogs took a huge risk, going for it 4th-and-2 from its own 28 to start the second half. But a Mack easy throw-and-catch to Norberg was deflected, turning the ball over on downs to Pittsburg.

On first down, Washington leaped high on a wide receiver screen, tipped the ball in the air and made a diving catch for the interception. Pittsburg's shot on a quick second-half advantage was quickly picked off.

Washington and Colin Denny were pressuring Rashada most of the night, forcing him into some ill-advised throws.

"He (Washington) bailed me out — he bailed us all out," Doherty said of his interception.

Following three straight impressive wins, Pittsburg dropped to 3-1.

"It came down to special teams," Pittsburg coach Vic Galli said. "Don't feel like Folsom beat us. We really beat ourselves. That's OK. There's a lot of season to be played. But this one stings a little."

The game started as if it would be a shootout as Pittsburg, playing against the wind, drove 80 yards in 12 plays, capped by a spectacular 1-yard touchdown grab by Washington-bound Williams from Rashada (20 of 35, 282 yards, two touchdowns).

Williams went over the back of cornerback D.J. Brown to make the circus catch.

"We had to ride the wave of momentum," Doherty said. "They took the opening kickoff and drove right down the field and scored. You got to manage that and try to play through the end. Because if you play the entire 48 minutes, I had confidence we would come out on top."

The teams had faced off only once before, last season's 38-17 Folsom home win.

Stanford coach David Shaw and San Jose State's Brent Brennan chatted it up most of Friday's game. Photo: Dennis Lee.

Both coaches agreed, that score and game wasn't exactly on an even playing field, considering it was Folsom's third game of the season and first for Pittsburg.

This game had massive CIF Northern California post season implications, either at the Open Division or Division 1-A or 1-AA levels. Folsom already lost to a NorCal power Serra, which was the region's Open Division representative last season.

Pittsburg entered Friday much different than last season with equal talent, but more experience and maturity. They opened with three straight victories by a combined score of 123-16 with the defense being the biggest surprise. The two touchdowns allowed both came off a short field caused by turnovers last week in a 34-14 win over California-San Ramon.

Folsom felt like it beat itself in a 17-12 defeat to Serra in Week 2. Two red zone turnovers, one at the 1-yard line late, and costly penalties did in the Bulldogs, who outscored their two other opponents 112-17.

With a date next week at De La Salle-Concord, Folsom definitely is taking on Northern California's best. Pittsburg hosts four-time state champion McClymonds next week.

"I hope (Pittsburg) keeps us on the schedule," Doherty said. "We're trying to play competitive high school football. Our kids want to play in these games. I don't particularly like it (smile). That's why they come to Folsom. That's what they want."

All photos by Dennis Lee

