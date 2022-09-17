ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

When is fall going to come back to Alabama?

Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Records broken: University of Alabama sees highest enrollment, most National Merit Scholars

Enrollment at the University of Alabama reached a record this fall. It includes some of the most academically talented students and a record number of National Merit Scholars. The 38,645 students enrolled tops the previous record of 38,563 set in 2017. This fall there are also 1,088 students recognized as National Merit Scholars, the most ever to attend the Capstone and 16% more than a year ago.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelika, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Chelsea, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Greensboro, AL
Local
Alabama Education
City
Gordo, AL
City
Brookwood, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Tarrant, AL
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma

An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
SHORTER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Eight Man Football#High School Football#Rams#Ray Ray#Bears#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Aca#Northridge#Wildcats#Prattville Lions#Northside#Tuscaloosa Academy#Ahsaa
AL.com

How long $250,000 will last in retirement in Alabama

How much money you need in retirement depends on a variety of factors, most importantly where you live and what sort of expenses you have. That’s what GoBankingRates.com found in its analysis of how long $250,000 will last in retirement in each state. The rankings used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. It factors in the average annual cost of groceries, housing utilities, transportation and healthcare for people aged 65 and older in every state as of June 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Running from police in Alabama could become a felony

When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama

We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
wvtm13.com

Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way

Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
ALABAMA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
VALLEY, AL
alabamanews.net

CJ Robinson Appointed District Attorney with Randall Houston’s Retirement

Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed CJ Robinson as district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, upon receiving notice of retirement from former District Attorney Randall Houston. Robinson had won the May 24th Republican Primary and was already scheduled to take office in January because he faced no other opposition. The...
ALABAMA STATE
fox8live.com

Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17). Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter...
SLIDELL, LA
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy