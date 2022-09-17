Top standouts, best performances in Week 4 of the Missouri high school football season

By Cody Thorn

Listed below are some of the top standouts and performers from Week 3 high school football games throughout the Show-Me State:

Deion Brown, RB, Kirkwood

Accounted for three touchdowns to help Kirkwood beat Hazelwood Central, 36-18. He finished with 157 yards on 25 carries and help the Pioneers pull away from a game that was 13-12.

Aidan Burke, QB, Rock Port

Returned the opening kickoff for a score, one of four total touchdowns in Rock Port’s 58-18 win over Nodaway Valley. He ran for two scores and passed for another to go along with the special teams' score.

Sal Caldarella, QB, Blue Springs

Guided the Wildcats to 22 points in the fourth quarter in a come-from-behind 34-32 win against Fort Osage. Completed 11 of 21 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

Kemper Cline, QB/DB, Albany

The senior helped the Warriors knock off No. 2-ranked Worth County 36-34 in a key 8-man clash. Cline threw three touchdown passes, ran for another and secured an interception in the fourth.

Tracen Cobb, DB, Reeds Spring

Recorded two interceptions in his Wolves’ 34-14 win against Hollister.

Ricky Dixon, RB, Lutheran North

Making his season debut, Dixon ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries in a 73-0 thrashing of Westminster Christian Academy.

Maxwell Ford, QB, Lee’s Summit North

The transfer tossed touchdowns to three different receivers and a third of his completions (9) went for scores in a win against Lee’s Summit. He finished with 211 yards through the air.

Dylan Hair, QB, Blair Oak

He’s turning into a Friday night star this year with another big game, this in a 52-14 win against California. He ran for 351 yards on 18 carries, a new single-game school record and had six total touchdowns – three passing and three rushing.

Colton Kirkham, QB, North Platte

Accounted for 102 yards and two scores passing and 103 yards on 15 carries and two scores rushing the ball. His Kaden Mullendore for a game-winning touchdown to help the Panthers beat Hamilton, 25-24, in double OT.

Jacob Kirt, RB, St. Charles West

Junior running back accounted for three touchdowns to help St. Charles West pull away for a win against Winfield, 43-21.

Rylan Michel, WR, Nixa

Caught two of Connor Knatcal’s three touchdown passes as the Eagles defeated Branson, 56-17, in a Central Ozark Conference clash.

Silas Midgett, RB, Chillicothe

Accounted for 200 yards on 22 carries and scored twice in the Hornets’ 42-0 win over Cameron in a Midland Empire Conference game.

Michael Moore, RB, Harrisonville

The junior had only one touchdown but it was a big one, as his score with 1:07 left helped Harrisonville beat Warrensburg, 28-24.

Zane Palmer, RB, Odessa

Palmer ran for seven touchdowns in a shootout win over Oak Grove, 57-43. He had 32 carries for 364 yards and scored four times in the first half.

Cash Parker, QB, Blue Springs South

The Jaguars improved to 3-1 with a 52-34 win against Ray-Pec after being winless a season ago. The returning starting quarterback was 17 for 31 for 301 yards and four touchdown passes.

AJ Raines, QB, Timberland

Threw a game-winning touchdown pass with 23 seconds left in a 59-56 win over Ft. Zumwalt West. Passed for six touchdowns and ran for another.

Jaxson Rich, QB, St. Joseph Benton

The Cardinals improved to 3-1 – after having four wins the last three years combined – with a 63-0 win over Kansas City Central. The QB was 5-for-6 for 122 yards and three touchdowns – two caught by tight end Denver Domann.

Jamal Roberts, RB, St. Mary's

A University of Missouri commit, Roberts ran for 238 yards and scored a career-best five touchdowns in a win at Lutheran-St. Charles. Within a span of 26 seconds in the third quarter, Roberts scored on a 99-yard run and returned a kickoff for a score.

Aenas Smith, WR, North Point

The sophomore had a pair of touchdowns from quarterback Hoyt Gregory to help the Grizzlies beat Ft. Zumwalt East, 14-13, for the first win in the program's young history.

Carson Spies, QB, Chaffee

Scored on a 57-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, one of four touchdowns for the Red Devils in a 28-7 win against Malden. That snapped a 12-game losing streak.

Anthony Wenson, RB, Liberty

The senior tied a school record with six touchdowns in a 49-24 win against Park Hill. The Air Force commit racked up 265 yards on 28 carries.

Tony Williams, RB, Jackson

Had three 1-yard touchdown runs and a 5-yard run and tallied 165 yards on 31 carries to help the Indians beat Poplar Bluff, 35-7.

Ty Williams, RB, Grain Valley

He was one of three ball carriers with 100 yards or more on the ground in a 24-14 win against Platte County. Had 108 yards on 14 carries and scored twice.

Dalton Woodard, RB, West Platte

Had three first-half touchdowns to help the Bluejays roll to a 48-0 win over Plattsburg in a KCI Conference game.

Cam Zaun, QB, St. Michael the Archangel

Threw for four touchdowns and 272 yards and had only two incompletions (12-for-14) in a 35-0 win against Pembroke Hill.