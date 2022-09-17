ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Mitchell cruises to a blowout win over district rival Wiregrass Ranch football

By Andy Villamarzo
 3 days ago

TRINITY, Fla. — Whenever Mitchell and Wiregrass Ranch have played in recent years, it always has the feel of the winner becomes the unofficial best team in Pasco County.

So when everyone saw the new metro-suburban reclassification districts included the Mustangs and the Bulls in the new Class 4A-Suburban, District 6, it added another layer in the newly found rivalry being built.

Add another chapter to the history between these two teams, except this was no battle for being No. 1 in the county. This was a statement made by Mitchell that they are getting back on track. Mitchell rushed for 244 yards on the ground en route to a 50-6 win over the Bulls Friday night at Mustang Stadium. The Mustangs will hit the road next week to face South Sumter in Bushnell.

“We played well because we practiced well this week,” Mitchell head coach Andy Schmitz said. “I think we turned the corner and started preparing and acting like a Mitchell football team.”

In the previous two seasons, the Mustangs and Bulls have traded off wins.

Playing like the Mitchell team many around Pasco County thought they would seemed bound to happen sooner or later. Schmitz, who features a coaching staff that has four former high school head coaches on it, has always got his team on track to winning district titles. This season looks to be no different.

The Mustangs (3-1, 1-0) got things rolling in the opening period when quarterback Chris Ferrini took a zone read run 53 yards to pay dirt and gave Mitchell a 7-0 lead. Ferrini wasn’t done, adding a 23-yard scoring run in helping Mitchell build a 21-6 lead going into halftime.

Mitchell’s signal caller had himself a nice all around game, with Ferrini completing 10-of-13 passes for 118 yards and also rushed for 106, scoring two touchdowns. In total, the senior accounted for 224 yards of offense versus the Bulls.

For Wiregrass Ranch (1-3, 0-1), the struggles on the offensive side continue. It was just a week ago that the Bulls were held to 10 points in a loss to Zephyrhills. Friday night, the problem worsened for them on offense as Ohio State commit Bryson Rodgers, Elijah Brown and Jordiel Barrios all saw time at quarterback and combined to go 7-of-17 passing for 76 yards and an interception.

Wiregrass Ranch falls to 1-3 on the season and faces Springstead next on Sep. 30.

It wasn’t any better trying to run the ball, either. Bulls’ running back Kenneth Walker led the team with 52 yards on 12 attempts and scored the team’s only touchdown. By the end of the game, Mitchell out-gained Wiregrass Ranch 362-130 in total offensive yardage.

In the second half, it was all Mitchell as the Mustangs reeled off 29 points versus their district rivals. Mitchell running back Jamarion Miller rushed for 65 yards on 12 attempts and Sean Brown added 60, one touchdown.

The game didn’t start until just after 9 p.m. Eastern Time due to bad weather in the area. Nonetheless, the Mustangs now sit in the driver’s seat in 4S-District 6 and Springstead looks to be Mitchell’s No. 1 contender to the district championship. The two teams will meet on Oct. 21.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

