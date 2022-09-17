ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
CNBC

Referendums begin in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine; Putin's nuclear ultimatum raises risk of disaster

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Referendum voting in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine is underway, Russian state media has reported. Western and Ukrainian officials are rebuking them as a sham used by the Kremlin to legitimize Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory, as it did in Crimea in 2014. Moscow rejects the accusations.
CNBC

Biden denounces Putin's 'overt' nuclear threats, urges UN allies to reject Russia's invasion of Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden harshly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, telling the United Nations General Assembly that the unprovoked war directly violated the organization's charter, and warning of escalating nuclear threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Let us speak plainly: A permanent member of the United Nations Security...
CNBC

China's CATL, a Tesla supplier, considers expanding battery swapping business overseas

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, or CATL, is evaluating whether to expand its battery swapping business to international markets, a senior executive told CNBC. The world's largest electric vehicle battery maker launched its battery swapping program in China in January. CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle battery maker, is a...
CNBC

British pound plunges below $1.11 after new government announces tax cuts

Sterling dipped as low as $1.1032 at 12:00 p.m. London time, around an hour after the measures were unveiled in the House of Commons. The pound has been on a precipitous fall against the greenback this year, hitting levels this month not seen since 1985. Friday's measures were billed by...
CNBC

European businesses are rethinking their plans for a 'closed' China

For European businesses, "we talk about a complete readjustment of our view on China over the last six months," said Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. Foreign direct investment from the EU into China dropped by 11.8% in 2020 from a year earlier, according...
CNBC

Biden calls on U.N. to stand with Ukraine and unite against Russian aggression

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. President Joe Biden called on the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and oppose Russian aggression, condemning the Kremlin's invasion as an attack on the global body's founding principles.
CNBC

Yen propped up after intervention, dollar powers through

The yen was on track for its first weekly gain in more than a month on Friday after Japanese authorities intervened in foreign exchange markets for the first time since 1998. The yen was up about 0.1% to 142.24 per dollar in early Asian trade, though trading was thin with Japan on a public holiday.
