Putin mobilizes 300,000 troops for war in Ukraine and warns he's not bluffing with nuclear threat
President Vladimir Putin has ordered the partial mobilization of the Russian population, including calling military reservists into active service and a boost to weapons production. In a prerecorded announcement, Putin said the West "wants to destroy our country." He claimed the West had tried to "turn Ukraine's people into cannon...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia arrests over 1,300 as anti-war protests erupt over Putin's partial military call-up
Around 1,307 people were detained in 39 cities across Russia as of Thursday morning, according to independent human rights group OVD-Info. The largest numbers arrested in the capital city of Moscow (at least 527) and St. Petersburg (at least 480). Prices of one-way flights out of Russia surged after Putin's...
US has privately warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine for several months
The US has privately communicated to Russia for the past several months that there will be consequences if Moscow chooses to use a nuclear weapon in the Ukraine war, according to US officials.
For the first time in 30 years, Asia's developing economies are set to grow faster than China's, ADB says
The Asian Development Bank now sees growth among emerging Asian economies of 4.3% in 2022 and 4.9% in 2023. The ADB expects the rest of developing Asia excluding China to grow by 5.3% in both 2022 and 2023, while it now expects China to grow by 3.3% in 2022, lower than revised forecasts released in July.
Occupied parts of Ukraine vote on joining Russia in 'sham' referendums
Four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine began voting in referendums on joining Russia, according to their separatist leaders, in a move that raises the stakes of Moscow's invasion seven months after fighting began.
Referendums begin in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine; Putin's nuclear ultimatum raises risk of disaster
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Referendum voting in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine is underway, Russian state media has reported. Western and Ukrainian officials are rebuking them as a sham used by the Kremlin to legitimize Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory, as it did in Crimea in 2014. Moscow rejects the accusations.
Biden denounces Putin's 'overt' nuclear threats, urges UN allies to reject Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden harshly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, telling the United Nations General Assembly that the unprovoked war directly violated the organization's charter, and warning of escalating nuclear threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Let us speak plainly: A permanent member of the United Nations Security...
Navy bribery case fugitive 'Fat Leonard' tried to get to Russia, officials say
After cutting off an ankle monitor and slipping away from house arrest in San Diego on Sept. 4, U.S. and Venezuelan officials say Leonard Glenn Francis went across the border into Mexico, then traveled to Cuba and Venezuela, where he was arrested Tuesday at Simón Bolívar International Airport outside Caracas.
China's CATL, a Tesla supplier, considers expanding battery swapping business overseas
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, or CATL, is evaluating whether to expand its battery swapping business to international markets, a senior executive told CNBC. The world's largest electric vehicle battery maker launched its battery swapping program in China in January. CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle battery maker, is a...
Watch live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address global leaders at the U.N. General Assembly
UNITED NATIONS — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to deliver dramatic remarks to world leaders Wednesday, hours after Russia moved to mobilize hundreds of thousands of troops for its monthslong assault on Ukraine. Zelenskyy, who has not left his war-weary nation since Russia invaded in late February, will...
Zelenskyy demands punishment for Russia's war in Ukraine, describes grisly war crimes in stunning UN address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded that global leaders hold Russia accountable for its monthslong assault on his nation in a dramatic U.N. address. Zelenskyy, who has not left his war-weary nation since Russia launched a full-throttle attack in February, addressed the 77th United Nations General Assembly virtually. His prerecorded remarks...
British pound plunges below $1.11 after new government announces tax cuts
Sterling dipped as low as $1.1032 at 12:00 p.m. London time, around an hour after the measures were unveiled in the House of Commons. The pound has been on a precipitous fall against the greenback this year, hitting levels this month not seen since 1985. Friday's measures were billed by...
European businesses are rethinking their plans for a 'closed' China
For European businesses, "we talk about a complete readjustment of our view on China over the last six months," said Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. Foreign direct investment from the EU into China dropped by 11.8% in 2020 from a year earlier, according...
The U.S. and its allies are joining forces on chips. That could stop China reaching the next level
Leading chipmaking nations including the United States, South Korea and Japan are forming alliances, in part to secure their semiconductor supply chain and to stop China from reaching the cutting edge of the industry, analysts told CNBC. The alliances underscore the importance of chips to economies and national security while...
Chinese state media claims U.S. NSA infiltrated country's telecommunications networks
The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) gained access to China's telecommunications network after hacking a university, state media alleged. As part of the NSA's hack on a government funded university , the NSA infiltrated Chinese telecommunications operators so that the U.S. could "control the country's infrastructure," the Global Times claimed.
European stocks slide 2.8% after weak euro zone data, new UK economic plan
European stocks were sharply lower on Friday, as investors digested a raft of central bank decisions and a new economic plan from the U.K. The Stoxx 600 was down 2.8% in early afternoon trading, with all sectors and major bourses trading in the red. Oil and gas stocks and basic...
Biden calls on U.N. to stand with Ukraine and unite against Russian aggression
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. President Joe Biden called on the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and oppose Russian aggression, condemning the Kremlin's invasion as an attack on the global body's founding principles.
Yen propped up after intervention, dollar powers through
The yen was on track for its first weekly gain in more than a month on Friday after Japanese authorities intervened in foreign exchange markets for the first time since 1998. The yen was up about 0.1% to 142.24 per dollar in early Asian trade, though trading was thin with Japan on a public holiday.
U.S. ratifies global treaty to curb climate-warming chemicals in air conditioning, refrigeration
The Senate voted to ratify a global climate treaty that will phase down the use and production of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, chemicals widely used in air conditioning and refrigeration. The 2016 Kigali Amendment to the 1987 Montreal Protocol treaty dramatically curbs the use of HFCs, which are thousands of times...
