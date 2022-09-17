Read full article on original website
WDTV
Robin Lynn Byrd
Robin Lynn Byrd, 59, of Clarksburg passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born August 30, 1963 in Cleveland, OH a daughter of the late Leonard Gail Fraught and Carol Sue Bias Faught. Robin is survived by her husband Gary William “Bill” Byrd, Jr. whom she married May 17, 1992. Also surviving are two sons, Aaron Michael Byrd of Clarksburg and DJ Byrd and his wife Betsy of Hundred; her daughter-in-law, Sammy Byrd; nine grandchildren, Caleb Alan Byrd, Brody Michael Byrd, Abigail Renee Byrd, Cody Scott Poe, Bryce Alexander Byrd, Jaycey Erin Cogar, Chloe Nicole Byrd, Hunter Andrew Byrd, and Bentleigh Jade Byrd; a brother John Faught and his wife Traci of Seattle, WA and a sister Kimberly Sue DeMeester and her husband Joseph. Her mother-in-law, Frances Marsh, Quiet Dell; and her nephews, Eric DeMeester and Logan Faught; and her nieces, Hannah Faught and Amber Coffman. She was preceded in death by a niece, Anna DeMeester. Robin had previously worked for Fresenius Kidney Care and most recently at Highland Hospital as a behavioral technician. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to church at Connecting Point Community Church, and vacationing at the Outer Banks. Online condolences for the family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport from 3 to 7 pm Thursday, September 22, 2022, where the service will be held at 7 pm Thursday with Pastor Peggy Williams presiding. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
WDTV
John James Jones
John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Jean Bell Jones, on July 23, 2017. He is survived by one grandson, Anthony James Jones and his wife Clarissa of Bridgeport; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, James Gregory Jones. John served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He married the love of his life and together they raised a wonderful family. After retirement, they moved to Florida where he enjoyed selling Real Estate with Barbara. They also enjoyed entertaining and having people at their home. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked for the Social Security Administration in Philadelphia, PA, retiring after 22 years of service. Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Trinity Cemetery, Brushy Fork. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
WDTV
Larry Franklin Burkhammer
Larry Franklin Burkhammer, 75, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Clarksburg on April 30, 1947, a son of the late James William and Rita Mae Stalnaker Burkhammer. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by four brothers: Norman Lee, George William, Jerry Lindon, and Edwin Lyle Burkhammer; and one son, Kevin Phillips. Forever cherishing their memories of Larry are six children: David Harden and wife, Debra, Diane Garrison and husband, Dewayne, Debi Bellmore and husband, Noah, Benny Phillips, Bub Phillips and wife, Amy, and Roberta Poe and husband, Gary; fifteen grandchildren: Josh Bland, Justin Bland and wife, Marie, Chelsey Garrison, Latasha Donaldson, Katarina Makaravage and husband, James, Josh Swisher and wife, Andrea, Haley Carson, Robbie Phillips and wife, Brittney, Corey Jo Rutherford husband, Troy, Haley Gravely, Dalton Rowan, Shelby Phillips, Eric Phillips, Steven Taz Strader, and Jasmine Marlowe; eight great-grandchildren: Jeremiah Donaldson, Jozlyn Donaldson, Windy Donaldson, Scotty Hutchens Jr., Kendra Ratliff, Carmella Green, Jenna Green, and Ethan Strader; one sister, Judy Lattea and husband Robert; and several nieces and nephews. Larry was always known as the goof ball and jokester of the crowd. He was the handiest handy/repair man Lewis County has ever known. Larry loved playing cards with his friends and family, telling jokes, and pulling pranks. He always made the effort to be a part of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives and was extremely proud of them all. Larry’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Larry Franklin Burkhammer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
Betty Jane Ribas
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Betty Jane Ribas, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on September 16, 2022. She was a resident of the Bridgeport Health Care Center for the past three years. Betty was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 21, 1927, a daughter of the late Pearl and Donna Flannery of Stonewood, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Ribas, who passed away on October 21, 2009. They had been married for 52 years. Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Mary Ann Ribas of Bridgeport, WV and Michael and Gloria Ribas of Washington, WV, three grandchildren, Andy Ribas, Jenni Mele, and Andrea Ramsey, and their spouses, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Gerry and Thomas Simon of Anmoore, whom she lived next to for nearly 60 years. Gerry Simon was not only her sister but her best friend. Betty was also preceded in death by one son, Donald Ribas, a grandson, Shawn Ribas, two sisters and three brothers; Dorothy Jones, Francis Serafini, Richard Flannery, Ralph Flannery, and Ben Flannery. Betty was a long-standing and active member of All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport, WV. She was a passionate bowler for over 30 years. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and always believed in helping those in need. Friends may call at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 South Virginia Ave., Bridgeport on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. A Vigil Service will be held at a time to be announced. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Walt Jagala as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
WDTV
Tristan Lynn Wiant
Tristan Lynn Wiant, 25, beloved father, son, brother, and friend, of Camden, went Home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2022. Tristan was born on October 30, 1996, in Marietta, OH, and blessed the lives of his parents, Kevin Lynn Wiant and Trista Dawn Paugh. Those who knew Tristan, even just a little, lost a magnificent light in their lives. In addition to his parents, forever cherishing their memories of Tristan are his two children: Carter Lynn Wiant and Grayson Alexander Wiant; two brothers: James “Tyler” Wiant and Thomas Paugh both of Weston; one sister, Emily Wiant of Camden; maternal grandparents: Jim and Bev Paugh of French Creek; paternal grandparents: Gary and Kathy Wiant of Camden; and several aunts, uncle, nieces, and cousins who will all miss him dearly. Tristan attended Lewis County High School. He was employed with Pizza Hut and Tudor’s Biscuit World. Tristan enjoyed playing basketball and watching NFL football. What Tristan loved most of all was time spent with his children. Tristan’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Tristan Lynn Wiant. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
WVU to host bell-ringing ceremony to remember students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony to remember students who have recently passed away. The ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, will be on Friday, Sept. 23 at noon to remember the following students:. Joseph Harim,...
WDTV
W.Va. native returns to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour. Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Robinson Grand.
WDTV
Fairmont State names Homecoming Parade marshal
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Homecoming celebration returns on Thursday and kicks off with the Homecoming Parade. The parade will be led by parade marshal and 1949 Fairmont State graduate Maureen Kennedy Wolfe. Wolfe’s long-standing connections with Fairmont State preceded her birth, as her family’s dairy farm...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Karen from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about Lucy, a puppy at the facility, and what to expect when adopting a beagle. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Sept. 15
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses earnings reports. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Friends of WVU Hospitals hosts inaugural golf tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Friends of WVU Hospitals auxiliary hosted its inaugural golf tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Proceeds from the event will support patient programs and special requests from hospital departments. The event raised approximately $20,000. “We had a great turnout for the event,” Kim Hartsell, WVU Hospitals Volunteer...
WDTV
‘Communities in School’ website launches
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mission to surround students with a community of support which in turn will empower them to stay in school and achieve in life. “Communities in School” is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping students regardless of race, gender, ability, zip and socioeconomic background. Throughout...
WDTV
Marion County Schools become Purple Star District
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Purple Star Award was created to recognize schools that give extra assistance for students that have family in the military. Marion County was only one of nine counties in the state to have all their schools recognized as Purple Star schools. The schools recently honored...
WDTV
Man dies in Doddridge County crash
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Doddridge County. Deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Slaughter Run Rd. just before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from the DCSO. 31-year-old Steven...
WDTV
Upshur County police warns of solicitation calls
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is warning of solicitation calls several residents are receiving. The calls are coming from a company called “2nd Chance Foundation,” according to a Facebook post from the department. Authorities say the suspect had been to one resident’s home...
WDTV
Man charged for being drunk while behind the wheel with 2 children
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Barbour County after officers said he was intoxicated while behind the wheel of a vehicle with two children in the backseat. Officers received a complaint around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday at a Philippi gas station for an intoxicated driver parked on the property, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
GRAPHIC: Man charged with attempted murder after striking man with hammer multiple times
TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he struck a man in the head with a hammer multiple times. Deputies responded to a home in Tunnelton for a reported assault just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, according to a criminal complaint. Officers arrived...
WDTV
High school sports seeing less cancelations after COVID restrictions lifted
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The fall sports season is well underway and many of you have likely enjoyed watching a game, but that wasn’t always the case last year due to COVID-19. For the past two years, many high schools have had to cancel and postpone games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WDTV
WVU defeats Towson 65-7 for first win of season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Mountaineers took on FCS opponent Towson on Saturday. WVU led the all time series 1-0 heading into the contest. In the first drive for the Mountaineers, JT Daniels connected with Kaden Prather for a two yard rushing touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. The scoring drive was set up by a 25-yard rush by Tony Mathis Jr.
