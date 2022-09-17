BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Betty Jane Ribas, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on September 16, 2022. She was a resident of the Bridgeport Health Care Center for the past three years. Betty was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 21, 1927, a daughter of the late Pearl and Donna Flannery of Stonewood, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Ribas, who passed away on October 21, 2009. They had been married for 52 years. Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Mary Ann Ribas of Bridgeport, WV and Michael and Gloria Ribas of Washington, WV, three grandchildren, Andy Ribas, Jenni Mele, and Andrea Ramsey, and their spouses, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Gerry and Thomas Simon of Anmoore, whom she lived next to for nearly 60 years. Gerry Simon was not only her sister but her best friend. Betty was also preceded in death by one son, Donald Ribas, a grandson, Shawn Ribas, two sisters and three brothers; Dorothy Jones, Francis Serafini, Richard Flannery, Ralph Flannery, and Ben Flannery. Betty was a long-standing and active member of All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport, WV. She was a passionate bowler for over 30 years. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and always believed in helping those in need. Friends may call at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 South Virginia Ave., Bridgeport on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. A Vigil Service will be held at a time to be announced. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Walt Jagala as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO