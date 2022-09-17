Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing ProjectAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
2news.com
Man Accused Of Boarding School Bus With Holstered Gun In Carson City
Deputies say Michael Baxter got on board a bus at Bordewich Bray Elementary School. He faces multiple charges including false imprisonment and unlawful contact with a child.
Carson police: School bus driver allowed man to board and threaten child; both men arrested
On a dare, a 9-year-old boy flipped off the man driving a gray pickup behind his school bus on Wednesday. That's when police say the 54-year-old driver whose 3-year-old grandson was with him – followed the bus, boarded it, singled out the child and said, “You see this? This is a gun. People shoot people for these kinds of things." And the school bus driver let him do it, according to the Carson City Sheriff's Office. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Apple device used to track stolen vehicle
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The owner of a stolen vehicle was able to help police track it down using an Apple device. Reno Police say the vehicle was reported stolen around 10:00 p.m. Monday. With the owner’s help, officers were able to track the vehicle to Sutro Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove away, hitting another car after a short pursuit. The suspect ran away, but was arrested nearby.
8newsnow.com
Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
KOLO TV Reno
14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a single-vehicle rollover crash occurred on Saturday at midnight at Washington Street and Citadel Way. The officials reported that two people were located at the scene. One of the victims was transported to...
2news.com
Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash
Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall
FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week. The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston. No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes...
2news.com
Washoe County Coroner Confirms Identity of Pilot Killed at Reno Air Races
The FAA and NTSB are both investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday at the Reno Air Races. National Transportation Safety Board officials say the aircraft involved was an Aero Vodochody L-29. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has scientifically confirmed the identity of the pilot killed as Aaron Hogue,...
2news.com
Jury convicts Sparks man of distributing Fentanyl
A Sparks resident was convicted by a jury on Friday, September 16, for distribution of fentanyl — a deadly synthetic opioid. After a five-day trial, Jaime Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” (36) was found guilty of two counts of distribution of a fentanyl. Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du presided over the jury trial and scheduled sentencing for December 16, 2022.
Lassen County News
Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
crimevoice.com
Tens of thousands of fentanyl pills reportedly seized during Placer County traffic stop
Two people were arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Placer County. On the afternoon of August 29, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along eastbound I-80 at the Maple Street exit in Auburn. The deputy’s K-9 partner, Ruger, reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs on the driver’s side of the car, and a search was conducted.
KOLO TV Reno
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington...
2news.com
Pilot Killed During Last Day Of Reno Air Races
NTSB and the FAA will be investigating the crash. The fatal crash happened on lap three of the Jet Gold Race.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks police seek suspects in theft, fraud case
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying two people who fraudulently used a stolen credit card to make purchases. Police said an elderly woman reported to police that someone stole her purse. Police got surveillance images of people who allegedly used the stolen credit card to make purchases.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Sparks, NV USA
I was pulling into the parking lot early Saturday morning where I work. I usually park on the east side of the building which is a little bit of a walk to my place I’d business. Today, however, I decided to park on the north side which is right near the entrance. As I pulled into the space I noticed a heart hanging off a tall branch of a bush. I got out of my car and collected my belongings and then went to see what the heart was. I pulled it off the branch and walked into the building and immediately looked up the website! Instantly I felt a sense of peace and joy come over me once I read what it was all about! I’ve dealt with a lot of anxiety over the past few months and I truly believe that I was meant to park in front of this heart today and find it. To whoever placed that quilted heart on that bush I thank you. You don’t know what it means to me mean.
Reno launches nationwide search to replace retiring Police Chief Jason Soto
Reno Police Chief Jason Soto will retire at the end of year. On Sept. 6, the city opened a nationwide search for his successor. In an interview, the Reno Gazette Journal asked...
KOLO TV Reno
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on East Golden Valley Road [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (September 16, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, three individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way, per initial reports. According to authorities, a trailer-towing truck and an SUV clashed head-on...
Elko Daily Free Press
Pilot killed in crash while competing in the Reno Air Races
RENO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash involving a plane competing in the Reno Air Races. Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the plane went down Sunday afternoon during the event’s championship round. The name of the pilot who was killed...
