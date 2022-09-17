ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES --  Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family...
Tyrod Taylor sues Los Angeles Chargers team doctor for medical malpractice, seeks at least $5 million after 2020 punctured lung

The Los Angeles Chargers doctor who is caring for Justin Herbert's fractured rib cartilage is being sued for medical malpractice by former Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is seeking at least $5 million after suffering a punctured lung while being treated for a rib injury in 2020, according to copies of the original lawsuit and subsequent filings related to the case obtained by ESPN.
