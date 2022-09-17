The Los Angeles Chargers doctor who is caring for Justin Herbert's fractured rib cartilage is being sued for medical malpractice by former Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is seeking at least $5 million after suffering a punctured lung while being treated for a rib injury in 2020, according to copies of the original lawsuit and subsequent filings related to the case obtained by ESPN.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO