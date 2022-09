Two Houston Cougars players engaged in a fight on the sideline Saturday during a frustrating, penalty-filled 48-30 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. "It's unacceptable, and you're not going to win games like this when you do stuff like that," said Houston coach Dana Holgorsen, whose team amassed 10 penalties for 73 yards. "And it's my job to continue to harp on that."

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO