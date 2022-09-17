Markel Johnson rushes for three scores as Lakeland edges Osceola

LAKELAND, Fla. – It was billed as No. 3 versus No. 4, but quickly turned into Johnson versus Jackson and a whole lot more.

Lakeland (3-0), ranked third in SBLive's Florida Power 25 , held off fourth-ranked Kissimmee Osceola, 25-22, in a match-up of Class 4S teams on Friday during another rainy night at Bryant Stadium.

Lakeland junior running back Markel Johnson scored three touchdowns, including two in the first quarter, to stake the Dreadnaughts to a 13-0 lead. Johnson scored on runs of 6 and 2 yards in the first quarter and then added another 2-yarder with 28 seconds remaining in the second to give Lakeland a 19-14 halftime lead.

Lakeland junior running back Markel Johnson scores the first of his three touchdowns on the night against Kissimmee Osceola on Friday in Lakeland. Photo by Bill Kemp

“I knew the team needed me and when the team needs me the most, I am going to show up,” said Markel, who also talked about how physical Lakeland played from the opening kickoff.. “At practices we go head on, 11 on 11, one versus one, the best versus the best.”

After Johnson scored his first two touchdowns, Osceola senior wideout Ja’Keem Jackson answered with a 68-yard touchdown reception and a 41-yard touchdown catch in less than a minute of play to give the Kowboys a 14-13 lead with 8:24 left in the second quarter.

Lakeland senior running back Don’Ares Johnson dives forward for additional yardage against Kissimmee Osceola on Friday during a rainstorm at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland. Photo by Bill Kemp

“After they got up two touchdowns, I had to go off to help the team,” Jackson said. “I actually ran the wrong route on (the second touchdown) but he just threw it up and I snagged it and I scored.”

Lakeland’s defense made timely plays throughout the rest of the night including key interceptions by senior defensive backs Jerrod Johnson and Cormani McClain, halting Osceola comeback attempts.

“They have some athletes there but we made the plays when we had to,” Lakeland head coach Bill Castle said. “They played with a lot of energy tonight and they matched Kissimmee’s physically. Give credit to both teams, both were physical.”

Larry Jones pushed Lakeland up 25-14 with his 1-yard touchdown run with 1:57 left in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference maker.

Lakeland senior quarterback Zach Pleuss takes a wet-ball snap from center against Kissimmee Osceola on Friday in Lakeland. No. 3 Lakeland beat No. 4 Osceola 25-22. Photo by Bill Kemp

Osceola (1-2) mustered one more touchdown, getting an 8-yard run from Taevion Swint with 11:53 left in the game to cap the scoring at 25-22.

Lakeland now enters a bye week before hosting cross-town rival Lake Gibson in a 4S District 7 showdown on Sept. 30. Osceola travels to Rockledge Friday.