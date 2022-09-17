ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evadale, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday

Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Franklin 41, Jasper 35

JASPER — Franklin’s Jayden Jackson ran for 148 and three touchdowns, including two pivotal scores in the second half to push the Lions past the Jasper Bulldogs 41-35 on Friday in nondistrict play. Franklin (4-0) scored three quick TDs in the second quarter to build a 21-0 lead...
FRANKLIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Thorndale 42, Iola 6

THORNDALE — Iola’s Wesley Alexander scored on a 20-yard touchdown run in the Bulldogs’ 42-6 loss to Thorndale on Friday in nondistrict play. Brian Crosby led Iola (1-3) in rushing with 62 yards on 16 carries and completed 9 of 17 passes for 38 yards. Iola will...
IOLA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins

Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Will Lee
Bryan College Station Eagle

Quarterback Max Johnson leads No. 24 Texas A&M past No. 13 Miami 17-9

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson realized the entire right side of the field was open and took off on a scamper past the right hashmark toward the sideline. He dove for an Aggie first down at the end of the 11-yard run and three players later threw a touchdown pass that helped seal a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami in front of a sell-out crowd of 107,245 at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship

UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#American Football
Bryan College Station Eagle

QB Max Johnson steadies Texas A&M's offense in win over Miami

Texas A&M has a quarterback. It has a semblance of an offense, and most of all, it has hope. Max Johnson wasn’t dazzling in his first start for the 24th-ranked Aggies. Far from it. But he made enough plays and with no glaring mistakes in guiding A&M to a much-needed 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M-Miami quarter-by-quarter breakdown

Lineup changes: Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster and cornerback Jaylon Jones returned after missing the first two games. Four true freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for violating team rules. Opportunistic Ags: A&M’s Chris Russell Jr. recovered...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

New campus creamery up and running in Aggie Park

An old staple of Texas A&M University has returned in a new way at the recently opened Aggie Park across from Kyle Field — a campus creamery. The Moore Family Creamery opened its doors Sept. 2, when Aggie Park debuted. The creamery serves a number of sweet treats, from classic ice cream cones to milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

