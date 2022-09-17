Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 19, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Clearfield Girls Earn Shutout; LeBoeuf, Brookville, Port Allegany, Prep Earn Close Wins
HYDE, Pa. – Mia Smith and Kaylie Brown scored a pair of first-half goals to help Clearfield to a 2-0 win over Bellefonte. Elle Smith assisted on both of the goals in the first half. In the second half, the Lady Bison added an own goal. Cayleigh Walker had...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 19, 2022 VB Recaps: Port Allegany’s Nelson Records 500th Set Assist in Win; Thomas Has Big Night for Maplewood
ULYSSES, Pa. – Leigha Nelson recorded her 500th career assist during the first set of Port Allegany’s 3-0 (25-8, 25-23, 25-20) road win over Northern Potter. Nelson finished the match with 27 set assists to lead the Lady Gators with many of those going to Madeline Smith, who had 16 kills along with six aces.
Altoona hands Hollidaysburg 1st loss of season
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona played host to Hollidaysburg in girls volleyball on Monday, where the Tigers entered play undefeated at 7-0. Hollidaysburg got off to really strong start winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-9. During the match Lexi McLanahan recorded her 1,000th career dig. Altoona didn’t give up and they won the final […]
d9and10sports.com
Weekly College Player of the Week Roundup: PSU Behrend’s Carr (Franklin), Jasinski (Fairview) Lead the Way
ERIE, Pa. – A pair of District 10 athletes earned AMCC Conference Player of the Week honors for Penn State Behrend. In women’s tennis, Erica Jasinski (Fairview, PA/Fairview) earned Athlete of the Week. She went undefeated (3-0) in singles action for the Lions this week, helping the team post a 2-1 record. The senior was a double winner in the top spots in the AMCC match against Altoona. Jasinski won in a tiebreaker set at No. 1 singles and recorded an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles.
d9and10sports.com
PSAC Football Roundup: Meadville Grad Buzzell (Clarion), Prep Alum Howard (IUP) Help Lead Teams to Wins
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The 2021 D9and10Sports.com Defensive Player of the year, Meadville grad Griffin Buzzell, tied for the team lead with six tackles in Clarion University’s 44-7 win over Lock Haven on Saturday. The Golden Eagle gave first-year head coach Raymond Monica his first win, dominating Lock...
d9and10sports.com
Grove City Boys Capture 5th Straight Region Title Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
PULASKI, Pa. – The Grove City boys captured its fifth straight Region 2 title with its performance in the final mega match at Tanglewood. Grove City earned first place in the team standings at 329, followed by West Middlesex (340), Slippery Rock (351), and Wilmington (358). Slippery Rock’s Jacob...
d9and10sports.com
Oil City’s Knox Named Week 4 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Running behind a big, physical offensive line, Oil City’s Ethen Knox continues to put up eye-popping numbers. He did so again in a victory against Route 8 rival Franklin, rushing for 425 yards and five touchdowns – his third straight game of 400 yards, which is believed to be the first time that feat has ever been accomplished in Pennsylvania.
thecomeback.com
James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams
The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
wesb.com
Multi-Vehicle Collision, Fire, Close 219 in Elk County
A multi-vehicle accident closed Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway overnight. According to PennDOT and the Central PA Fire Wire, the road was closed shortly after 7:00 last night from Main Street in Ridgway to Route 255 in Johnsonburg due to the accident, which involved a tractor-trailer and a Sheetz tanker truck carrying fuel, which burst into flames.
Operation Our Town golf tournament in Blair County raises funds for drug enforcement
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Things are teeing off at an annual golf tournament that raises funds for drug enforcement and prevention programs in Blair County. The 10th Annual Operation Our Town Golf Tournament schedule of events kicked off at 4 p.m. on Monday at Lakemont Park with a mini-golf tournament that was then followed by […]
Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson’s Auburn visit
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
wesb.com
Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.
One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
College football Week 3 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and how high Penn State jumped
Week 3 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
License plate replacement event coming to Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free license plate replacement event will soon be available to residents and community members in and around Reedsville. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced the replacement event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reedsville Fire Hall Parking Lot along Route […]
Penn State Makes Big Jump in the Polls
The Lions climb eight spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after big win over Auburn.
‘Recovery in the Valley’ Johnstown event to showcase available resources
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 6th annual Recovery in the Valley event in Johnstown will promote the societal benefits of prevention, treatment and recovery for mental and substance use disorders. The event will focus on the strong recovery community in Cambria County and will take place Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. in […]
What Bryan Harsin said after the Penn State loss
Auburn's head coach thinks the way his team responds to this loss will define the season
Fetterman to visit Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be visiting Indiana County, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
