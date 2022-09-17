ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

WTAJ

Altoona hands Hollidaysburg 1st loss of season

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona played host to Hollidaysburg in girls volleyball on Monday, where the Tigers entered play undefeated at 7-0. Hollidaysburg got off to really strong start winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-9. During the match Lexi McLanahan recorded her 1,000th career dig. Altoona didn’t give up and they won the final […]
d9and10sports.com

Weekly College Player of the Week Roundup: PSU Behrend's Carr (Franklin), Jasinski (Fairview) Lead the Way

ERIE, Pa. – A pair of District 10 athletes earned AMCC Conference Player of the Week honors for Penn State Behrend. In women’s tennis, Erica Jasinski (Fairview, PA/Fairview) earned Athlete of the Week. She went undefeated (3-0) in singles action for the Lions this week, helping the team post a 2-1 record. The senior was a double winner in the top spots in the AMCC match against Altoona. Jasinski won in a tiebreaker set at No. 1 singles and recorded an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles.
d9and10sports.com

Oil City's Knox Named Week 4 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille

WARREN, Pa. – Running behind a big, physical offensive line, Oil City’s Ethen Knox continues to put up eye-popping numbers. He did so again in a victory against Route 8 rival Franklin, rushing for 425 yards and five touchdowns – his third straight game of 400 yards, which is believed to be the first time that feat has ever been accomplished in Pennsylvania.
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
wesb.com

Multi-Vehicle Collision, Fire, Close 219 in Elk County

A multi-vehicle accident closed Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway overnight. According to PennDOT and the Central PA Fire Wire, the road was closed shortly after 7:00 last night from Main Street in Ridgway to Route 255 in Johnsonburg due to the accident, which involved a tractor-trailer and a Sheetz tanker truck carrying fuel, which burst into flames.
PennLive.com

Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson's Auburn visit

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
wesb.com

Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.

One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
WTAJ

License plate replacement event coming to Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free license plate replacement event will soon be available to residents and community members in and around Reedsville. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced the replacement event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reedsville Fire Hall Parking Lot along Route […]
WTAJ

Fetterman to visit Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be visiting Indiana County, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
