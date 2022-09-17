Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Football roundup: Minster pulls away late from Anna
ANNA — Minster dominated the last quarter and a half and beat Anna 39-21 in Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Brogan Stephey kicked a 26-yard field goal with 9:12 left in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead, but Justin Richards scored on a 5-yard run with 4:28 left to give Anna a 7-3 lead.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jolene M. Moore, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine. James L....
dayton.com
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
dayton.com
JUST IN: Fairborn approves new restaurant featuring outdoor patio
FAIRBORN — A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area is seeking to build a site in Fairborn. Plans for an El Toro at 1388 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road were approved Monday night by Fairborn City Council after a public hearing on the issue. The business...
Sidney Daily News
Lehman crowns homecoming king, queen
SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School alumni, family, and friends gathered at Sidney Memorial Stadium to celebrate homecoming. The evening commenced with pre-game ceremonies including the introduction of this year’s homecoming Grand Marshall Joseph Schmiesing and the members of the homecoming court. This year’s homecoming queen is Lilly...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Scooters have arrived in Xenia
XENIA — There’s a new way to get around Xenia. Electric scooters, which the city recently approved, have arrived in the downtown area and are available for use. Electric scooters are growing in popularity across the region and country, and city leaders think Xenia will be the perfect fit.
Sidney Daily News
Reunion set
SIDNEY — The Sidney High School Class of 1951 will hold its 70th class reunion Saturday, Sept. 24, at noon at the Inn Between in Botkins. For more information, call 937-497-2403.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Sheriff Ailes is in Columbus today, appearing before the supreme court in a habeas corpus proceedings brought by the American Wringer company in which an H.C. Fox was arrested for violating a city ordinance prohibiting transient traders from doing business in Sidney without a license. Fox was fined $5 and costs on his guilty plea but refused to pay the fine and his company went to court to test the legality of the ordinance.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
Sidney Daily News
OSU-Lima to host Power of Pen
NORTH CANTON — Creative writing program Power of the Pen has moved its district tournament to Allen County with the opening of a new site at The Ohio State University at Lima for 2023. The new site offers a convenient location for schools in Allen and surrounding counties to participate in the competitive writing program.
WIBC.com
Ofc. Seara Burton Has Passed Away
DAYTON, Ohio. — Ofc. Seara Burton has died. She was taken off life support a little over a week ago at a Dayton hospital. She was shot during a traffic stop back in mid-August. The Richmond Police Department and multiple other agencies will escort Officer Burton home from Dayton...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • Grand Lake Health Systems hosts a childbirth/lamaze class from 6 to 8:30 p.m....
Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties
MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
Sidney Daily News
Signs promote ‘environMENTAL HEALTH’ in Sidney Parks
SIDNEY — Signs placed along popular walking paths in Sidney encourage the practice of mindfulness techniques while enjoying the natural surroundings. The signs are a cooperative project between the Sidney City Park District, the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and NAMI Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties. The signs were provided at no cost to the Park District.
Sidney Daily News
Civil War returns to Tawawa Park
SIDNEY — The residents of Sidney once again heard the rumble of cannons and echoes of musket shots as the biannual Civil War Living Historty Weekend returned to Tawawa Park. The event began in 2016 and brings re-enactors from across Ohio and even some from out of state to educate the area about life during the Civil War by bringing history to life.
Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miamisburg man has died after a crash in Miami Township late Friday night. Crews were called to the reports of a crash with injuries at Kelly Marie Court and Benner Road in Miami Township around 11:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Montgomery County Coroner’s Office...
wktn.com
Domestic Situation Resolved, KHS Off Lock Down
The domestic situation on West Columbus Street in Kenton has been resolved. The Kenton High School was placed on lock down starting around 11 this morning out of an abundance of caution due to the situation. The lock down was put in place to prevent students from leaving without a...
Lanes clear after crash on I-70 WB
According to ODOT, the left two lanes of I-70 westbound are blocked near Dayton Airport Access Road due to a crash.
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
