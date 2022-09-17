ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday

Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
BRYAN, TX
Thorndale 42, Iola 6

Thorndale 42, Iola 6

THORNDALE — Iola’s Wesley Alexander scored on a 20-yard touchdown run in the Bulldogs’ 42-6 loss to Thorndale on Friday in nondistrict play. Brian Crosby led Iola (1-3) in rushing with 62 yards on 16 carries and completed 9 of 17 passes for 38 yards. Iola will...
IOLA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins

Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Franklin 41, Jasper 35

Franklin 41, Jasper 35

JASPER — Franklin’s Jayden Jackson ran for 148 and three touchdowns, including two pivotal scores in the second half to push the Lions past the Jasper Bulldogs 41-35 on Friday in nondistrict play. Franklin (4-0) scored three quick TDs in the second quarter to build a 21-0 lead...
FRANKLIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done

Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

QB Max Johnson steadies Texas A&M's offense in win over Miami

Texas A&M has a quarterback. It has a semblance of an offense, and most of all, it has hope. Max Johnson wasn’t dazzling in his first start for the 24th-ranked Aggies. Far from it. But he made enough plays and with no glaring mistakes in guiding A&M to a much-needed 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Quarterback Max Johnson leads No. 24 Texas A&M past No. 13 Miami 17-9

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson realized the entire right side of the field was open and took off on a scamper past the right hashmark toward the sideline. He dove for an Aggie first down at the end of the 11-yard run and three players later threw a touchdown pass that helped seal a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami in front of a sell-out crowd of 107,245 at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers

Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship

UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Roadrunners defeat Ice Bats 6-2

Roadrunners defeat Ice Bats 6-2

The Texas Roadrunners defeated the Austin Ice Bats 6-2 Sunday in NA3HL play at the Spirit Ice Arena. Kristoffer Svensson and Kyle Portlock scored two goals each in the win. Tyler Love and JT Burgaletta also had goals for the Roadrunners. Goalkeeper Jimmy Packee kept the Ice Bats mostly at bay with eight saves on 10 attempts.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M

Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M-Miami quarter-by-quarter breakdown

Lineup changes: Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster and cornerback Jaylon Jones returned after missing the first two games. Four true freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for violating team rules. Opportunistic Ags: A&M’s Chris Russell Jr. recovered...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

