Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday
Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
Thorndale 42, Iola 6
THORNDALE — Iola’s Wesley Alexander scored on a 20-yard touchdown run in the Bulldogs’ 42-6 loss to Thorndale on Friday in nondistrict play. Brian Crosby led Iola (1-3) in rushing with 62 yards on 16 carries and completed 9 of 17 passes for 38 yards. Iola will...
Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins
Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring...
Franklin 41, Jasper 35
JASPER — Franklin’s Jayden Jackson ran for 148 and three touchdowns, including two pivotal scores in the second half to push the Lions past the Jasper Bulldogs 41-35 on Friday in nondistrict play. Franklin (4-0) scored three quick TDs in the second quarter to build a 21-0 lead...
Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done
Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
QB Max Johnson steadies Texas A&M's offense in win over Miami
Texas A&M has a quarterback. It has a semblance of an offense, and most of all, it has hope. Max Johnson wasn’t dazzling in his first start for the 24th-ranked Aggies. Far from it. But he made enough plays and with no glaring mistakes in guiding A&M to a much-needed 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami.
Quarterback Max Johnson leads No. 24 Texas A&M past No. 13 Miami 17-9
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson realized the entire right side of the field was open and took off on a scamper past the right hashmark toward the sideline. He dove for an Aggie first down at the end of the 11-yard run and three players later threw a touchdown pass that helped seal a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami in front of a sell-out crowd of 107,245 at Kyle Field.
Brown: Three quick takes from No. 24 Texas A&M's 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami
Nothing about Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State last week said the Aggies had a chance to beat No. 13 Miami on Saturday. Enter quarterback Max Johnson, and A&M’s offense showed signs of life in a 17-9 win under the lights of Kyle Field. Here are three quick takes from the game:
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Aggie volleyball team wraps up nonconference play with sweep of Golden Eagles
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Texas A&M freshman Ifenna Cos-Okpalla set a school record with 10 blocks as the Aggies swept Tennessee Tech 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 on Saturday at the Western Kentucky Invitational at Diddle Arena. Cos-Okpalla topped A&M’s mark for blocks in a three-set match during the 25-point scoring...
Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship
UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
Roadrunners defeat Ice Bats 6-2
The Texas Roadrunners defeated the Austin Ice Bats 6-2 Sunday in NA3HL play at the Spirit Ice Arena. Kristoffer Svensson and Kyle Portlock scored two goals each in the win. Tyler Love and JT Burgaletta also had goals for the Roadrunners. Goalkeeper Jimmy Packee kept the Ice Bats mostly at bay with eight saves on 10 attempts.
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn discusses the weekend trip to Western Kentucky and the start of SEC play upcoming. (September 19, 2022)
Cessna's grades: Aggies' report card looks much better against Hurricanes
OFFENSE: B- What went right: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane ran hard. It’s offensive line took a huge step forward, and wide receiver Ainias Smith matched Achane’s intensity as they combined for 78 yards after contact on their combined 13 receptions. What went wrong: A&M mustered only...
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M
Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
Weekly Press Conference: Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Texas A&M-Miami quarter-by-quarter breakdown
Lineup changes: Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster and cornerback Jaylon Jones returned after missing the first two games. Four true freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for violating team rules. Opportunistic Ags: A&M’s Chris Russell Jr. recovered...
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Albert Regis
Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
