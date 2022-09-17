Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday
Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins
Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making
It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern
Texas Southern beat SWAC West rival Southern for the second year in a row. This time, however, it was no doubt who got the best of this divisional matchup. The post Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done
Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Quarterback Max Johnson leads No. 24 Texas A&M past No. 13 Miami 17-9
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson realized the entire right side of the field was open and took off on a scamper past the right hashmark toward the sideline. He dove for an Aggie first down at the end of the 11-yard run and three players later threw a touchdown pass that helped seal a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami in front of a sell-out crowd of 107,245 at Kyle Field.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Devon Achane
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship
UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
nationofblue.com
Video: Houston Was Busy Fighting Itself Saturday
It’s still early, but things are not going well for the Houston Cougars this season. In Saturday’s loss to a suddenly competent Kansas team, the Cougars were caught on camera fighting each other during the game. Check out the video:. As one might expect, Houston (1-2) imploded and...
realtynewsreport.com
Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's grades: Aggies' report card looks much better against Hurricanes
OFFENSE: B- What went right: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane ran hard. It’s offensive line took a huge step forward, and wide receiver Ainias Smith matched Achane’s intensity as they combined for 78 yards after contact on their combined 13 receptions. What went wrong: A&M mustered only...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie volleyball team wraps up nonconference play with sweep of Golden Eagles
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Texas A&M freshman Ifenna Cos-Okpalla set a school record with 10 blocks as the Aggies swept Tennessee Tech 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 on Saturday at the Western Kentucky Invitational at Diddle Arena. Cos-Okpalla topped A&M’s mark for blocks in a three-set match during the 25-point scoring...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-Miami quarter-by-quarter breakdown
Lineup changes: Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster and cornerback Jaylon Jones returned after missing the first two games. Four true freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for violating team rules. Opportunistic Ags: A&M’s Chris Russell Jr. recovered...
$19 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $19 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Southeast Texas from Saturday night's drawing. "A $19 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Willis!"
Bryan College Station Eagle
QB Max Johnson steadies Texas A&M's offense in win over Miami
Texas A&M has a quarterback. It has a semblance of an offense, and most of all, it has hope. Max Johnson wasn’t dazzling in his first start for the 24th-ranked Aggies. Far from it. But he made enough plays and with no glaring mistakes in guiding A&M to a much-needed 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M made noise by blocking out the noise; A&M-Miss. State will kick at 3
Texas A&M blocked out noise and distractions in playing better last week and getting a much-needed victory. The Aggies will have to block better and amp up their game to be successful in the next month. A&M showed plenty of fight coming off an upset to Appalachian State by grinding...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn discusses the weekend trip to Western Kentucky and the start of SEC play upcoming. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Albert Regis
Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
