Navasota, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday

Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins

Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men's soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham's Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making

It's been more than five years, but Texas A&M women's golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam's Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she'd be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done

Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he'll need much more help than he had in Saturday's 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn't make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn't have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Quarterback Max Johnson leads No. 24 Texas A&M past No. 13 Miami 17-9

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson realized the entire right side of the field was open and took off on a scamper past the right hashmark toward the sideline. He dove for an Aggie first down at the end of the 11-yard run and three players later threw a touchdown pass that helped seal a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami in front of a sell-out crowd of 107,245 at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship

UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women's basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
nationofblue.com

Video: Houston Was Busy Fighting Itself Saturday

It's still early, but things are not going well for the Houston Cougars this season. In Saturday's loss to a suddenly competent Kansas team, the Cougars were caught on camera fighting each other during the game. Check out the video:. As one might expect, Houston (1-2) imploded and...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M-Miami quarter-by-quarter breakdown

Lineup changes: Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster and cornerback Jaylon Jones returned after missing the first two games. Four true freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for violating team rules. Opportunistic Ags: A&M's Chris Russell Jr. recovered...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

QB Max Johnson steadies Texas A&M's offense in win over Miami

Texas A&M has a quarterback. It has a semblance of an offense, and most of all, it has hope. Max Johnson wasn't dazzling in his first start for the 24th-ranked Aggies. Far from it. But he made enough plays and with no glaring mistakes in guiding A&M to a much-needed 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

