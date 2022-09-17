Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Pumpkin take center stage at festival
NEW BREMEN — New Bremen’s Pumpkinfest celebration — Sept. 23-24 — started with a desire to put their town on the map by breaking a world record. It has since morphed into an event to help the community greet the fall season with music, activities and crafts.
Sidney Daily News
Civil War come to life in Tawawa Park
A Confederate soldier fires on the advancing Union troops during Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend held at Tawawa Park Saturday. Union troops have taken the Zenas King bridge during Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend held at Tawawa Park Saturday. Mari Seitz, Grove City, displays some of...
Apple Festival at Lauer Farm Park
LIMA — Lots of people turn out for the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District’s Apple Festival. This year is the 27th Apple Festival which is now held on even years at the Lauer Farm Park, 800 Roush Rd., Lima. Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Parks Director Tyler Black says, “It’s...
miamivalleytoday.com
Darke County parks honors Gray
DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Parks invites citizens to join them on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. as they honor Susan F. Gray’s many years of passion for the Darke County Park District by re-naming their special display room in her memory. Throughout her life, Susan devoted...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
LIMA — Film lovers will unite to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers when the 25th Annual Manhattan Film Festival screens in over 400 cities worldwide, Sept. 23 to Oct. 3. Friday, Sept. 23- 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday,...
Eaton Register Herald
Pig out this wekend!
EATON —The 51st Preble County Pork Festival returns to Eaton Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, bringing back the beloved food, fun and crafts thousands of visitors from around the state and country travel here for each year. Hundreds of crafts vendors, educational exhibits, and pork in all its forms...
‘It’s definitely a big thing;’ 51st annual Preble County Pork Festival underway
EATON — The 51st annual Preble County Pork Festival is underway after people were worried earlier this year it would not happen because organizers canceled it due to rising costs and lack of volunteers. >>Preble County Pork Festival returns this weekend after originally being cancelled. But the community found...
Sidney Daily News
Digital giving, tracking added to ‘United for Impact’ campaign
SIDNEY — Last year, Shelby County United Way raised over $1.3 million, with 99% of all money raised remaining local. Almost 18,000 Shelby County residents directly benefited from United Way partner agencies in 2021. The number served is larger when individuals impacted by special project grants, POWER grants and Student United Way grants are included.
Sidney Daily News
Checking out the mums
Silas Beal, 1, checks out the mum his mom picked out at Crossway Farms on Saturday, Sept. 17. Silas is the son of Lydia and Josh Beal, of Sidney. The pumpkin patch is officially open for the season. New this year is a Crossway Corral, which has various activities for children and adults. There is an admission fee for children ages 3-15 with ages 16 and older being admitted free.
Urbana Citizen
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Preble County Pork Festival returns this weekend after originally being cancelled
EATON — Pork lovers unite, the big weekend is finally here!. The Preble County Pork Festival is coming to Preble County Fairgrounds this weekend after originally being cancelled due to rising costs. Festival goers can experience all things pork, live music, pig races, cooking demos, a beer and wine...
Sidney Daily News
‘Silent Watch’ calls attention to veterans’ suicides
SIDNEY — A flag-draped coffin will be the focal piece for the Sept. 22 “Silent Watch” planned to bring awareness to county residents of veterans’ suicides and prevention. Sponsored by the Shelby County Veteran Service Commission and supported by all the county veterans’ organizations. The...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Sheriff Ailes is in Columbus today, appearing before the supreme court in a habeas corpus proceedings brought by the American Wringer company in which an H.C. Fox was arrested for violating a city ordinance prohibiting transient traders from doing business in Sidney without a license. Fox was fined $5 and costs on his guilty plea but refused to pay the fine and his company went to court to test the legality of the ordinance.
Sidney Daily News
Signs promote ‘environMENTAL HEALTH’ in Sidney Parks
SIDNEY — Signs placed along popular walking paths in Sidney encourage the practice of mindfulness techniques while enjoying the natural surroundings. The signs are a cooperative project between the Sidney City Park District, the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and NAMI Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties. The signs were provided at no cost to the Park District.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami Co. Local Food Council hosts annual Locavore Dinner
TROY — The Miami County Local Food Council held their seventh annual Locavore Dinner at Lost Creek Reserve Wednesday evening, Sept 14. The Local Food Council aims to educate citizens on eating locally and keeping their money in the community by buying meat, produce and other items locally rather than from big chains like Kroger and Walmart.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Vets to D.C. prepares for grand send-off Friday morning
Community members are invited out to support a contingent of local heroes Friday morning, Sept. 23, as the Logan County Vets to D.C. leaves Bellefontaine, bound for the nation’s capital with 46 distinguished veteran guests, who will have the chance to see their memorials for the first time. Among...
Sidney Daily News
Women in Agriculture reflect on purpose, passion at empowerment event
FORT LORAMIE – Guests enjoyed good food and conversation and received helpful advice from the speakers at the seventh annual Growing Women in Agriculture Empowerment Celebration on Sept. 15 at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. Commissioner Julie Ehemann opened the event and informed the guests that a...
Sidney Daily News
Civil War returns to Tawawa Park
SIDNEY — The residents of Sidney once again heard the rumble of cannons and echoes of musket shots as the biannual Civil War Living Historty Weekend returned to Tawawa Park. The event began in 2016 and brings re-enactors from across Ohio and even some from out of state to educate the area about life during the Civil War by bringing history to life.
roadtirement.com
Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill
East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
Sidney Daily News
Administrator brings wealth of healthcare knowledge
SIDNEY — A new Fair Haven Shelby County Home administrator has taken the lead since June 27, 2022, when he was hired by the Shelby County Commissioners. While he is new to the position, he is not new to the area, the job of administrator, or even the Fair Haven facility.
